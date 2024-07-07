EURO 2024: How to buy Netherlands vs England tickets

The Netherlands and England meet in the EURO 2024 semi-final on Wednesday, July 10. Here’s all you need to know about the game, including how to buy tickets and where to watch the game on TV.

The Netherlands and England prepare for a historic match in Dortmund on July 10. It kicks off at 21:00 CET, 20:00 UK and the winner will meet France or Spain in the Berlin Final on July 14.

A goal from Inter defender Stefan de Vrij contributed to the Netherlands’ 2-1 win over Vincenzo Montella and Hakan Calhanoglu’s Tukey in the quarter-finals, while England beat Switzerland on penalties.

Euro 2024 – Netherlands vs England: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

UEFA has informed that tickets reserved for the knockout round will be sold to fans in accordance with the rules defined by the relevant national football association. However, you can check if tickets for Germany vs Denmark are still available through the UEFA ticket portal. Prices range from €50 per ticket up to €500 for prime seats.

Further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website. If you are in Germany and are interested in attending a match, Live Football Tickets have some tickets available for a number of matches at Euro 2024.

With a number of ticket scammers surrounding the tournament, Live Football Tickets offers a variety of seating options where you can buy tickets with confidence thanks to their 150% money-back guarantee, which is probably the best offer in the market.

Euro 2024 – Netherlands vs England: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Euro 2024 – Netherlands vs England: Confirmed teams

Below are the teams selected by the Netherlands and England for EURO 2024.

The Netherlands EURO 2024 team

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton)

Defenders: Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern München), Stefan de Vrij (Inter), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Ian Maatsen (Dortmund), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Jerdy Schouten (PSV), Joey Veerman (PSV), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al Ettifaq)

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Atlético de Madrid), Jeremie Frimpong (Leverkusen), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Dortmund), Xavi Simons (Leipzig), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim), Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna)

England EURO 2024 team

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern München), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)