Women’s Euro final 2022: What time is kick-off today, how to watch, and England vs Germany team news

Ben Rumsby
·5 min read
England's Wembley showdown with Germany is almost upon us with the whole country getting behind the Lionesses' bid for Women's European Championship glory.

The final is an 87,200 sell-out with England midfielder Georgia Stanway saying plenty of England men's players have been getting in contact to wish them well but also suss out if there are any spare tickets going.

The team's semi-final was watched by a peak television audiene of 9.3 million - the biggest of the tournament so far - with a higher number expected on Sunday.

Who are England's opponents in the final?

England will play Germany, who beat France 2-1 on Wednesday night.

When is it?

The Women's Euro 2022 final will be held today, Sunday July 31.

What time is kick-off today?

The match is due to get under way today at 5pm (BST).

What TV channel is it on?

The BBC have got this covered, on their website, iPlayer and main channels.  The match is on track to smash women's football viewing records after a bumper 9.3 million watched BBC coverage of Tuesday's 4-0 semi-final triumph.

The victory over Sweden was the second biggest audience of all time, having fallen just short of the 11.7m who saw the Lionesses lose to the United States in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup.

However, the current trajectory in viewing numbers, after a peak of 7.6m tuned in for last Wednesday's extra-time win over Spain in the quarter-finals, has left the broadcaster privately hopeful of setting a new record this Sunday.

Initially TV audiences had been relatively slow to build during these Euros' group-stage, with peaks of 3.7m, 4.1m, and 3.4m watching England's Group A victories over Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland respectively.

But the figures for this tournament, the first major women's tournament hosted in England since 2005, have dwarfed the numbers for domestic women's football, with a largest-ever audience for a club-level women's game understood to be the 2.2m who watched 2019's Women's FA Cup final.

Where is it?

Wembley Stadium will host the tournament's showpiece match.

Where can I watch the final?

Trafalgar Square

Up to 7,000 fans will be able to watch a free screening of the final inside a fan zone on Sunday. It will be standing only, although space for wheelchairs is available. You must register by 5pm on Friday to get a ticket and it will open to the public from 11am on the day.

Showcase Cinemas

Showcase will be showing the final for free on its screens across the country. Tickets will be on a first-come first-served basis.

Boxpark

They have three venues in London - Shoreditch, Croydon and Wembley - and if you haven't managed to get your hands on tickets, they have extras going on sale on Friday at 10am.

The Canonbury Tavern

Home to one of the biggest beer gardens in north London, The Canonbury will show the final on its four big screens.

What happened in the last final?

In perhaps a good omen for England, who are hosting this summer's tournament, it was 2017 hosts Holland who went on to lift the trophy on their own turf, beating fellow first-time finalists Denmark 4-2 in the final.

What are the latest odds?

  • England 6/4

  • Germany 7/5

All odds correct as of July 30 2022 but subject to change

Tell me more about the Germans?

  • Head coach: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

  • Captain: Alexandra Popp

  • Best Euros performance: Winners (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

  • Euro 2017 result: Quarter-finalists

  • World ranking: 5th

Who is their coach? Martina Voss-Tecklenburg won this competition four times as a player and spent six years in charge of the Swiss national team before taking over her home nation in 2019. Her preparations for this campaign were hindered by the unfortunate absence of at least 17 players who could have been picked for her squad for February’s Arnold Clark Cup, where her side finished bottom and winless, but with key players now back fit she has an immense depth of talent at her disposal.

How do they play? Despite the absence of injured Lyon midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan and Chelsea’s Melanie Leupolz, who is having a baby, the Germans remain very strong in midfield and Voss-Tecklenburg’s variable 4-3-3 is their most likely setup.

Best Pointless stat: Germany were European champions for 8,162 consecutive days between March 26 1995 and their elimination from the quarter-finals of Euro 2017.

And England?

  • Head coach: Sarina Wiegman

  • Captain: Leah Williamson

  • Best Euros performance: Runners-up (1984 and 2009)

  • Euro 2017 result: Semi-finalists

  • World ranking: 8th

Who is their coach? Having guided her home country Holland to glory at the most recent Euros in 2017 and to a World Cup final in 2019, Sarina Wiegman is one of the most respected coaches in the sport and is on a mission to win more silverware. The two-time winner of the Best Fifa coach award is yet to lose a match in charge of England.

How do they play? England have deployed a 4-3-3 system under Wiegman, but that is usually adapted into something resembling a 4-2-3-1 with Manchester City’s Keira Walsh and Arsenal’s Leah Williamson deployed in a double pivot of holding players in midfield. They play out from the back, on the floor, and their biggest threats come down the flanks, with Lauren Hemp on the left and options including Beth Mead or Chloe Kelly on the right wing.

Best Pointless stat: Midfielder Jill Scott, 35, is the longest-serving international player in their squad, having made her senior international debut back in August 2006. This summer’s tournament will be the 10th of Scott’s career, including two Olympics.

