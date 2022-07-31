England vs Germany live, Euro final 2022: Chloe Kelly leaves Lionesses on verge of title

Alan Tyers
·28 min read
  • Williamson clears off the line in tense first-half

  • Toone breaks deadlock with chip six minutes after coming on

  • Magull pokes home leveller to force extra time

  • Chloe Kelly sends Wembley into raptures with close-range finish

07:28 PM

117 mins: England 2 Germany 1

One of the biggest cheers of the night as Huth miskicks the ball out, handing England a few previous seconds.

07:27 PM

116 mins: England 2 Germany 1

England figuring that attack is the best form of defence. They keep the ball down in the corner. They eat up some time and now they attach - Russo with a nice bit of play and a fierce shot. German keeper has to tip it over.

07:25 PM

113 mins: England 2 Germany 1

But the Germans will not lie down. Here they come now, Gwinn powering into the area, and denied at the last. Corner. Cleared.

07:22 PM

GOAL! England 2 Germany 1 (Kelly 111)

Scramble. Bundle. Kelly has the ball in the net. She has stabbed the ball home. It's a mess in there, Kelly swings a foot at the ball, fails to connect, gets another go. And manages to scuff it home.

She whips off her shirt, she runs away in delirium, waving the shirt above her head a la Brandi Chastain.

07:19 PM

109 mins: England 1 Germany 1   

Scott gallumphs down the right flank and wins a throw in, Here's Kelly with the ball down by the corner flag. She wins the corner, and whips the crowd up again.

07:18 PM

108 mins: England 1 Germany 1 

Very cool save from the German keeper, electing to volley a long shot clear with her right foot.

Jill Scott leading the England battle.

07:17 PM

107 mins: England 1 Germany 1 

England come out looking the stronger. Both sides look like they are running through treacle now. Germany cannot get a toehold.

07:16 PM

106 mins: England 1 Germany 1

Ready for another 15 minutes? Surely not pens?

07:13 PM

Half time in extra time: England 1 Germany 1

A great battle, not a lot of football to speak of but you cannot fault the passion or the determination.

Alessia Russo of England and Marina Hegering of Germany battle - Getty
Alessia Russo of England and Marina Hegering of Germany battle - Getty

07:12 PM

104 mins: England 1 Germany 1

England haven't really put anything together in this first period of extra time. Neither side able to play it. But plenty of argy bargy! Lohmann and Scott get into it.

07:09 PM

102 mins: England 1 Germany 1

Bronze has clattered her opponent there! Luke Edwards: "This has been one of the most physical, some would say dirtiest, games I've seen in women's football. There has been a rather nasty undercurrent out on the pitch, with elbows and studs left in."

07:07 PM

100 mins: England 1 Germany 1

Russo has fouled Oberdorf. Booked. Ball played in and cleared. Some work for VAR.

07:06 PM

99 mins: England 1 Germany 1       

Run from Hendrich, feeds Anyomi, but the communication lets Germany down.

07:05 PM

98 mins: England 1 Germany 1     

Gaps do seem to be appearing. England full of heart, chasing everything, but it is Germany who are playing the ball around.

07:04 PM

96 mins: England 1 Germany 1     

It's a goalmouth scramble in the England box, heartstopping stuff, eventually England get it clear.

Are Germany finishing a bit stronger? Are some of England's looking a bit leggy?

07:03 PM

95 mins: England 1 Germany 1   

Huth surges onto the ball, good covering from Bright. Corner.

07:02 PM

94 mins: England 1 Germany 1   

Tom Garry writes: "England have not yet won on penalties in a major women's international competition, losing both of the two previous shootouts that they've been involved in by a 4-3 scoreline. The first was against Sweden in the 1984 final's second leg at Kenilworth Road, and the second and most recent was in the quarter-finals of the 2011 World Cup in France. We haven't had a shootout in this summer's Euros yet..."

07:00 PM

93 mins: England 1 Germany 1 

Kelly gets down to the corner flag, wins a corner and whips up the crowd.

