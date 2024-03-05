Euro 2025 qualifiers: 'We got the toughest draw we could get' - Republic head coach Gleeson

Eileen Gleeson was named Republic of Ireland head coach on a permanent basis in December

Republic of Ireland head coach Eileen Gleeson says she is happy her side are in League A of Euro 2025 qualifying despite being drawn against holders England, France and Sweden in Group A3.

France, England and Sweden are ranked third, fourth and fifth in the Fifa rankings, while the Republic are 24th.

"There's no getting away from it. It is probably the hardest group our team has ever been placed into," said Gleeson.

"Would we have chosen to be in this group? Maybe not, but we're here now."

Gleeson, who was appointed Republic boss in December after initially taking the job on an interim basis, added: "We wanted to be in League A, we've got the toughest draw we could possibly get. Everybody in the auditorium was hoping to avoid it."

"It is what it is. It's basically a Euro semi-final for us in every single game."

The Republic have yet to reach a Euro finals but their appetite for competing in major tournaments will have been whetted by their World Cup debut last summer.

The top two in the group will progress to next year's finals in Switzerland from 2-27 July, but a safety net of involvement in play-offs next autumn is also a possibility.

"We're here now and having the play-off is another pathway. We're always happy to have that as well," reflected Gleeson.

"In terms of the play-offs there is nothing guaranteed so it's not as if we will have a cavalier approach to this group stage.

"For the moment we have an opportunity to qualify out of a group potentially within the top two and that's what we will be trying to do in this phase.

"Anyone of those teams can take points off anybody. So maybe you won't see a clear runaway in the group given the profile and calibre of the entire group.

"All of the games are super exciting. Ireland-France, Ireland-Sweden, Ireland-England, potentially at the Aviva. I'm sure the stadium will be packed out with support."

The group fixtures are scheduled to be released on Wednesday morning, with the international windows being 3-9 April, 29 May-4 June and 10-16 July.

"Ideally you would have a longer turnaround in terms of knowing who your opposition are from a preparation and organisation perspective but we are where we are today and it's all action from now," reflected the Republic boss.