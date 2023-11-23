Euro 2024 play-off draw LIVE: Wales and Ukraine discover path to tournament group stages

The European Championship trophy is on the line in Germany next summer (Getty Images for DFB)

Qualifying for Euro 2024 is almost complete with a final play-off tournament being held in March to determine which three of 12 nations secures a place at the tournament in Germany.

Consecutive 1-1 draws against Armenia and Turkey during the most recent international break meant Wales slipped beneath Croatia in Group D and must now go through the play-offs to reach the tournament proper. Rob Page’s side are no strangers to using this route of qualification for major tournaments having reached the 2022 World Cup by beating Austria in a home semi-final before overcoming Ukraine in Cardiff.

Ukraine themselves will be hoping for a better outcome this time around as they join Wales in the play-offs once more along with several of the best third place finishers from qualifying. With a minimum of four sides needed for each of the three play-off paths, teams from lower Nations League tiers make up the numbers.

The play-off semi-finals will be held on Thursday 21 March before the finals take place five days later on Tuesday 26 March.

Follow the Euro 2024 play-off draw live below:

Euro 2024 play-off draw live

The draw takes place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland

It is scheduled to start at 11am (GMT)

Wales, Ukraine, Iceland and Greece among the names to discover their route to Euro 2024

Euro 2024 play-off draw

10:07 , Karl Matchett

Teams already qualified:

Germany, Belgium, France, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Turkey, Austria, England, Hungary, Slovakia, Albania, Denmark, Netherlands, Romania, Switzerland, Serbia, Czech Republic, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia.

Euro 2024 play-off draw

10:00 , Sonia Twigg

Wales will learn their Euro 2024 play-off opponents as the draw is made to determine the bracket for the three remaining places at next summer’s finals.

Rob Page’s side will need to navigate the play-offs if they are to reach a fourth major tournament in eight years after Wales finished behind Turkey and Croatia in qualifying from Group D.

Wales are guaranteed a home semi-final after taking their place in play-off ‘Path A’ - but the draw will determine who they face in March’s play-off rounds, while Poland and Robert Lewandowski could be waiting in the final.

What time is the Euro 2024 play-off draw and how can I watch it?

Euro 2024 play-off draw

09:30 , Sonia Twigg

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog of the Euro 2024 play-off draw.

We will be bringing you all the build-up and news ahead of the draw, which starts at 11 am.