The corner comes in, Bronze/Bright get in each others way trying to hit a dipping ball from the edge of the box.

07:00 PM

92 mins: England 1 Germany 1 

A midfield battle so far. Walsh skips away from a couple of challenges but then gives the ball away.

06:56 PM

91 mins: England 1 Germany 1

It's the Germans who kick off. Surprisingly, they have subbed off the goalscorer Magull.

06:53 PM

​Alex Scott

"The game is too stretched, and that is in favour of the Germans. England keep winning the ball but they keep giving it back."

06:52 PM

End of normal time: England 1 Germany 1

England were 20 minutes or so away, but the Germans were not to be denied. They've scored in normal time in each of their previous eight finals.

england vs germany live score euro final 2022 women's latest - Reuters
england vs germany live score euro final 2022 women's latest - Reuters

06:51 PM

90+ mins: England 1 Germany 1

Hemp brings down Magull. Germany have a chance to launch it into the area... it is cleared.

It's going to be extra time.

06:50 PM

90+ mins: England 1 Germany 1

Injury time. England taking their time with this freekick, which is eventually aimed at Bronze. Cleared. Germany try to break but run out of road.

06:49 PM

90 mins: England 1 Germany 1

Hendrich is stretching, she has to try and close Russo down. Canny from Russo. She has won a freekick on the edge of the box.

06:49 PM

88 mins: England 1 Germany 1 

Bronze has a bit of time to measure out a cross and that's superbly punched clear by the German keeper.

06:48 PM

86 mins: England 1 Germany 1 

Commitment from both sets of players is exemplary. Tackles still flying in.

German sub Anyomi fouls Walsh.

Hegering, who has been a rock, clears.

06:45 PM

85 mins: England 1 Germany 1

Daly comes off. Alex Greenwood comes on. Stanway comes off. The veteran Jill Scott comes on.

06:43 PM

84 mins: England 1 Germany 1

England have got the ball. They are managing to control the situation a little better. Russo receives the ball, spins, and has caught Hendrich with an elbow.

06:40 PM

82 mins: England 1 Germany 1

England got a little defensive, an old failing, and sat back and they've paid the price. Nearly gets worse yet when Wassmuth gets across her marker at the front post.

06:38 PM

GOAL! England 1 Germany 1 (Magull 79)

Oh no. Oh England. The Germans have probably deserved it, and it has come from Magull, who has been probably their best player. Wassmuth got down the flank, she pulled it back for Magull, who gave Earps no chance.

06:33 PM

74 mins: England 1 Germany 0   

Germany with all the pressure. A vicious whipped cross and that's an inch or two away from being turned home by Lohmann, who has just come on as a sub for Dabritz. Brilliant cross from Gwinn.

Tom Garry: "87,192. That's the largest ever crowd for a women's football match in the UK. And the biggest ever attendance at any Euros, men's or women's."

06:31 PM

73 mins: England 1 Germany 0   

Attendance confirmed as 87, 192. Luke Edwards writes: "England are 1-0 in the final of a major tournament with less than half an hour to go and some idiot started a Mexican wave! They should be banned in English football stadiums,"

06:30 PM

72 mins: England 1 Germany 0   

This time, it's Kelly who gratefully gets the ball clear. Hope England don't get too deep / too pinned back.

06:29 PM

71 mins: England 1 Germany 0 

Germany take that corner short, and it's eventually cleared behind by Bright. Another corner.

06:29 PM

70 mins: England 1 Germany 0 

What have Germany got? 20 minutes left. They are piling it on. Magull powers forward, hits a ball in, it's behind for a corner.

06:28 PM

69 mins: England 1 Germany 0

Russo nearly gets free in the box but her control lets her down.

06:24 PM

64 mins: England 1 Germany 0

Oh so close. Magull drives forward and into the inside right channel, she slaps a shot that beats Earps but it hits the angle between post and bar and rebounds. Germany cannot apply the finish: Lea Schuller should have done better but hit it straight her follow-up shot straight at Mary Earps

06:22 PM

62 mins: England 1 Germany 0

A sub has done the business once again for England, who now look to press home their advantage.

