Euro 2024 winner willing to take significant wage cut to make La Liga move happen

Spain defender Aymeric Laporte has not exactly been complementary of his time in Saudi Arabia so far, and ever since the beginning of the summer, his name has continued to come up as a potential option for a number of teams.

Matteo Moretto has confirmed to Football España that he is keen on a move back to La Liga this summer. The Euro 2024-winner is willing to take a significant wage cut to make a move happen, and one option could be Atletico Madrid. Los Colchoneros are looking to add a second central defender after signing his international partner Robin Le Normand, and Moretto reveals that not only have Atletico enquired about him, but he remains on their shortlist.

Currently Los Rojiblancos are focused on deals for Conor Gallagher, Julian Alvarez and a potential exit for Samu Omorodion, but with talks hitting the buffers for David Hancko, they could turn their attentions to the ex-Manchester City defender.

Of course, it is not yet clear how much Al-Nassr would demand to allow Laporte to leave, just a year after he moved for €27.5m. It is worth mentioning that city rivals Real Madrid have also been linked to Laporte in recent weeks, although the latest is that they would only consider signing the 30-year-old if he were to arrive on a free.