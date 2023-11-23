When is the Euro 2024 play-off draw and how can I watch it?

Wales will learn their Euro 2024 play-off opponents as the draw is made to determine the bracket for the three remaining places at next summer’s finals.

Rob Page’s side will need to navigate the play-offs if they are to reach a fourth major tournament in eight years after Wales finished behind Turkey and Croatia in qualifying from Group D.

Wales are guaranteed a home semi-final after taking their place in play-off ‘Path A’ - but the draw will determine who they face in March’s play-off rounds, while Poland and Robert Lewandowski could be waiting in the final.

They will hope to join England and Scotland in next summer’s tournament - and Wales will know what group they would be in if they win their semi-final and final ahead of the March play-offs.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Euro 2024 play-off draw?

The draw will take place from 11am GMT on Thursday 23 November.

How can I watch It?

The draw will be streamed live on Uefa.com and the official Euro 2024 app.

How do the Euro 2024 play-offs work?

There is still space for three teams to join the Euro 2024 draw, with three separate ‘paths’ offering those sides who qualified for the play-offs a way into the tournament finals.

Wales will play one of Finland, Ukraine or Iceland in the semi-finals before either Poland or Estonia in the final.

Who could still qualify?

Semi-finals – Path A: Poland (1) vs Estonia (4) / Wales (2) vs TBC*

Semi-finals – Path B: Israel (1) vs TBC* / Bosnia and Herzegovina (2) vs TBC*

Semi-finals – Path C: Georgia (1) vs Luxembourg (4) / Greece (2) vs Kazakhstan (3)

TBC* = one of Finland, Ukraine or Iceland

How does the play-off draw work?

According to Uefa, the main thing to draw is which side from Finland, Ukraine or Iceland goes into ‘Path A’ and which of the other two go into ‘Path B’. The draw will also determine which winner of the semi-final hosts the play-off final.

According to Uefa, if Finland are allocated to Path B by the draw, as the higher-ranked team they would play Bosnia and Herzegovina, and whichever of Ukraine or Iceland are allocated to Path B would play top-ranked Israel. If Ukraine and Iceland are both allocated to Path B, the higher-ranked Ukraine would play Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Iceland would play Israel.

Story continues

When is the Euro 2024 group stage draw?

The draw ceremony for the Euro 2024 group stage takes place on Saturday 2 December from 5pm GMT (6pm local time) in Hamburg.

How to watch

The Euro 2024 draw will be shown on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 5:15pm GMT. The draw will also be streamed live online on Uefa’s official website, YouTube channel and app.

What are the pots?

Pot 1: Germany (hosts), Portugal, France, Spain, Belgium, England

Pot 2: Hungary, Turkey, Romania, Denmark, Albania, Austria

Pot 3: Netherlands, Scotland, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic

Pot 4: Italy, Serbia, Switzerland, Play-off winner A, Play-off winner B, Play-off winner C

How does the draw work?

As hosts, Germany are automatically assigned to Group A. The draw will then place the remaining teams from Pot 1 into Groups B-F. The process continues with the teams from Pot 2 able to be placed into Groups A-F, and the same produces applies with Pot 3 and Pot 4.

Teams will also be given a position within their group, which will determine their fixture schedule. As hosts, Germany will occupy position A1.