Euro implied volatility levels inch to three-month high

LONDON (Reuters) - Implied volatility gauges for euro/dollar rose to their highest levels in more than two months on Friday as a bout of risk aversion in global markets fuelled demand for derivatives to guard against a broader drop in the single currency.

Currency markets have seen a renewed demand for the euro this week with the euro climbing towards a three-month high of $1.1373 this week with traders reporting a pick up in demand in currency options betting on more gains.

But Friday's rise in risk aversion pushed euro <EUR1MO=FN> 1-month implied volatility gauges embedded in options contracts to 8.60%, its highest level since April 6. The cost for three-month and six-month option contracts also rose to their highest level since April 30 <EUR3MO=FN> <EUR6MO=FN>.





(Reporting by Olga Cotaga; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)