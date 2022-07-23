Euro 2022 quarter-finals live: Score and latest updates from France vs Netherlands

euro 2022 quarter finals live score france vs netherlands - REUTERS

08:14 PM

14 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

France's first corner sees Renard rise at the back post and win a header BUT she can't direct it goalbound. Both managers will be happy with how their sides have started.

08:13 PM

13 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

The Dutch have weathered the early French storm and have looked the more composed team over the past seven or so minutes.

08:10 PM

10 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

Miedema is being tightly marked whenever she has a sniff of the ball, the French are crowding her out well so far.

The Dutch win the first corner of the game and it's one to forget as France clear with ease.

08:08 PM

8 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

As predicted it's been an open start to the match - I don't want to tempt fate, but I reckon there are a few goals in this game...apols in advance if I've just jinxed it...

08:06 PM

6 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

The Netherlands see the ball for the first time - they pass the ball well without looking like the killer pass is on its way. That is until the ball comes in from the left and Karchaoui heads back towards her own goal forcing Peyraud-Magnin into a save.

08:03 PM

4 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

High intensity start from the French - they're pressing high up the pitch and they look like they mean business.

08:02 PM

2 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

Early chance for the French - the Dutch gave the ball away in the midfield. That sets up the dangerous Diani who attacks at pace before playing a throughball to Geyoro whose shot is tame. But a good confident start from Les Bleus.

08:00 PM

1 min: France 0-0 Netherlands

Such a tough match to predict this one but the time for looking into your crystal ball is over - the game has begun.

Both sides, thankfully, wearing their traditional colours, the French in blue and Dutch in orange, what else?!

07:56 PM

Two good national anthems here

Always been a fan of the Marseillaise...so France with the early advantage in the singing stakes...

07:54 PM

The two teams are out on the pitch

Kick off is moments away.

07:48 PM

Former England international Fara Williams on BBC says...

"This is a Netherlands team that is not probably playing up to the level that we expect as European champions. But this France team have come into the tournament unknown, nobody spoke about them until the group stages. They have been a phenomenal and really exciting young team."

07:43 PM

France always look like world beaters...

...until they get knocked out in the last eight. They seem to have a mental block when it comes to trying to go deep in a tournament. Can they end their last-eight hoodoo today?

Euro 2013: Quarter-final

World Cup 2015: Quarter-final

Olympics 2016: Quarter-final

Euro 2017: Quarter-final

World Cup 2019: Quarter-final

07:36 PM

Is Rotherham Orange or Blue?

You decide...

Dutch fans - GETTY IMAGES

Dutch fans in Rotherham - AP

French fans in Rotherham - AP

07:32 PM

Lying in wait for the winners is...

...Germany!

They beat Austria 2-0 in their quarter-final on Thursday. France and Netherlands are third and fourth respectively in the world rankings, while the impressive Germans are fifth. No easy games from now one - as if that wasn't already obvious...

Germany win - AP

07:17 PM

This is the France XI

Corinne Diacre has made five changes to the side that drew 1-1 against Iceland in their final group game. Eve Perisset, Griedge Mbock Bathy, Sakina Karchaoui, Grace Geyoro and Delphine Cascarino all come back into the starting XI.

FRANCE XI TO FACE THE NETHERLANDS: Peyraud-Magnin, Perisset, Mbock, Renard, Karchaoui, Toletti, Bilbault, Geyoro, Diani, Malard, Cascarino.

07:14 PM

Here be the Netherlands XI

And it's good news if you're wearing Orange tonight - Vivianne Miedema will start having got over her bout of Covid. Two others come in to the side, with Kerstin Casparij and Victoria Pelova both starting.

NETHERLANDS XI TO FACE FRANCE: Van Domselaar, Wilms, Van der Gragt, Janssen, Casparij, Spitse, Van de Donk, Groenen, Beerensteyn, Pelova, Miedema

04:01 PM

Tale of two strikers

The defending champions against the the world No.3; two teams that can be free-scoring and exciting to watch; two well-matched sides both still with, you suspect, that one statement-making performance up their sleeve, this is a quarter-final that promises to be as entertaining as it could be tense.

Rarely do you get to the knockout stages of a tournament without injuries hampering team selection and this clash is no different. Indeed, the fortune - both good and bad - to have beset the Netherlands and France could go a long way to determining the outcome of this last-eight tie.

While the Dutch are confident that their talismanic forward Vivianne Miedema will have recovered from Covid to take some part in the match, the French know they will be without Marie-Antoinette Katoto - their free-scoring striker having ruptured her cruciate ligament during the 2-1 win over Belgium in the group stage. It is a cruel blow for a side that will need all the luck that comes their way tonight.

Regarding the likelihood of Miedema playing tonight the Netherlands' British manager Mark Parsons' had this to say on Friday.

"I said the other day, we need to get through three training sessions," he said. "We've got through two, things are going well. We have one more today. I'm spreading as much positive energy and optimism as possible, but we have to see.

"We'll make the decision before our final meeting, but it's also about making sure every step is ticked because with Covid with players it's never the same.

Vivianna Miedema could well be back for the Netherlands tonight - GETTY IMAGES

"There is a chance she could be available because things are going well, but we need to tick these last few boxes. The only thing I am interested in is 'is she available to play?'. Of course there is a conversation about minutes, but that's the first step. And from there we need to make tactical choices."

The two sides last met in a friendly back in February with Les Bleus winning 3-1. But any chance of that result affecting tonight's match has been rubbished by Parsons.

"We've taken steps forward on the pitch, but we want to take more steps on the pitch," he said. "This team steps up to the size of the occasion more than any team I've ever worked with.

"I feel less stressed and less worried when it's a big occasion and big opponent. My confidence in players giving everything they have is very high. It's a game that I think world football is looking forward to, these two great teams."

Stay here for all the pre-match news and action with kick off at 8pm.