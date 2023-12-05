Euro zone bond yields drop after ECB's Schnabel turns dovish

(Updates prices at 1115 GMT, adds analyst comment and economic data)

By Harry Robertson

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell to new multi-month lows on Tuesday after European Central Bank official Isabel Schnabel said further interest hikes are "rather unlikely" in an interview with Reuters, after a marked slowdown in inflation in November.

Germany's 10-year bond yield fell 7 basis points (bps) to 2.277%, its lowest since the start of June, with numerous analysts attributing the drop to Schnabel's comments.

Yields, which move inversely to bond prices, then retraced some of the fall after data suggested the euro zone downturn eased slightly in November and consumer inflation expectations remained relatively high in October. The German 10-year yield was last down 4 bps at 2.306%.

Schnabel said she had shifted from her previously hawkish stance after three unexpectedly benign inflation readings in a row. November's figure showed inflation slowed to 2.4% year-on-year, near the ECB's 2% target and down sharply from more than 10% a year earlier.

"The most recent inflation number has made a further rate increase rather unlikely," Schnabel said, although she cautioned against declaring victory "prematurely".

Germany's 2-year bond yield, which is sensitive to ECB rate expectations, fell 8 bps to 2.602%, its lowest since mid-May. It was last down 4 bps at 2.637%.

Schnabel's comments were having a "massive impact", said Jussi Hiljanen, head of European rates strategy at lender SEB, noting the German official was one of the most influential policymakers on the ECB's Governing Council.

"The hawks are clearly turning more dovish," he said. "I would say it's almost impossible now to push back against the rate cut expectations."

On Tuesday, traders in euro zone money markets reckoned there was a roughly 80% chance of a 25-bp cut coming in March, up from around 70% the previous day.

Story continues

They now envisage around 140 bps of cuts by the end of December, compared to just over 100 bps a week ago.

"We think it's probably over-done," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, rates strategist at Rabobank, of the market's pricing of rate cuts. "We'd be nervous about anticipating pricing in any more."

Italy's 10-year bond yield was last down 6 bps to 4.056%, having earlier hit 4.034%, its lowest since late July. The gap between Italian and German 10-year yields narrowed to 174 bps.

Yields bounced slightly when survey data showed that the downturn in the euro zone was less bad then previously feared in November, although still in line with a contraction in growth across the quarter.

Separate figures, released by the ECB, showed that consumer expectations for inflation over the next 12 months held steady at 4% in October.

The ECB will set interest rates on Thursday next week and is all but certain to leave them at the current record high of 4%. The Federal Reserve and Bank of England are also likely to hold rates steady next Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson and Alun John; Editing by Amanda Cooper, Sharon Singleton and Christina Fincher)