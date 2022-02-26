Euro Manganese Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce that shareholders have voted in favour of all matters of business brought before them at the Company's Annual General & Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on February 25, 2022. Detailed results of the voting from the Meeting are set out below.
In respect of election of the Company's directors, all five management nominees standing for re-election were elected as set out below based on a vote conducted by ballot:
Nominee
Total Votes
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
John Webster
132,618,497
96,614,242
72.85
36,004,255
27.15
Matthew P. James
132,618,497
114,465,603
86.31
18,152,894
13.69
David B. Dreisinger
132,618,497
130,676,402
98.54
1,942,095
1.46
Gregory P. Martyr
132,618,497
103,392,115
77.96
29,226,381
22.04
Thomas M. Stepien
132,618,497
132,239,702
99.71
378,795
0.29
Other matters of business at the Meeting, all of which were also carried out and decided by ballot, were approved as set out below:
Total Votes
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
Votes
Resolution 2 – Appointment of Pricewaterhouse-Coopers LLP as Auditors of the Company
133,353,400
133,100,996
99.81
Nil
Nil
252,404
Resolution 3 – Re-approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan (1)
132,618,497
132,306,374
99.76
309,923
0.23
2,200
Resolution 4 – Approval of Amendments to the Company's Stock Option Plan(2)
132,618,497
132,279,843
99.74
316,454
0.24
22,200
Resolution 5 – for purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 of the Australian Stock Exchange ("ASX"), ratification and approval of the issuance of 17,800,000 Shares pursuant to a Placement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (3)
132,618,497
132,323,749
99.78
270,548
0.20
24,200
(1)
In accordance with the rules of the ASX, shareholders of the Company also approved the Company's stock option plan (Resolution 3) by a majority of the votes cast, with the 3,587,243 votes cast by directors of the Company excluded from the vote. Based on this exclusion, the total number of votes cast for Resolution 3 was 129,031,254, of which 128,719,131 votes were cast for the resolution, representing 99.76% of the total votes cast, and 309,923 votes were cast against the resolution, representing 0.24% of the total votes cast.
(2)
In accordance with the rules of the ASX, shareholders of the Company also approved the amendments to the Company's stock option plan by a majority of the votes cast, with the 3,587,243 votes cast by directors of the Company excluded from the vote. Based on this exclusion, the total number of votes cast for Resolution 4 was 129,031,254, of which 128,692,600 votes were cast for the resolution, representing 99.74% of the total votes cast, and 316,454 votes were cast against the resolution, representing 0.25% of the total votes cast.
(3)
In accordance with the rules of the ASX, the Company is required to disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 5 by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development ("EBRD") or any associates of EBRD. No votes were cast in favour of Resolution 5 by EBRD or any associates of EBRD, which results in a total of 132,618,497 Shares being voted in connection with Resolution 5.
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2(e), the following information is being provided for the aggregate number of securities for which valid proxies were received before the Meeting:
Nominee
Total Proxies Received
Proxy directed to vote For
Proxy directed to vote Against
Proxy directed to Abstained
Proxy could vote at their discretion
Resolution 1 –
John Webster
130,842,497
94,838,242
N/A
36,004,255
Nil
Matthew P. James
130,842,497
112,689,603
N/A
18,152,894
Nil
David B. Dreisinger
130,842,497
128,900,402
N/A
1,942,095
Nil
Gregory P. Martyr
130,842,497
101,616,115
N/A
29,226,382
Nil
Thomas M. Stepien
130,842,497
130,463,702
N/A
378,795
Nil
Resolution 2 – Appointment of Pricewaterhouse-Coopers LLP as Auditors of the Company
131,577,400
131,324,996
N/A
252,404
Nil
Resolution 3 – Re-approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan (1)
127,255,254
126,943,131
309,923
2,200
Nil
Resolution 4 – Approval of Amendments to the Company's Stock Option Plan(1)
127,255,254
126,916,600
316,454
22,200
Nil
Resolution 5 – Ratification and approval of the issuance of 17,800,000 Shares pursuant to a Placement with the EBRD (2)
130,842,497
130,547,749
270,548
24,200
Nil
(1)
Excludes 3,587,243 votes cast by proxy by directors of the Company.
(2)
Excludes nil votes by EBRD or any associates of EBRD.
A total of 132,618,497 common shares were voted in connection with the election of the directors and for resolutions 3, 4 and 5 above, representing approximately 35.09% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company eligible to vote at the Meeting. A total of 133,353,400 common shares were voted in connection with resolution 2 above, representing approximately 35.28% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company eligible to vote at the Meeting. The results of all matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed by the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Euro Manganese Inc.
Euro Manganese Inc. is a battery materials company whose principal focus is advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed Project entails re-processing a significant manganese deposit hosted in mine tailings from a decommissioned mine, strategically located in the Czech Republic. The Company’s goal is to become a leading, competitive and environmentally superior primary producer of ultra-high-purity Manganese Products in the heart of Europe, serving the lithium-ion battery industry, as well as other high-technology applications.
Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contact:
Matthew James
Fausto Taddei
Company Address: #709 -700 West Pender St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1G8