06:21 PM

GOAL! England 1 Germany 0 (Toone 61)

That is fantastic! Oh that is a brilliant finish. It's been a niggly, spiteful game low on quality and long on fouling. But it has been lit up by a finish of the highest quality. England play it long from Walsh, Toone runs on to the ball. The keeper comes out.... and she chips her. It's a moment of pure beauty and brilliance, what a lovely finish and England - England! - have the lead in the European Championship Final.

Ella Toone scores with a chip - Getty
Ella Toone scores with a chip - Getty

06:17 PM

59 mins: England 0 Germany 0

Mead with a THUNDEROUS tackle on Hegering. Sore for the German, and worse for the England player.

06:16 PM

58 mins: England 0 Germany 0

Russo has had a bit of a nibble at Hendrich. It's good niggly stuff.

06:15 PM

57 mins: England 0 Germany 0

Now a ball is played through. Schulle races onto it, and leaves her foot in. Catches Earps. Who seems hurt.

06:14 PM

56 mins: England 0 Germany 0

Oberdorf has clattered Stanway.

06:13 PM

55 mins: England 0 Germany 0 

Ellen White is coming off. Fran Kirby is coming off.

Toone and Russo are the women coming on.

Tom Garry: "The noise from the stands when Alessia Russo's entrance was announced over the sound system was pretty deafening. Her stock has soared since Tuesday's unforgettable backheel."

england vs germany live score euro final 2022 women's latest - Reuters
england vs germany live score euro final 2022 women's latest - Reuters

06:11 PM

53 mins: England 0 Germany 0 

Stanway, booked, has given away another free. She must be on her last warning....

Germany play the ball forward.

Molly McElwee: "The German fans behind Earps's goal are getting louder as their team keep the pressure up while England struggle to play out from the back.

Change desperately needed, so Alessia Russo and Ella Toone's introduction will hopefully lift England who are in a bit of a hole at the moment.

06:10 PM

52 mins: England 0 Germany 0

Daly and Schuller tangle, both having words with each other. Ref steps in and has a word in turn with both of them.

06:08 PM

50 mins: England 0 Germany 0

England have not managed to get their ball-players onto the ball/into the action  at all so far this half. It is all Germany. Looks like England's gaffer is going to make a change.

06:07 PM

49 mins: England 0 Germany 0

Brilliant play from Germany. Nice dummy from Rauch and it falls kindly for Magull, who has time to control it - and poke just wide.

06:06 PM

48 mins: England 0 Germany 0                   

Poor communication from Bright and Bronze and Wassmuth is clear down the left! Runs at the goal, cuts inside, but luckily for England she has fired that straight at Mary Earps.

06:05 PM

47 mins: England 0 Germany 0                 

It is indeed the Germans who make the positive start here, getting down the right and crossing. Earps gathers.

Slightly nervy from Earps in a clearance here though. Germany keep the pressure on. Rauch allowed a bit more time than ideal to get her cross in from the left here. Earps yells at her colleagues.

06:02 PM

46 mins: England 0 Germany 0                 

Brand is coming off for Germany and Wassmuth is coming on. Brand was committed but didn't offer all that much in attack. I reckon the Germans will come heavy at the restart.

Here we go then. Tight game.

Tom Garry: "England have improved in the second halves of matches in these Euros, so for them to be level at the break gives them an encouraging platform to build on because we know England have one of the most dangerous substitutes benches in the global women's game right now."

05:55 PM

A word from our friends in Germany

05:53 PM

Ian Wright

"The referee has been terrible."

The BBC are showing Stanway's harsh booking - Coach Weigman went tonto at that and ran down to berate the fourth official.

england vs germany live score euro final 2022 women's latest - AP
england vs germany live score euro final 2022 women's latest - AP

05:48 PM

Half time analysis

Tom Garry: "Referee Kateryna Monzul is not a popular figure among the near 90,000 fans in the stands at Wembley at the moment. It's turning into a very feisty final and we're seeing a regular break in the play for free-kicks, and there doesn't appear to be much consistency in terms of which of those fouls are deemed worthy of a yellow card."

