Euro 2024 semi-finals: Including England vs Netherlands – TV channels, times and odds

England are into the semi-finals of Euro 2024 after their penalty shoot-out win over Switzerland and will face the Netherlands in the last four.

The Dutch came from behind to Turkey in their quarter-final, also on Sunday, and the two sides will meet on Wednesday in Dortmund.

Spain kept themselves on course to win a fourth European Championship as Mikel Merino’s 119th-minute goal sent them into the semi-finals and eliminated hosts Germany on Saturday.

France beat Portugal 5-3 in a penalty shoot-out to reach the semi-finals and end Cristiano Ronaldo’s bid to win the title in his last appearance at the tournament.

Semi-final fixtures

Spain vs France (Tuesday, 8pm, Munich) – BBC

Netherlands vs England (Wednesday, 8pm, Dortmund) – ITV

Quarter-final results

Key tournament dates

Semi-finals: July 9-10

Final: July 14

Where is Euro 2024 being held?

The tournament is in Germany, with 10 host cities: Dortmund, Hamburg, Berlin, Leipzig, Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Cologne, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen.

How to watch Euro 2024 on TV

The BBC and ITV/STV are sharing broadcast rights for the European Championship in the United Kingdom.

The BBC showed England’s opening win against Serbia and broadcast their draw with Denmark after ITV banked on Gareth Southgate’s men reaching at least the semi-finals.

ITV picked England’s final Group C game against Slovenia, plus the last-16 fixture against Slovakia and any semi-final.

The BBC will show the England quarter-final, with both channels – as always – sharing the final.

Fixtures, results, groups and brackets

Euro 2024 fixtures and results can be found via our Euro 2024 hub.

How many subs are allowed at Euro 2024?

As was the case for Euro 2020, each side can make five substitutes per match, with each team allowed a maximum of three stoppages to make their changes during the game (excluding half-time and other match delays).

An update on the last tournament is that managers can make a sixth change if a knockout match goes to extra-time.

Euro 2024 tickets

Fans can apply for tickets for any team via the Uefa Euro 2024 ticket portal.

Who are the favourites to win Euro 2024?

Spain: 2/1

England: 5/2

France: 11/4

Netherlands: 9/1

