When will Euro 2028 host be announced by Uefa?

The host nations for Euro 2028 and 2032 will be announced by the Uefa Executive Committee on Tuesday 10th October. The meeting will begin at 9am BST with the announcement expected to follow at approximately 11-11:30am BST.

The United Kingdom and Ireland currently have an unopposed bid to host the competition as Turkey withdrew to form a joint bid with Italy for 2032. As a result, the UK and Ireland are set to be named as hosts for 2028.

Turkey’s bid was officially withdrawn on the 4 October which meant the home nations and the Republic of Ireland have the final remaining bid.

The five nations put in a bid for the 2028 competition after they decided not to bid for the 2030 World Cup. It is possible however that some of the host nations not qualify despite hosting as automatic qualification is unlikely to be given to all five.

The proposal includes matches across ten stadiums: Wembley Stadium, National Stadium of Wales, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, City of Manchester Stadium, Everton Stadium, St James’ Park, Villa Park, Hampden Park, Dublin Arena, and Casement Park.

With almost three million tournament tickets available, the proposed tournament will have more tickets available than any previous European Championship.

Spread across five nations and ten cities with an average stadium capacity of 58,000, the sporting event has the potential to be the biggest in the UK since the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

A focus has been made on sustainability in the bid with transport plans allowing more than 80 per cent of ticket holders to the stadiums by public transport.

The proposal is backed by all five national governments and National Football Associations. The final bid presentations followed by the announcement ceremony will take place on Tuesday at the Uefa Headquarters in Switzerland.

The bid sets out a vision of "Football for all, Football for good. Football for the future" which aims to diversify the game and make it more inclusive, as well as connect with the next generation of fans.

England and Scotland previously hosted matches at Euro 2020 including the final between England and Italy at Wembley. The match caused major chaos and organisers will be looking to provide a far safer and more positive event this time around.

Turkey and Italy are set to be announced as hosts for the 2032 tournament as they too have an unopposed bid for the following tournament.