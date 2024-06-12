Euro 2024 LIVE: Latest news and updates ahead of tournament as England receive fitness boost

Luke Shaw has not played since Februarybut was fit enough to train with England on Tuesday (PA Wire)

Euro 2024 will finally get underway this Friday when hosts Germany face Scotland in Munich in a mouthwatering opening fixture.

Having finalised their squads late last week, all 24 teams have now arrived in Germany to step up their preparations, including England as they look to shake off the disappointment of a 1-0 defeat to Iceland ahead of their opener against Serbia on Sunday evening.

Gareth Southgate received positive news on Tuesday as all 26 of his players took part in training, including England’s biggest fitness concern, Luke Shaw. Scotland also got a left-back boost as Andy Robertson was fit enough to train following his injury scare on Monday.

Injuries have already bitten a number of teams with Netherlands star Frenkie de Jong ruled out of the tournament thanks to an ankle injury and Poland’s talisman Robert Lewandowski not expected to be fit enough to feature in his country’s first match.

Follow all the latest news, injuries and updates ahead of Euro 2024 below:

Euro 2024 is upon us, as Germany hosts its first major men’s tournament since 2006 – with the national team seeking its first trophy in a decade.

Some fancy Julian Nagelsmann’s team to defy expectations on home soil, while there is naturally significant faith in France, as the 2018 world champions and 2022 runners-up.

Can England finally get over the line under Gareth Southgate, three years after losing the delayed Euro 2020 final to Italy at Wembley? And if so, will Harry Kane claim his second international Golden Boot?

Or will a younger star steal the spotlight, as clubs and coaches around Europe keep an eye out for the ‘next big thing’ in the summer transfer market?

Below, we predict the teams, players and moments that could define Euro 2024. Without further ado...

Conor Bradley fired Northern Ireland to a 2-0 friendly win over Andorra in Murcia.

Bradley registered his first senior brace with goals in the 16th and 23rd minutes, but Michael O’Neill’s men could not add to that lead despite clear chances for Callum Marshall and Jamal Lewis before half-time.

As expected, Northern Ireland bossed possession but the extra goals O’Neill would no doubt have hoped to see his men conjure against opposition ranked 91 places below them did not materialise after the break.

As another packed season of club football comes to an end, the European Championship in Germany is fast approaching.

The summer tournament bookends a busy 2023/24 season and one that has seen repeated calls for action regarding fixture congestion and player welfare.

So it is no surprise that several important players are set to miss Euro 2024 through injury, with many others battling to be fit in time for the opening round of group games, which begins on 14 June.

Steve Clarke does NOT endorse this article - and that’s fine, we’ll get back to Steve Clarke in a moment. In case you hadn’t heard, Scotland are heading to just a second men’s major international tournament in 26 years.

After the subdued, Covid-resticted taste-test of Euro 2020 three years ago, Euro 2024 in Germany is the real deal: the Tartan Army will be back, released onto the continent in their tens of thousands and in full voice, buoyant after a qualification campaign that taught a nation how to dream again. Nothing could possibly lessen the excitement now. Nothing.

Hang on though. Injuries to who? One win since when? Germany are finally themselves again? Steady on. This wasn’t going to be easy, but squeezing past the minnows of Gibraltar in a friendly last week did not suggest Scotland will be going to the Euros on a wave of optimism.

Clarke was hardly echoing the hubris of Ally MacLeod in 1978 when the Scotland manager took a pop at “negative Normans” in the press. “What’s there to be negative about? Why not just relax and enjoy it,” he said. “I just don’t understand why anybody would be negative about a second European Championships in a row.”

Read Jamie Braidwood’s full analysis of Scotland’s situation ahead of the Euros:

Luke Shaw and John Stones trained as England’s Euro 2024 preparations stepped up on Tuesday.

Gareth Southgate has been dealing with fitness issues and absentees in the build-up to this summer’s tournament.

But all 26 players trained on Tuesday as England went through their paces for the first time since arriving in Germany the previous night.

Scotland will be stepping up their preparations as they prepare to face Germany in the first match of the tournament on Friday, while England’s campaign does not get underway until Sunday.