England's best chance came when Beth Mead got down the right and pulled it back for Ellen White. She shot over.

The Germans also went close when they stuck it in der mixer and England had to hack it off the line.

Overall, physical rather than technical or aesthetic as a spectacle. Anybody's game.

england vs germany live score euro final 2022 women's latest - AFP via Getty Images
england vs germany live score euro final 2022 women's latest - AFP via Getty Images

05:47 PM

Half time: England 0 Germany 0

Just one minute added and that'll do it for the first half.

05:47 PM

44 mins: England 0 Germany 0               

Oberdorf, who has been putting it about, fouls Kirby. Stanway and Brand also clash. It's physical, no-quarter stuff.

05:43 PM

42 mins: England 0 Germany 0               

Deep ball into the German box again and just a shame that Kirby isn't an inch or two taller or she would have headed that in at the back post.

05:42 PM

40 mins: England 0 Germany 0             

These Germans are certainly getting stuck in. An up-and-under into their box sees White have them under pressure but another big tackle saves the day. Hegering on Bronze.

Germany deal well with the corner.

05:41 PM

39  mins: England 0 Germany 0             

Rauch, the dirty blighter, is rightly in the referee's book for a shove on Beth Mead.

05:39 PM

38 mins: England 0 Germany 0           

That is England's best bit of football. Beth Mead is played through down the right, she has options in the middle and pulls it back for Ellen White. She hits it well enough but is leaning back and has put that over. England's best chance.

05:38 PM

36 mins: England 0 Germany 0           

This is even steven. Germany have played some nice stuff. England arguably looking a bit more incisive when they come forward. It's a physical battle rather than a technical one at the moment.

05:37 PM

34 mins: England 0 Germany 0           

Glenn Moore, a women's football export once of this parish, tweets: "33 gone, still 0-0 though Germany - who have settled after the shock of Popp's withdrawal, nearly ahead after a scramble. Warm and very muggy here, it's going to be hard for both teams to keep up the tempo."

05:35 PM

33 mins: England 0 Germany 0         

Mary Earps with a brave gather under the high ball, pressure from - I think - Schüller and the England number one gets bashed up there. She is ok.

05:32 PM

29 mins: England 0 Germany 0         

Mead has Rauch at her back, feels a very slight contact and goes down. The game not flowing, lots of fouls, both sides defending well. Albeit the Germans with a deep line. Gary Lineker: "Nothing much in it thus far but Germany’s propensity to defend so incredibly deep from set plays could just be their undoing."

05:29 PM

26 mins: England 0 Germany 0       

Now the ball is lofted into the Germany box and there is a shout for handball against Schüller. Nah.

05:28 PM

25 mins: England 0 Germany 0       

Däbritz pushes Stanway in the back, the latter wants a yellow for her assailant but no.

05:27 PM

24 mins: England 0 Germany 0     

And from the ensuing corner, it is an absolute bundle! Proper goalmouth scramble. A save from Earps, not cleared, then a clearance off the line from Williamson! A VAR check for, I think, a handball shout in the melee but nothing doing.

05:26 PM

24  mins: England 0 Germany 0     

Germany with an excellent passing move, intricate stuff and Brand gets to the byline. Bronze turns the low cross behind for a corner.

05:25 PM

23 mins: England 0 Germany 0   

So how do we assess this after the first quarter? Well contested, some tackled coming in. Half chances you'd say rather than clear openings.

05:23 PM

21 mins: England 0 Germany 0   

First booking of the match goes to Stanway for a nothing tackle. Bit weird.

Popp update: a muscle problem.

05:20 PM

18 mins: England 0 Germany 0 

And yet another corner, England piling on the pressure and the Germans, you have to say, rock solid in defence so far.

Here's Paul Hayward on Twitter: "A quicker pitch would have helped England, who shift the ball so well. This is one of those lush, slow Wembley surfaces.

05:20 PM

17 mins: England 0 Germany 0 

Another corner. Bronze with a header. Well saved.

