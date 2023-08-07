Euro area government bond yields mixed as traders eye U.S. Treasuries

By Stefano Rebaudo

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone borrowing costs were mixed on Monday, with traders watching moves in U.S. Treasuries while they keep pricing in expectations that the tightening cycle in the euro area will be over by year-end or even sooner.

Analysts argued that the selloff in U.S. Treasuries ended after mixed jobs data on Friday, but the Treasury supply hitting the market this week could still pressure rates higher. Bond yields move inversely with prices.

Fitch downgraded the United States' credit rating, and the Treasury Department announced an offering of $103 billion in Treasuries as it faced a growing deficit and the need to balance the overall profile of its debt issues.

Investors expect euro area core rates to be partially insulated from global spillovers as the European Central Bank has lost its hawkish bite and data still show a mixed picture.

Germany's 10-year government bond yields, the euro area's benchmark, rose one basis point (bp) to 2.55%. It fluctuated between 2.28% and 2.68% since July 10.

Late last month, hawkish ECB officials, including Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot, said a rate hike in September might not be necessary.

Money markets see a 60% chance of another 25 bps rate hike by year-end and less than a 50% chance of the same move in September. December 2023 ECB euro short-term rate forwards were at 3.8%, implying market expectations for a depo rate at 3.9% by year-end.

The depo rate is currently at 3.75%.

Germany’s 2-year yields fell 4 bps to 3.12%.

U.S. yields were rising by 3-4 bps after falling more than 10 bps on Friday.

The U.S. economy added fewer jobs than expected in July, but it recorded solid wage gains and a decline in the unemployment rate, pointing to continued tightness in the labour market.

Despite the initial market reaction, some analysts said the mixed nature of the report did not change their view of the Fed's tightening path.

The Bundesbank said on Friday it would stop remunerating deposits for the German public sector from October, in a move that could make investors rush into short-dated bonds.

"A BuBill run cannot be excluded, and scarcity speculation looks set to intensify further in coming months," said Michael Leister, head of interest rates strategy at Commerzbank.

"Particularly, the Finanzagentur should continue to provide sufficient collateral to the market and stand ready to counter disruptive scarcity if needed," he added.

Germany's 1-year yields was 0.5 bps lower at 3.64%.

Investors will scrutinise U.S. inflation data due later this week for fresh clues about future moves by the Federal Reserve.

BofA said in a research note: "(The) July CPI report will likely be another soft report and point to moderation." It forecast "a strong" 0.1% month-on-month and a decline in the yearly rate to 4.6%, the lowest level since September 2021. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, Editing by Gareth Jones)