Euro 2024: When and where is it being held, plus qualifying groups and fixtures

Jorginho celebrates after he scores the winning penalty during the shoot-out at Euro 2020 Semi Final Italy v Spain - Reuters/Carl Recine

Qualifying for Euro 2024 is under way. England have beaten Italy and Ukraine, and next for them is the double-header against Malta and North Macedonia in June, at the end of a long season which has included the World Cup.

Southgate has warned his players they must not take their foot off the gas in their bid to land the Euros. Players could be involved in European competitions late into the season with their clubs but he expects a strong squad against teams England are expected to beat.

“I would expect everyone would want to be here,” he said. “We will look to psychologically refresh the group but if we think we don’t have to turn up because of the world ranking of our opponents, we are in trouble. We are challenging the team to be the best in Europe, that requires everyone’s commitment and to be prepared to play whenever.”

The first order of business for Southgate is qualifying for Euro 2024. But what does that task look like, and what awaits when they get there, where is the next tournament and when is it taking place? Here's what we know so far.

Who will host Euro 2024?

Euro 2024 will be held in Germany, who fended off a bid from Turkey. This is the first time that the country has hosted the tournament since unification. West Germany hosted the tournament in 1988 and four matches of Euro 2020 were played in Munich. It will be the first time that any Euros matches have been held in the former East Germany, with Leipzig as a host city.

The matches will be played across 10 cities: Berlin, Munich, Dortmund, Gelsenkirchen, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Dusseldorf, Cologne and Leipzig.

When is Euro 2024?

The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 14 to July 14, 2024.

Opening game: June 14, 2024

Round of 16 starts: June 29

Quarter-finals start: July 5

Semi-finals start: July 9

Final: July 14

How does qualifying work for Euro 2024?

Germany have qualified automatically for the tournament as hosts and Russia are banned from qualifying following their invasion of Ukraine, leaving 23 other qualifying spots available to play for.

The 53 remaining Uefa members have been divided into ten groups, with seven groups containing five teams and three containing six teams. The winners and runners-up from each group qualify for the tournament.

The three remaining teams will be decided through the play-offs. The 12 teams involved in the play-offs are selected based on their performances in the Nations League. The teams will then play in a semi-final and final for a place in the tournament.

When did Euro 2024 qualifying start?

The first matches took place between March 23-26, 2023. The final matches will take place between November 19-21, 2023.

The play-off semi-finals will be on March 21, 2024 and the finals will be on March 26, 2024.

Who will England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland play in qualifying?

England have a demanding group, with a re-run of the Euro 2020 final against Italy to negotiate, but they made a more than promising start when they beat Roberto Mancini's men. They followed up that win in Naples by beating Ukraine 2-0 at Wembley to take charge of Group C. They will also face North Macedonia, who qualified for their first ever major tournament at Euro 2020 while minnows Malta are the final team in the group.

Wales have a tough but not overwhelming draw, and have come away from the hardest of their assignments – Croatia away – with a point. Latvia are their next opponents with Turkey and Armenia, who beat the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League, to come.

Scotland do not have an easy run either, as they go up against 2008 and 2012 winners Spain, an Erling Haaland-led Norway, and their former bogey team Georgia. They got the campaign off to a solid start by putting Cyprus away 3-0. Scotland have at least qualified for the play-offs already, having won their Nations League group.

Northern Ireland have beaten San Marino but a dispiriting home defeat against Finland has underlined the size of their task in Group H. That said, Denmark, Slovenia and Kazakhstan are not a hopeless task for Michael O'Neill and co.

The Republic of Ireland will face the hardest challenge of all, with the Netherlands, France, Greece and Gibraltar.

Euro 2024 Qualifying groups

Group A: Cyprus, Georgia, Norway, Scotland, Spain

Group B: France, Gibraltar, Greece, Netherlands, Republic of Ireland

Group C: England, Italy, Malta, North Macedonia, Ukraine

Group D: Armenia, Croatia, Latvia, Turkey, Wales

Group E: Albania, Czechia, Faroe Islands, Moldova, Poland

Group F: Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Estonia, Sweden

Group G: Bulgaria, Hungary, Lithuania, Montenegro, Serbia

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino, Slovenia

Group I: Andorra, Belarus, Israel, Romania, Switzerland

Group J: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Portugal, Slovakia

Will the UK and Ireland host Euro 2028?

The football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland have announced a joint bid to host Euro 2028 on February 7, 2022.

The Turkish football federation confirmed that it had submitted a bid to host the tournament on March 23, 2022. They have also declared their interest in hosting Euro 2032.

Russia had also announced a bid to host the 2028 or 2032 editions of the tournament despite the Uefa ban on Russian clubs and the Russian national team due to the invasion of Ukraine. Both bids were ruled ineligible by Uefa.