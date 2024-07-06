Euro 2024: Harry Kane offers injury update as England star explains substitution before penalty shootout win

Harry Kane was brought off in extra time (REUTERS)

Harry Kane confirmed he will be fit for England’s Euro 2024 semi-final, after he watched on from the touchline as his team-mates edged past Switzerland in a penalty shootout.

The Three Lions fell behind in Dusseldorf when Breel Embolo turned home from close range, but Bukayo Saka responded five minutes later with a superb strike from the edge of the area, taking it to extra-time.

Kane had been quiet throughout the match, though appeared likely to stay on as a shootout increasingly came into focus. However, he came off early in the second period of extra time, replaced by Ivan Toney who went on to score from the spot.

That change after Kane was given a shove by Manuel Akanji and clattered into his manager Gareth Southgate, with the striker struggling to get up and immediately brought off. Speaking after the match, the England captain played down any injury fears.

“I’m fine, I was just tired,” Kane said.

England have battled their way into the semi-finals at Euro 2024 (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

“I had a bit of cramp there, I tripped over the water bottles and both my calves cramped up. The boss made a quick decision, with Ivan a proven penalty taker.

“He came on and did the job.”

England’s hopes of going all the way in Germany are still alive, with a semi-final against Netherlands or Turkey to come on Wednesday. The winner of that will face Spain or France in the final.

The Three Lions were nerveless from the spot, led off by Cole Palmer rolling his penalty home. Manuel Akanji then saw his tame effort saved by Jordan Pickford, before Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney and finally Trent-Alexander Arnold made no mistake.

“We had a penalty shootout before against Switzerland in the Nations League and that was the only other one I’ve been watching [from the touchline],” Kane said.

“Might be a little good-luck charm! We trust in whoever is on the pitch.

“The difference between this year and past year is we’ve got proven penalty takers. Ivan, Cole, Bukayo takes them for Arsenal. We had a lot more experience in that sense and obviously they showed it out there.”