BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers, called the Eurogroup, choose Dutchman Frank Elderson of to be the successor to Yves Mersch at the executive board of the European Central Bank when Mersch's term ends in December, the chairman of the ministers said.

"The Eurogroup supports the candidacy of Frank Elderson for the position of new member of the ECB's executive board," Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe said on Twitter.





(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)