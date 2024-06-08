EURO 2024 & COPA AMÉRICA: THE ROSSONERI CALLED UP

The activity of the national teams has resumed for a few days, the first warm-up friendlies have already been played, and the approach to the summer of international football is underway. There will be 10 Rossoneri players involved between Euro 2024 and the upcoming Copa América. The Euro's kick-off on Friday 14 in Germany, while Copa América will be held in the United States starting June 20.

Here, in detail, are all the fixtures for the Milan players involved:

UEFA EURO 2024

Olivier Giroud, Theo Hernández and Mike Maignan (France)

Austria v France: Monday 17 June at 21:00 CEST, Düsseldorf - Group D

Netherlands v France: Friday 21 June at 21:00 CEST, Leipzig - Group D

France v Poland: Wednesday 25 June at 18:00 CEST, Dortmund - Group D

Simon Kjær (Denmark)

Slovenia v Denmark: Sunday 16 June at 18:00 CEST, Stuttgart - Group C

Denmark v England: Thursday 20 June at 18:00 CEST, Frankfurt - Group C

Denmark v Serbia: Tuesday 25 June at 21:00 CEST, Munich - Group C

Tijjani Reijnders (Netherlands)

Poland v Netherlands: Sunday 16 June at 15:00 CEST, Hamburg - Group D

Netherlands v France: Friday 21 June at 21:00 CEST, Leipzig - Group D

Netherlands v Austria: Tuesday 25 June at 18:00 CEST, Berlin - Group D

Rafael Leão (Portugal)

Portugal v Czechia: Tuesday 18 June at 21:00 CEST, Leipzig - Group F

Türkiye v Portugal: Saturday 22 June at 18:00 CEST, Dortmund - Group F

Georgia v Portugal: Wednesday 26 June at 21:00 CEST, Gelsenkirchen - Group F

Luka Jović (Serbia)

Serbia v England: Sunday 16 June at 21:00 CEST, Gelsenkirchen - Group C

Slovenia v Serbia: Sunday 20 June at 15:00 CEST, Munich - Group C

Denmark v Serbia: Tuesday 25 June at 21:00 CEST, Munich - Group C

Noah Okafor (Switzerland)

Hungary v Switzerland: Saturday 15 June at 15:00 CEST, Cologne - Group A

Scotland v Switzerland: Wednesday 19 June at 21:00 CEST, Cologne - Group A

Switzerland v Germany: Sunday 23 June at 21:00 CEST, Frankfurt - Group A

COPA AMÉRICA

Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic (United States)

United States v Bolivia: Monday 24 June at 00:00 CEST, Arlington (Texas) - Group C

Panama v United States: Friday 28 June at 00:00 CEST, Atlanta - Group C

United States v Uruguay: Tuesday 2 July at 03:00 CEST, Kansas City - Group C





The AC Milan WhatsApp channel is available: follow us!