05:19 PM

16 mins: England 0 Germany 0

Kirby lofts it back in with an up-and-under. Decent from the German keeper under pressure from White.

05:18 PM

15 mins: England 0 Germany 0

Mead goes down and England have a freekick. Swung in, behind for a corner.

05:18 PM

Poor Alex Popp really upset on the sideline

Popp - Getty
Popp - Getty

05:16 PM

13 mins: England 0 Germany 0

Some spicy tackles flying in! Both Kirby and Stanway have had whacks. Ref seems to be taking quite a softly-softly approach so far.

05:13 PM

11 mins: England 0 Germany 0

England's defence backs off and here is  Däbritz again, allowed too much time and space to get her shot away.

05:10 PM

9 mins: England 0 Germany 0

Danger here though! Däbritz drives forward and hits a fine shot, Bronze with an important headed block.

05:09 PM

7 mins: England 0 Germany 0

If you had a criticism of England so far in this tournament, it would be that they have started slow. Not so tonight.

Tom Garry: "This is by far and away the best start to a match that England have made to this tournament."

05:06 PM

5 mins: England 0 Germany 0 

England have an early corner. Half cleared. It's lofted back in, and the German keeper has made a meal of that simple catch, nearly dropping it over the line under pressure from White!

05:05 PM

4 mins: England 0 Germany 0

Oberdorf with what looked like a foul on Daly, to me. Ref sees it other way.

05:03 PM

2 mins: England 0 Germany 0

Powerful run from Hemp. England look energised and up for it. They must be absolutely cock-a-hoop to see Popp, Germany's main goal threat out.

england vs germany live score euro final 2022 women's latest - Reuters
england vs germany live score euro final 2022 women's latest - Reuters

Daly finds Kirby, she crosses for White who gets a header on target but Frohms catches.

05:01 PM

1 mins: England 0 Germany 0

Massive setback for the Germans to be missing their talismanic goalscorer. We kick off.

04:59 PM

The Germans

have had a huge late setback: Alex Popp is not fit to start. She has injured herself in the warm up.

Germany&nbsp; - BBC
Germany - BBC

A fly-over by some RAF planes before kick off. Seems a bit insensitive.

04:58 PM

Here's how England will play

England side - BBC
England side - BBC

04:57 PM

Now of course

God Save The Queen. Sung with some gusto by the England players.

04:55 PM

The magnificent German

anthem first, one of the top, top anthems IMHO.

04:54 PM

Here come the teams

Tremendous atmosphere, wonderful. National anthem time.

04:52 PM

Manager

england vs germany live score euro final 2022 women's latest - Getty
england vs germany live score euro final 2022 women's latest - Getty

04:51 PM

Sorry to report

that Becky's trousers appear to have fallen off.

B Hill - BBC
B Hill - BBC

04:49 PM

The pre-match hoopla

turns to a performance by (checks notes) Becky Hill.

Becky Hill - BBC
Becky Hill - BBC

04:45 PM

Paul Hayward writes

"A thought for Steph Houghton, an England captain with 121 caps who missed out on Euro 2022 through injury. And her husband, Stephen Darby, who has motor neurone disease."

04:44 PM

Inspiration

04:43 PM

Millie Bright is the subject

of a nice preview piece. She's got one of England's most important jobs today: marking the formidable Alex Popp.

04:41 PM

20 minutes til kick off

Where is your money?

04:29 PM

The last time England were in

the final of this, 2009, they were pumped by Germany. "We got to the final but we knew they were beyond us. I was training in my local park," says Alex Scott.

Eight European Titles for the Germans.

04:26 PM

There's that sweet little kid who was cheering at match the other day

Invited on by Gabby.

England fan Tess - BBC
England fan Tess - BBC

04:21 PM

Fara Williams

got the semi-final score spot on, predicting that England would beat Sweden 4-0. "It is important that we stop the supply from out wide to Popp," she says. "If we can do that, we have got this game in the bag."

"Today, I am going 3-1 to England," she says.

