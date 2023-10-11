Euro 2028 provides England the chance to stop idolising ’96 – it was deeply average anyway

Paul Gascoigne's goal against Scotland was the high moment of Euro 96 - Getty Images/Stu Forster

A month before Euro 96, Winchester College’s future head boy Rishi Sunak turned 16. This is usually a seminal summer for teenagers, giddy on finished GCSEs and looking forward to several rites of passage. Perhaps a first music festival, some illicit boozing or, in Sunak’s day at least, a legal cigarette.

Memories from those years become ever-more vivid as we age, so little surprise that the last tournament solely hosted by England looms so large for the Prime Minister. “I’ll never forget the summer of 1996 as a teenager – the whole country was buzzing because of the Euros,” he said, after the UK and Ireland’s co-hosting of Euro 2028 was rubber stamped on Tuesday. “Now a new generation will get to experience what that was like”

Nothing wrong with some nostalgia, nor basking in a rare outbreak of good news, but unfortunately for Mr Sunak there will never be another Euro 96. I am four years younger than him and the tournament was also formative for me. But try conveying that to the generation below. “It was amazing, we beat Holland and Scotland and nearly made it to the final!”

Beyond football, Sunak gave a run-out for the nebulous notion that the tournament will “inspire a whole new generation”. Here it is worth questioning how much more of the public’s imagination can be captured by football, which has over-run our once-diverse sporting ecosystem. Try finding a kid now who dreams of representing England in hockey. Most teenagers would struggle to rack a snooker table. The sport of squash no longer exists.

Of course it is easy for the English to recall the highs of Euro 96. There was the novelty of hosting a tournament for the first time in 30 years and even appearing at a tournament at all. Missing the 1994 World Cup meant it had been four years since the washout of Euro 92, so six since the far more enjoyable Italia 90.

1996 shared the slow-burning arc of that World Cup. There was a buzzkill draw with Switzerland, a fortuitous win over Scotland sprinkled with Gazza’s magic, the magisterial 4-1 against the Netherlands, a win on penalties over Spain (the less said about the actual game the better) and the narratively perfect tragic ending against Germany. All the while the mood became more febrile, Three Lions sounded better and better, Steve Stone briefly seemed like a highly aspirational role model.

Peer over the rose-tinted glasses and attempt to remember the rest of the tournament. The stadiums were frequently under-sold, a lacklustre Czech Republic made the final and the quality, as exposed when the games were repeated by ITV and BBC during the pandemic, was gruesome by modern standards.

Hosting tends to cloud memories of tournaments. South Africans presumably remember the 2010 World Cup fondly, which is not a view shared anywhere else except Spain. Much the same, you imagine, about Euro 96 beyond here and Germany. To the rest of the world, Baddiel, Skinner and the Lightning Seeds sounds like vuvuzelas.

The biggest impediment to 2028 repeating the trick of 96 is how drastically things have changed in football and beyond. The old joy of tournaments was seeing exotic players on TV for the first time. Now they are on our screens whenever we like via TikTok, YouTube or the Videogame Formerly Known as Fifa.

Joint-hosting also changes the mood, albeit the UK and Ireland make a more coherent home than Euro 2032 (Italy and Turkey) or World Cup 2030 (Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Argentina, Uruguay and, what the hell, Paraguay too). Only petrodollar states get a whole tournament to themselves now. Given England have opted against taking automatic qualifying status there is still a small chance they could implode and fail to qualify at all. That really would feel different.

A more realistic best-case would be not to ape Euro 96 but to erase it. If England can win it, and they should at least be contenders, perhaps it will finally stop people from Sunak’s generation from fixating on Euro 96. Judged objectively, it was a deeply average tournament.

