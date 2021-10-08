Euro zone bond yields edge up as U.S. debt ceiling fears ease

By Yoruk Bahceli

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields edged up on Friday as the temporary raising of the U.S. debt ceiling eased fears of a U.S. Treasury default and investors awaited employment data that will help to determine the Fed's course.

The U.S. Senate approved legislation on Thursday to temporarily raise the federal government's $28.4 trillion debt limit and avoid the risk of a historic default this month, but put off a decision on a longer-term remedy until early December.

German bond yields, which are closely correlated to U.S. Treasuries, and other euro zone bond yields rose in early Friday trade, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was up 3 basis points to -0.16% by 0713 GMT, but held below the three-month high of -0.147% touched earlier this week when energy prices shot up and stoked growing inflation fears.

"Bunds remain comparatively well supported, thanks to the (European Central Bank) and lower energy futures, outperforming U.S. Treasuries," said Christoph Rieger, head of rates and credit research at Commerzbank.

Ten-year Treasury yields are up 7 basis points over the last two sessions, compared to just 2.5 basis points for Bunds.

"The clear message from recent ECB comments is, 'don't worry about inflation' and don't believe in forwards that point to rate hikes as early as 2023," Rieger added.

ECB President Christine Lagarde makes a speech on Friday at 1210 GMT, followed by executive board member Fabio Panetta at 1300 GMT.

But the market's main focus is U.S. employment data due at 1230 GMT, which a Reuters poll expects to show U.S. hiring rising by 500,000 workers in September, more than twice the level in August.

Investors will be trying to gauge whether the data will allow the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce the tapering of its bond purchases at its November meeting.

At the bank's last policy meeting, chairman Jerome Powell said a "reasonably good" employment report would meet the bank's threshold for reducing the purchases, so analysts expect a figure near consensus to satisfy that requirement. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Kevin Liffey)