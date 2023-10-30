Euro area yields down after data, higher-for-longer rate outlook priced in

(Updates prices)

By Stefano Rebaudo

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Euro area sovereign bond yields edged lower on Monday, with investors reckoning markets broadly priced in a higher-for-longer outlook for policy rates while new data confirmed inflation in Germany was falling.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was down one basis point (bp) at 2.83%. In early October, it hit 3.024%, its highest level in 12 years.

Citi analysts said in a note to clients that their "Bund yield forecasts adopt a neutral stance near-term with a frontloaded rally in 2024".

They also flagged an "end-cycle tendency for the (bond) market to underprice subsequent (policy rate) cuts."

Money markets are currently pricing zero chance of a European Central Bank rate hike by-year-end and cuts in 2024.

Two ECB policymakers pushed back on Monday against market bets that the ECB will start cutting interest rates in the first half of next year.

Long-dated yields rose sharply in the last few weeks in a U.S. Treasury-led bond selloff as markets adjusted their positioning to a higher for longer rate outlook and an increase of the so-called term premium – the excess return an investor requires for holding a longer-term bond over short-term investments. Bond prices move inversely with yields.

Inflation eased in October in Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia pointing to a substantial cooling in headline inflation in the euro zone's largest economy.

The German state of Brandenburg and Berlin released their figures on Friday.

Spain's 12-month inflation in October was unchanged from the previous month at 3.5%.

"Favourable base effects in the first half of this year helped to lower headline inflation sharply," said Wouter Thierie, economist at ING.

"Since early summer, we have entered a new phase where favourable base effects play less strongly, allowing headline inflation to pick up again," he added.

Meanwhile, Germany's economy shrank slightly in the third quarter, data showed on Monday.

Investors await the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy meeting due late on Wednesday, while there is a large consensus the cooling inflation is likely to keep the U.S. central bank on pause in coming months. Traders still price in no chance the Fed will lift its policy rate from the current 5.25%-5.5% range.

Italy's 10-year yields, the benchmark for the euro area's periphery, dropped 4.5 bps to 4.76%.

The gap between Italian and German 10-year yields -- a gauge of the risk premium investors ask to hold debt of the euro zone's most indebted countries -- narrowed to 192.5 bps, its tightest level in almost a week.

Furthermore, fears about the conflict in the Middle East supported appetite for safe-haven sovereign bonds.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Angus MacSwan and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)