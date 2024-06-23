What Euro 2024 games are today? Germany, Switzerland take aim at winning Group A

Germany has been one of the most impressive teams so far at UEFA Euro 2024, and the hosts aim to lock up the top spot in Group A against Switzerland on Sunday.

Switzerland, meanwhile, could spoil Group A victory plans for Germany with a win. Germany needs a draw or win to claim first place in Group A, but already has secured a spot in the knockout rounds. Defeat could force Switzerland out of the tournament entirely. Second place in the group could mean having to play UEFA Euro 2020 winner Italy — or Albania or Croatia — depending on how things shake out on Monday.

Scotland, which drew with Switzerland on Wednesday, faces Hungary and could squeeze into the knockout rounds. The top four third-place group finishers advance to the Round of 16, which gives both Hungary — which has yet to get a result through two games — and Scotland hope of advancing. Scotland needs a win, and a Switzerland loss to Germany could secure second in the group depending on goal differential.

Jamal Musiala (10) has scored in both of Germany's wins at UEFA Euro 2024.

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday's UEFA Euro 2024 matches:

How to watch Sunday's UEFA Euro 2024 games

➤ Scotland vs. Hungary, 3 p.m. ET (FS1)

Jacqui Oatley (play-by-play), Warren Barton (analyst) and Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst) will provide coverage for FOX Sports.

➤ Switzerland vs. Germany, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Derek Rae (play-by-play), Robert Green (analyst), Geoff Shreeves (sideline reporter) and Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst) will provide coverage for FOX Sports.

Spanish-language television broadcasts are available on TUDN, Univision, and UniMás.

How to stream UEFA Euro 2024 games

FOX Sports will provide live streams for matches. Vix will provide a streaming option for Spanish-language broadcasts. Streaming also available on Fubo.

Where are Sunday's UEFA Euro 2024 games being played?

Scotland vs. Hungary — Stuttgart (MHPArena): The venue is the regular home stadium of German Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart. MHPArena also hosted four games during the 1974 World Cup, two games — including the semifinal — for UEFA Euro 1988 and six matches for the 2006 World Cup. This is the third of five Euro 2024 matches — including a quarterfinal — being held at MHPArena.

Switzerland vs. Germany — Frankfurt (Deutsche Bank Park): Also known as the Waldstadion, it is the regular home stadium for German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt. The stadium hosted five games during the 1974 World Cup, five games during the 2006 World Cup and four games during the 2011 Women's World Cup — including the final, won by Japan over the United States. In 2023, it hosted two NFL games: the Kansas City Chiefs' 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 5 and the Indianapolis Colts' 10-6 win over the New England Patriots on Nov. 12.

Which UEFA Euro 2024 group is in action on Sunday?

Germany, Hungary, Scotland and Switzerland are all in Group A, which is led by Germany with six points through two matches. Switzerland sits in second with four points. Scotland has one point and Hungary has yet to earn a point.

