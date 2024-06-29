Euro 2024 today: Round of 16 fixtures, TV channel, start times and odds

Italy need to improve if they are to progress beyond the last-16 - AFP/Alberto Pizzoli

Euro 2024 has reached the last-16 stage and today sees Switzerland take on Italy at 5pm BST followed by Germany against Denmark at 8pm.

Defending champions Italy stuttered through the group stage but reached the knockouts in dramatic fashion when Mattia Zaccagni’s stoppage-time equaliser against Croatia salvaged a draw and ensured the Italians finished runners-up to Spain in Group B.

England are also amongst the remaining teams and play tomorrow (Sunday). And like Italy, it has been far from smooth sailing. Dire performances in the group games culminated in disgruntled England fans throwing plastic beer cups at Gareth Southgate following a 0-0 draw with Slovenia and players’ families were soaked “from all angles” after getting caught in the crossfire.

England face Slovakia in the last-16 but the tie of the round is Belgium against France on Monday, with no love lost between the two neighbours.

Today’s fixtures

Switzerland vs Italy

Switzerland are tough opposition and have lots of tournament experience. They shocked France at the World Cup but Italy should have enough to progress in a classic Italian way.

Predicted score: 0-1

Germany vs Denmark

Denmark managed to stifle and at times outplay England, but the draw was unkind to them and the tournament hosts should breeze past them, given their firepower and home advantage.

Predicted score: 3-0

Full last-16 fixtures

June 29: Switzerland v Italy (5pm) - BBC

June 29: Germany v Denmark (8pm) - ITV

June 30: England v Slovakia (5pm) - ITV

June 30: Spain v Georgia (8pm) - ITV

July 1: France v Belgium (5pm) - ITV

July 1: Portugal v Slovenia (8pm) - BBC

July 2: Romania v Netherlands (5pm) - BBC

July 2: Austria v Turkey (8pm) - ITV

Key tournament dates

The group stage finished on Wednesday, June 26, and the knockouts start today, Saturday, June 29.

Round of 16: June 29-July 2

Quarter-finals: July 5-6

Semi-finals: July 9-10

Final: July 14

Where is Euro 2024 being held?

The tournament is in Germany, with 10 host cities: Dortmund, Hamburg, Berlin, Leipzig, Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Cologne, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen.

How to watch Euro 2024 on TV

The BBC and ITV/STV are sharing broadcast rights for the European Championship in the United Kingdom.

The BBC showed England’s opening win against Serbia and broadcast their draw with Denmark after ITV banked on Gareth Southgate’s men reaching at least the semi-finals.

ITV picked England’s final Group C game against Slovenia, plus the last-16 fixture and any semi-final.

The BBC will show any England quarter-final, with both channels – as always – sharing the final.

Fixtures, results, groups and brackets

Euro 2024 fixtures and results can be found via our Euro 2024 hub.

How many subs are allowed at Euro 2024?

As was the case for Euro 2020, each side can make five substitutes per match, with each team allowed a maximum of three stoppages to make their changes during the game (excluding half-time and other match delays).

An update on the last tournament is that managers can make a sixth change if a knockout match goes to extra-time.

Euro 2024 tickets

Fans can apply for tickets for any team via the Uefa Euro 2024 ticket portal.

Who are the favourites to win Euro 2024?

England: 4/1

Spain: 9/2

Germany: 6/1

France: 13/2

Portugal: 15/2

Netherlands: 12/1

Italy: 18/1

Austria: 18/1

Switzerland: 33/1

Belgium: 40/1