04:18 PM

Status Quo

"England are out for their warm-up on the Wembley grass now, with kick-off just 45 minutes away. The stands are about half full at the moment as the England supporters continue to make their way to their seats. You can almost feel the anticipation in the air, as well as the nerves, but there's also a party feel to it. The fans have just been treated to 'Rockin' all over the world' on the PA," writes Tom Garry.

04:17 PM

Oliver Brown

"With 45 minutes to go here at Wembley, it is difficult not to be struck by the contrast between this spectacle and the hellscape of the men's Euros final last summer. At this stage of the preamble 385 days ago, hooligans were being prised off traffic lights on Wembley Way, while ticketless, cocaine-fuelled hordes surged past overwhelmed stewards and climbed all over fans in the disabled section. This time? Not a trace of trouble, and German supporters mingling unsegregated with the hosts. It is a belated manifestation of what reaching a major final should feel like."

04:14 PM

Natalie Portman has just a to-camera

video package about women's football!

She is one of the co-owners of Angel City Football Club, along with Eva Longoria, Mia Hamm, Serena Williams and somebody who I haven't heard of called Becky G. Apologies for that, Becky.

Angel FC play in America's National Women's Soccer League

04:12 PM

BBC pre-match analysis

Takes in the German press, how well organised and efficient they are. TV as familiar as an old jumper.

04:10 PM

Northern uproar

How the North of England became the football factory behind Lionesses' roar

04:05 PM

Here's Coach!

Wiegman says: "Very important that we start well. It is going to be a very tight game. I think they will play a lot more physical. We know everything. Our plan is really clear. I'm not sure what my final words will be to the players yet."

04:04 PM

Wrighty

"When you see how much these players give to the fans, thanking them for coming, it means so much."

04:01 PM

Ellen White

"I got a little bit of sleep. It is incredible to be here with this group. This group is ready, we have been on an incredible journey and we are growing."

03:59 PM

Alex Scott on the BBC

"There is no fear factor with Germany any more - we have beaten them recently."

03:56 PM

Tom Garry with more on the team news

"England are keeping with the formula that has got them this far, but will also know they have a plethora of impactful substitutes available on the bench including Alessia Russo, Ella Toone and Alex Greenwood. Germany, as expected, are without just one player: Bayern Munich winger Klara Buhl has been suffering with Covid."

03:56 PM

Ian Wright

"King getting a little bit emotional. The journey these girls have been on, this is the dream. It is hard not to feel emotional, and very nervous."

03:54 PM

The BBC coverage begins with

Joy Crookes performing her song Feet Don't Fail Me Now; and there's a montage of the great and the good wishing England's players well.  Ed Sheeran, Richard E Grant, David Beckham, Prince William.

england vs germany live score euro final 2022 women's latest - PA
england vs germany live score euro final 2022 women's latest - PA

03:48 PM

Team news! via Tom Garry

Breaking: England are unchanged for a sixth straight match at these Euros. That's no surprise because consistency has been one of Sarina Wiegman's mantras. Here's their starting XI:

England (4-2-3-1): Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Stanway, Walsh; Mead, Kirby, Hemp; White

Germany are also unchanged from their semi-final win over France:

Germany (4-3-3): Frohms; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Magull, Oberdorf, Dabritz; Huth, Popp, Brand

03:47 PM

Gary Lineker has tweeted

"I am wishing the Lionesses all the very best for the final. You’ve been utterly superb in this tournament. One more win and you’ll have footballing immortality. Go make history."

03:41 PM

England players acclimatising

Molly McElwee writes: "England players have just had a little wander around the pitch 90 minutes ahead of kick off. Looks like they're just taking in the size of this stadium, which England haven't played in since last October.

The crowd is filtering in from Wembley Way slowly, and those already in situ have given them a loud welcome."

Wembley filling up - Molly McElwee
Wembley filling up - Molly McElwee

03:38 PM

Roarsome

Women's Euro 2022 - Final - England v Germany - Reuters
Women's Euro 2022 - Final - England v Germany - Reuters

03:36 PM

And here are England's players

Tom G: "Now with exactly 90 minutes to kick-off, the England players walk out onto the Wembley turf, wearing their grey team tracksuits. They're taking selfies, chatting amongst themselves and soaking up the applause of the fans who have taken their seats early.

