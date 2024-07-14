Euro 2024 final referee: Francois Letexier, the French part-time court bailiff

Francois Letexier becomes one of the youngest officials in charge of a major final - Getty Images

The 35-year-old referee picked for England’s Euro 2024 final against Spain today has risen rapidly through the European ranks while still working part-time as a court bailiff.

Frenchman François Letexier now becomes one of the youngest officials in charge of a major final after impressing Uefa in previous rounds at Euro 2024.

Letexier has already refereed three games in Germany this summer, including Spain’s 4-1 win over Georgia in the round of 16. For England, he will be best remembered for overseeing Manchester City’s Super Cup penalties triumph against Sevilla last year.

Letexier’s history with the English

He has since had a bizarre run-in with an English manager, however. Last December, then Stade de Reims head coach Will Still accused him of making an “inappropriate” comment about the Englishman’s potential move to Sunderland.

Still was at the time on a shortlist of managers to take over from Tony Mowbray, who had been sacked by the club earlier that month. After the 31-year-old approached the referee to voice his concerns over how the game was officiated, Still alleged Letexier stated: “Don’t worry, it [the refereeing] will be better in England.”

“I found it funny, or not funny at all,” Still said. “He said something like, ‘It will be better in England’. I didn’t find it very appropriate, but it’s not a story, it’s not interesting.”

Letexier subsequently claimed he had been misinterpreted, telling L’Equipe: “At the end of the match, I simply said, ‘Maybe best of luck in England’.”

Brittany-born Letexier, father of a three-year-old son, officiated his first Ligue 1 match at the age of 26 in January 2016, and was the youngest elite-level referee in France at the time. He received his international badge just one year later.

“I was passionate about football,” he said last year of his decision to pursue refereeing. “And I watched a lot of games on TV. I was attracted to the referees’ work – how they viewed the game, how they took decisions.... I struggled early on. It took a lot of time – I had to grow up quickly.

“Refereeing helped me to get organised and structured. I have to thank a lot of people for encouraging me and giving me advice along the way. They helped me to pass each step and get to where I am now.”

Away from the field, Letexier was still working, in recent months at least, on a part-time basis as a court bailiff. “It helps me keep a good life balance,” he said.

Full Euro 2024 refereeing team

Letexier will be joined at Sunday’s final by French assistants Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni, while Polish referee Szymon Marciniak will be fourth official.

The VAR official is Jerome Brisard of France, who will be assisted by countryman Willy Delajod and Italy’s Massimiliano Irrati, with Poland’s Tomasz Listkiewicz the reserve assistant referee.