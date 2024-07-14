Euro 2024 final team news: Spain make two changes from semi-final success against France

The final of Euro 2024 is almost upon us, and with just under two hours to go until kick off in Berlin, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has named his starting line-up to take on England.

It’s a XI that many expected, with two changes made from the semi-final victory over France on Tuesday. Robin Le Normand and Dani Carvajal both missed the match in Munich due to suspension, but they have been re-instated into the line-up for the final. It means that Jesus Navas and Nacho Fernandez drop to the substitute’s bench.

🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡¡𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘 𝗘𝗦 𝗘𝗟 𝗢𝗡𝗖𝗘 𝗗𝗘 𝗟𝗔 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟!! 👥 Os presentamos la alineación de Luis de la Fuente para vencer a Inglaterra y GANAR LA EUROCOPA. 💪🏼 ¡¡A por ellos, equipo!! ¡¡Traed el trofeo a casa!!#VamosEspaña | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/SJfSmCl3kx — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) July 14, 2024

👥 ¡¡𝗘𝗟 𝗢𝗡𝗖𝗘 𝗗𝗘 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔 𝗟𝗔 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗔!! Aquí están nuestros chicos colocaditos en el campo. 💪🏼 ¡¡𝗩𝗔𝗠𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗦!! #VamosEspaña | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/ZgqekJw9j6 — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) July 14, 2024

Unai Simon starts in goal, as he has done for five of the previous six matches in Germany. Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella have had outstanding tournaments, and they complete the defence alongside Carvajal and Le Normand.

In midfield, Rodri Hernandez and Fabian Ruiz will act as a double pivot, with the expectational Dani Olmo playing just ahead. He’s currently on course to win the Golden Boot, and if he and Harry Kane were to match each other out in terms of goal, it would be going the way of the RB Leipzig playmaker.

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams will be the dangermen for Spain, and they continue on the wings. Captain Alvaro Morata completes the line-up, and he will be hoping to get his hands on the European Championship trophy after the full time whistle.