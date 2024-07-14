Advertisement

Euro 2024 final team news: Spain make two changes from semi-final success against France

Football Espana
·2 min read
Euro 2024 final team news: Spain make two changes from semi-final success against France
Euro 2024 final team news: Spain make two changes from semi-final success against France

The final of Euro 2024 is almost upon us, and with just under two hours to go until kick off in Berlin, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has named his starting line-up to take on England.

It’s a XI that many expected, with two changes made from the semi-final victory over France on Tuesday. Robin Le Normand and Dani Carvajal both missed the match in Munich due to suspension, but they have been re-instated into the line-up for the final. It means that Jesus Navas and Nacho Fernandez drop to the substitute’s bench.

Unai Simon starts in goal, as he has done for five of the previous six matches in Germany. Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella have had outstanding tournaments, and they complete the defence alongside Carvajal and Le Normand.

In midfield, Rodri Hernandez and Fabian Ruiz will act as a double pivot, with the expectational Dani Olmo playing just ahead. He’s currently on course to win the Golden Boot, and if he and Harry Kane were to match each other out in terms of goal, it would be going the way of the RB Leipzig playmaker.

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams will be the dangermen for Spain, and they continue on the wings. Captain Alvaro Morata completes the line-up, and he will be hoping to get his hands on the European Championship trophy after the full time whistle.

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement