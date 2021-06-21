Euro Sun Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results

Euro Sun Mining Inc.
·2 min read

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc., (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Management Information Circular dated May 13, 2021 for the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. A total of 50,870,977 common shares of the Company were represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 29.71% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares.

Specifically, shareholders voted to approve:

  • Election of the Board of Directors;

  • Re-appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as the Company’s external auditors for 2021; and

  • The Share Incentive Plan.

Detailed results of the voting are set out below:

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Name of Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

G. Scott Moore

44,336,488

92.014

3,848,201

7.986

Eva Bellissimo

45,029,195

93.451

3,155,494

6.549

Danny Callow

46,701,060

96.921

1,483,629

3.079

David C. Danziger

45,199,038

93.804

2,985,651

6.196

Bruce Humphrey

44,886,716

93.156

3,297,973

6.844

Paul J. Perrow

45,187,109

93,779

2,997,580

6.221

Peter Vukanovich

45,334,684

94.085

2,850,005

5.915

Re-Appointment of Auditors

Number of Votes

Percentage of Votes

FOR

49,628,390

97.557%

WITHHELD

1,242,587

2.443%

Total

50,870,977

100.00%

Approval of the Company’s Share Incentive Plan

Number of Votes

Percentage of Votes

FOR

43,901,422

91.111%

AGAINST

4,283,267

8.889%

Total

48,184,689

100.00%

Full details of all proposals are described in the Company’s Management Information Circular available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Euro Sun’s board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

For further information about Euro Sun Mining, or the contents of this press release, please contact Investor Relations at info@eurosunmining.com

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories