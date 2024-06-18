Euro 2024 today: Matches, times, predictions and TV channels including Portugal vs Czech Republic

Cristiano Ronaldo is due to play in a record sixth Euros and is expected to be named in the starting XI in their opener against Czech Republic - Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox

Today sees Group F get underway at the 2024 European Championship with all four countries in action: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal and Czech Republic.

France and Romania both enjoyed winning starts on Monday. Romania recorded their first victory at a European Championship in 24 years with a stunning win over Ukraine in Group E. Slovakia, meanwhile, produced the first major shock of the tournament with a 1-0 win over Belgium in Group E after Romelu Lukaku endured a day to forget.

In the final game of the day, France battled to a narrow 1-0 victory over Austria in Munich but it came at a cost with Kylian Mbappé suffering a broken nose, with his return to action not yet known.

Today’s matches

Turkey vs Georgia (Group F, BVB Stadion Dortmund) 5pm, BBC One

Portugal vs Czech Republic (Group F, Leipzig Stadium) 8pm, BBC One

Predictions

Turkey v Georgia

Intrigue and young stars galore here, with Kenan Yildiz of Turkey and Georgia’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia both impressing in Serie A. Huge Turkish diaspora in support could be key.

Verdict: 1-0

Portugal vs Czech Republic

Incredible achievement from Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo, combined age of 80, to make the squad again. Their experience and Portugal’s excellent midfield should be enough.

Verdict: 2-1

What are they saying (Georgia)

Georgia boss Willy Sagnol urged his players to “focus” as they prepare for their Euro 2024 Group F opener against Turkey in Dortmund today.

Sagnol’s side will play at their first ever major international tournament following a penalty shootout victory over Greece in the play-offs in March.

Sagnol admitted his players thought they were dreaming following qualification but are now ready to get down to business for their curtain-raiser on Tuesday.

He said: “For some players after the March play-offs it has been a bit difficult to get back into their daily routine because they have lots of emotions and they had a feeling they were living a dream but the dream has to stop at some point and they have to focus again.

“It’s something we talked about with the players at the start of the camp. At the beginning of the camp it was difficult but now the players are ready for the competition and focus on their performance and their discipline.”

What are they saying (Portugal)

Roberto Martinez has defended Cristiano Ronaldo and hailed the importance of his Portugal captain ahead of his sixth European Championship.

Portugal begin their Euro 2024 campaign today with a Group F match with Czech Republic where talisman Ronaldo will make more history.

Al Nassr forward Ronaldo, fresh from scoring 51 goals in 52 appearances for club and country during the 2023-24 season, will play at a record-extending sixth Euros and has been backed to play a key role for Portugal.

Martinez said: “Cristiano is the only player who has played in five Euros and he will now play in six. His experience is very important to the dressing room, but we know there will be difficult times during the tournament and we need to see whether or not we have the quality to progress.

“Nobody gets in the national team by having a name. For us, Cristiano is a goalscorer, he is someone who can make the final move and can really stretch defenders to open spaces.

“Over the years Cristiano has changed his way of playing slightly, but Cristiano is in the national team on merit and the numbers are there to back that up.”

Key tournament dates

The group stage runs until June 26, with the knockouts starting three days later on June 29.

Round of 16: June 29-July 2

Quarter-finals: July 5-6

Semi-finals: July 9-10

Final: July 14

Where is it?

The tournament is being held in Germany, with 10 host cities: Dortmund, Hamburg, Berlin, Leipzig, Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Cologne, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen.

Euro 2024 teams

A total of 24 teams are competing at the tournament. Poland, Ukraine and Georgia were the last to confirm their places, via the play-offs.

How to watch Euro 2024 on TV

The BBC and ITV/STV are sharing broadcast rights for the European Championship in the United Kingdom.

The BBC showed England’s opening win against Serbia and will broadcast their clash with Denmark after ITV banked on Gareth Southgate’s men reaching at least the semi-finals.

ITV picked England’s potentially-decisive final Group C game against Slovenia, plus any last-16 fixture involving the Three Lions and any semi-final.

The BBC will show any England quarter-final, with both channels – as always – sharing the final.

The opening match of the tournament between Scotland and hosts Germany was on ITV, with the BBC picking the Scots’ other Group A games, against Switzerland and Hungary.

Fixtures, results, groups and brackets

Euro 2024 fixtures and results can be found via our Euro 2024 hub.

How many subs are allowed at Euro 2024?

As was the case for Euro 2020, each side can make five substitutes per match, with each team allowed a maximum of three stoppages to make their changes during the game (excluding half-time and other match delays).

An update on the last tournament is the fact managers can make a sixth change if a knockout match goes to extra-time.

Euro 2024 tickets

Fans can apply for tickets for any team via the Uefa Euro 2024 ticket portal.

Who are the favourites to win Euro 2024?

France: 4/1

England: 7/2

Germany: 9/2

Portugal: 6/1

Spain: 15/2

Italy: 16/1

Netherlands: 16/1

Belgium: 25/1

Croatia: 40/1

Switzerland 50/1

Scotland: 200/1

Betting on Euro 2024? Take a look at these Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers