Euro 2024: All you need to know about Scotland's dream draw

If you are going to be involved in a draw for a major finals for the first time in 26 years, you may as well leave having made a bit of a splash.

Yes, Scotland were involved in the last Euros, but they were one of four teams hoping to become Play-off Winner C when the draw was made for the delayed 2020 tournament.

This time, the nation was there for the continent to see when Steve Clarke's side were cracked out of their plastic ball in Hamburg.

Drawn in the same group as the host nation? You'll take that. Drawn to be play against said host nation in the opening game of the tournament? Aye, it doesn't get too much better.

"The Tartan Army will be absolutely ecstatic with that," former Scotland international Leanne Crichton said on Sportsound. "What a game. And what an experience that'll be for the players."

Once you were able to peel yourself off the ceiling, there were two other opponents, venues and dates to consider. Here, BBC Scotland provides you with that all-important information and more.

Germany - but who else?

Hungary and Switzerland. Yeah, when you park the glamour element of the Germany game to one side, it's far from easy.

Given the Hungarians and the Swiss both booked their places in next summer's finals automatically, you can be sure they will provide stern tests for Scotland.

The 18 points Hungary, who finished top of Group G unbeaten, tallied in qualifying is one more than the Scots managed. They also featured at Euro 2020, finishing bottom of a group including France, Germany and Portugal, and made the last 16 four years prior.

As well as Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, signed in the summer for a reported fee of £60m, they boast a couple of the ex-RB Leipzig man's former club team-mates, including keeper Peter Gulacsi and centre-back Willi Orban.

Switzerland, meanwhile, are seasoned campaigners in major finals, having made the last 16 in four of the past five World Cups. They also made the quarter-finals of the last Euros, losing on penalties to Spain.

Story continues

So, where and when?

First up, it's Munich. Bayern's belting 67,000-capacity Allianz Arena will host the opening game between Scotland and three-times winners Germany on 14 June.

No offence to our national stadium, but it certainly beats playing in front of a restricted crowd of 9,000 at Hampden in the Scots' Euro 2020 opener against Czech Republic.

Five days later, the Tartan Army are off to Cologne to watch their heroes face Switzerland in FC Koln's 47,000-seater stadium before Scotland's group campaign concludes against Hungary at Stuttgart's 54,000-capacity MHPArena on 23 June.

Are you bold enough to look beyond the group stage? James McFadden is. The former Scotland forward says the current team "will be confident"of progressing out of their group for the first time at a major finals.

If they win their section and England finish as runners-up in theirs, the rivals would be paired in the last 16. Just imagine.

What do Scotland's opponents think of them?

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann: "They're a team who defend brilliantly. They have brilliant players like Scott McTominay, who scored seven goals in qualifying. It's the perfect first game."

Hungary manager Marco Rossi: "They are a physical team, very aggressive. When they have to defend, they are strong. It's not an easy opponent. We'll need to be on the top of our game to beat them. If they beat Spain, they could beat anyone."