Euro 2024: What to know about the European Championship in Germany

The European Championship, also known as Euro 2024, has reached the quarterfinals. Here's what to know about the tournament:

Where are the games being played?

The tournament is being held in Germany, with matches in 10 cities: Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Duesseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart.

When and where is the final?

The final will be played on July 14 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

How does the tournament work?

The top two teams in each of the six groups advanced to the round of 16, as well as the four best-performing third-place teams. From there it's a straight knockout competition through the quarterfinals, semifinals and final to determine the champion.

Who is the defending champion?

Italy won the last Euros, which were staged in 2021 because the original tournament was postponed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Italy was knocked out in the round of 16 by Switzerland.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing?

Yes, the Portuguese great is competing in a record sixth European Championship. Ronaldo, 39, won the competition with Portugal in 2016.

Is Erling Haaland playing?

No. The Manchester City striker may be one of the most prolific goal-scorers in world soccer, but his national team, Norway, didn’t qualify for Euro 2024.

Where can I watch Euro 2024?

U.S. viewers can watch Euro 2024 on Fox.

What is the match schedule?

Here's a list of upcoming matches in the knockout phase, with kickoff times listed in local time in Germany and Eastern Standard Time in parenthesis:

July 5

Spain vs. Germany, 6 p.m. (noon EDT)

Portugal vs. France, 9 p.m. (3 p.m. EDT)

July 6

England-Switzerland, 6 p.m. (noon EDT)

Netherlands-Turkey, 9 p.m. (3 p.m. EDT)

July 9

Semifinal, 9 p.m. (3 p.m. EDT)

July 10

Semifinal, 9 p.m. (3 p.m. EDT)

July 14

Final, 9 p.m. (3 p.m. EDT)

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

The Associated Press