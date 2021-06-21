Euro Sun Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results
TORONTO, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc., (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Management Information Circular dated May 13, 2021 for the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. A total of 50,870,977 common shares of the Company were represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 29.71% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares.
Specifically, shareholders voted to approve:
Election of the Board of Directors;
Re-appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as the Company’s external auditors for 2021; and
The Share Incentive Plan.
Detailed results of the voting are set out below:
Election of Directors
The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.
Name of Nominee
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
G. Scott Moore
44,336,488
92.014
3,848,201
7.986
Eva Bellissimo
45,029,195
93.451
3,155,494
6.549
Danny Callow
46,701,060
96.921
1,483,629
3.079
David C. Danziger
45,199,038
93.804
2,985,651
6.196
Bruce Humphrey
44,886,716
93.156
3,297,973
6.844
Paul J. Perrow
45,187,109
93,779
2,997,580
6.221
Peter Vukanovich
45,334,684
94.085
2,850,005
5.915
Re-Appointment of Auditors
Number of Votes
Percentage of Votes
FOR
49,628,390
97.557%
WITHHELD
1,242,587
2.443%
Total
50,870,977
100.00%
Approval of the Company’s Share Incentive Plan
Number of Votes
Percentage of Votes
FOR
43,901,422
91.111%
AGAINST
4,283,267
8.889%
Total
48,184,689
100.00%
Full details of all proposals are described in the Company’s Management Information Circular available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Euro Sun’s board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.
About Euro Sun Mining Inc.
Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.
