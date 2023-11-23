Euro 2024 play-off draw LIVE! Latest updates as Wales discover path to Euros

Euro 2024 play-off draw LIVE!

Wales will today discover their opponents as they look to qualify for a third-straight Euros. Finland, Ukraine and Iceland are all possibilities for Rob Page's side after they missed out on reaching next summer's tournament in Germany automatically.

This year's format bears much resemblance to the dramatic play-off campaign that saw Wales qualify for the World Cup, as their Nations League ranking provided them with a second chance after the group stage. It was Ukraine vanquished on that occasion in a spectacular Cardiff atmosphere.

With the main Euro 2024 group stage draw coming up on December 5, today's affair at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland is focused on setting up the play-off path. Three groups of four teams will face off in a knockout format with the likes of Israel, Poland, Bosnia-Herzegovina joined by minnows including Estonia and Luxembourg for the last places in the Euros. Follow draw updates LIVE via Standard Sport's blog!

Euro 2024 play-off draw updates

Start time: 11am GMT

How to watch

Wales' possible opponents

How the draw works

Good morning!

10:08 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of the Euro 2024 play-off draw!

The final group matches were played this week and so the focus now shifts to these play-off games, as teams get one last chance to earn their place at the Euros next summer in Germany.

We'll have full coverage of the draw, which is coming up at 11am GMT.