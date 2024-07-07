Euro 2024 day 24: England revel in shoot-out victory over Switzerland

England were basking in the glory of their Euro 2024 quarter-final victory on Sunday as they started to recover for Wednesday’s last-four showdown with Netherlands.

Gareth Southgate’s side held their nerve from the penalty spot to beat Switzerland in Dusseldorf on Saturday, scoring all five of their spot-kicks following a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

Netherlands will be their semi-final opponents after they came from behind to see off Turkey.

Here, the PA news agency looks at day 24 from the tournament.

Shaw knows what is at stake

Luke Shaw is determined to win “two big finals” and become kings of the continent having helped England overcome Switzerland at the end of a long road back from injury.

After 139 days and issues with a hamstring complaint, the 28-year-old returned to action as a second-half substitute.

“I think you’ve got to be excited,” Shaw said.

“It’s the semi-finals in the Euros. The most important thing is to be excited about it, looking forward to it.

“Of course, it’s not the final yet but for us it is our final. I think we’ve got two big finals left and we have to give everything in that game and leave everything on that pitch to try and reach the final.”

Beckham praises Saka

Bukayo Saka was inundated with praise for his man-of-the-match performance and the way he nervelessly scored from 12 yards.

But it was the adulation of former England skipper David Beckham that he enjoyed most.

“That’s the smile we all needed to see… Courage & happiness @bukayosaka87, well done to the lads @england,” Beckham posted on Instagram.

Asked about the post and after some light-ribbing from Shaw that he had not stopped talking about Beckham’s post, Saka replied: “Listen, the first truth he’s said today!

“I showed him this yesterday – I was buzzing when I saw because obviously, you know, to have that support from Becks is… (shakes head, raises hand and smiles). Come on, man. Come on, you can forgive me!

Dutch courage

Netherlands’ turnaround on Saturday put them in the last four of a Euros for the first time since 2004.

Manager Ronald Koeman, who has previously been in charge of Premier League sides Everton and Southampton, has marvelled at his country’s tournament streak after Stefan de Vrij’s header and an own goal from Mert Muldur secured victory.

“For the whole nation it is something special,” Koeman told a press conference.

“We are a small nation and to be part of the semi-finals with England, France and Spain we are really proud to get the opportunity.”

Social media post of the day

Rest, recover and onto Wednesday 👊 pic.twitter.com/2IeJ6xrsF3 — England (@England) July 7, 2024

What’s next?

Monday – Rest day

Tuesday – Spain v France, 8pm, BBC

Wednesday – England v Netherlands, 8pm, ITV