03:25 PM

Here's Tom Garry: some people are on the pitch

"The Germany players are currently out on the pitch down in front of us, taking in their surroundings. They look very relaxed. Meanwhile, just arriving outside the ground is England's team bus, flanked by flag-waving fans.

03:16 PM

I loved this piece

on the England team by their friends, former team-mates, etc.

Our heroic Lionesses - by the people who know them best

03:09 PM

Face-painting

england vs germany live score euro final 2022 womens latest&nbsp; - AP
england vs germany live score euro final 2022 womens latest - AP

03:03 PM

Referee Monzul

Interesting life by the sounds of it. Has a degree in architecture and town planning. Has reffed the women's World Cup Final. Also done men's top flight games in her native country, first woman so to do. England men's fans may recall her becoming the first woman to take charge of an England men’s game (October 2021) - for their World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

Fled her native Kharkiv this year for the obvious reasons.  Travelled by car with her two sisters and their three boys through Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic before arriving in Germany. "It was stressful and difficult," she told Uefa's website. "When we left Ukraine, we didn't have any ideas what the next step was for us."

Via help from Uefa she has moved to Italy and is living in Turin.

03:02 PM

Tonight's match officials

Let's hope these don't become too much of a focus!

Tom Garry writes.

Here are tonight's match officials, and what a moment for Ukrainian referee Kateryna Monzul. And it should be said, her appointment isn't just a token gesture of solidarity amid the war back in her home country. Ffor many years now, she has been among the top-ranked female referees in Europe:

Referee – Kateryna Monzul (Ukraine)

Assistant Referee 1 – Maryna Striletska (Ukraine)

Assistant Referee 2 – Paulina Baranowska (Poland)

Fourth Official - Stephanie Frappart (France)

VAR – Paolo Valeri (ITA)

Assistant VAR – Maurizio Mariani (Italy)

Assistant VAR 2 – Pol Van Boekel (Netherlands)

03:02 PM

Wembley

Here's Molly McElwee reporting from the ground.

Much more wholesome scenes on Wembley Way than last year's men's final - one artist even finding a quiet spot to take in the scenes by the stadium.

A Wembley security staff member told me he was happy to just not have a flare being thrown his way today!

03:01 PM

A sea of red and white at Wembley

Tyers here, looking forward to bringing you build up of this exciting occasion. Without further ado, here is our women's football guru Tom Garry:

The sea of red and white outside Wembley is like nothing I have ever seen before in the women's game, and that's no surprise because tonight's attendance of around 87,500 will set a new record for any Euros, men's or women's.

There were thousands of people milling around outside even at 10am and 11am but now the atmosphere has stepped up several notches completely. And the mood is so remarkably contrasting compared to last year's men's final, with such a safe, happy feel to the vibes outside this stadium.

Bands are playing music, families are enjoying packed lunches and everywhere you look there are red-and-white shirts and flags.

There will be a flyover of RAF typhoons over Wembley moments before kick-off and we gather the aircrafts will be piloted and crewed entirely by women.

Luke Edwards, meanwhile, has been soaking up the atmosphere on his way into the ground.

On my journey from South-West London to North London on public transport I have seen England shirts absolutely everywhere, plenty of them with the names of our Lionesses on them.

I’ve been saying since the start of the tournament that we needed a breakthrough moment to achieve real crossover success into the mainstream. We’ve already had that - I think that probably came with the semi-final win over Sweden and Alessia Russo’s back heel - but  now we need to win the tournament. Nothing will have more impact than that.

As for the match itself, the Germans, who beat France 2-1 in the semi-finals, have won the title an incredible eight times - including a 6-2 win over England in the 2009 decider - and are out to steal Wembley from underneath the English, according to Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, who said yesterday: "At the beginning Wembley will be English and I hope it will belong to us at the end."

