Euro 2022 LIVE: Lionesses set for London victory party after historic win over Germany

Lawrence Ostlere
·16 min read
In this article:
  • Sarina Wiegman
    Dutch Association Football Player and Manager

England will host a victory party at Trafalgar Square on Monday afternoon, after the Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 in the Euro 2022 final to claim their first ever major title in front of a record 87,192 crowd on home soil.

The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and the sides could not be separated until 110th minute when England substitute Chloe Kelly reacted quickest to a loose ball from a corner and poked in the winner. England confidently held out for the final 10 minutes of the game as euphoria and relief rang out around Wembley - and the nation - as the magnitude of what they’d just achieved hit home. Sarina Wiegman’s victory press conference was interrupted by jublient players singing and dancing on the tables, the start of celebrations which ran long into the night.

The players and manager were all awarded the freedom of the city of London following the triumph, which was England’s first major tournament victory since England’s men won the World Cup in 1966. Thousands are expected in Trafalgar Square at 1pm BST for the celebration of the team’s achievement, which will be shown live on the BBC.

Follow all the reaction and latest updates following England’s success at Euro 2022:

England win Euro 2022

  • Victory party at Trafalgar Square from 1pm BST

  • Wiegman and her England players given Freedom of London

  • Queen leads tributes to ‘inspirational’ Lionesses

More reaction to England’s Euro 2022 win:

10:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

FORMER ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL ALEX SCOTT

“I walked past that trophy in 2009 and it lived with me forever. I’m so pleased that these England girls don’t have to experience that. It’s a great day.”

FORMER ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL GARY NEVILLE

“What the Lionesses have just done is amazing and so damned bloody hard to do. A seismic moment for Sport in this country! Well done to you all.”

UK PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON

“Football has come home! A stunning victory by the Lionesses. Huge congratulations to Sarina, Leah and the whole team. Football pitches across the country will be filled as never before by girls and women inspired by your triumph.”

TOTTENHAM STRIKER HARRY KANE

“Absolutely unreal scenes at Wembley!! Massive congrats to the amazing Lionesses, Ella Toone take a bow for that finish too.”

“THREE LIONS” SINGER DAVID BADDIEL

“Home. In fact it’s come home. A sentence I thought I’d never write. I’ve gone. Thank you Lionesses.”

BRITAIN’S QUEEN ELIZABETH II

“The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise. However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned.

“You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations. It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today.”

Reaction to England’s Euro 2022 win:

10:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

Reaction to England winning the Women’s European Championship final on Sunday to claim their first major title in front of a record crowd on home soil:

ENGLAND FORWARD CHLOE KELLY

“Thank you to every single person. Honestly, it’s amazing. This is what dreams are made of,” Kelly told the BBC.

“It’s unbelievable. To be here and score the winner, these girls are special, this manager is special. This is amazing. I just want to celebrate now.”

ENGLAND COACH SARINA WIEGMAN

“I think we really made a change. I think this tournament has done so much for the game but also for society and women in society in England but I also think in Europe and across the world and I hope that will make a (bigger) change too.”

ENGLAND CAPTAIN LEAH WILLIAMSON

“I just can’t stop crying. We talk, we talk and we talk and we finally (did) it. You know what? The kids are alright. This is the proudest moment of my life. Listen, the legacy of this tournament is the change in society.”

ENGLAND DEFENDER LUCY BRONZE

“This will probably sink in at the end of my career. The younger players probably think this (winning trophies) is normal. We have got to go and win the World Cup now.”

FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER IAN WRIGHT

“I can’t put into words how much work has gone into this. I’m so proud, I can’t believe it!”

‘She would have been proud’: Sarina Wiegman dedicates England’s Euro 2022 triumph to late sister

10:04 , Lawrence Ostlere

England manager Sarina Wiegman hailed the impact her team’s historic Euro 2022 victory has made on women and society while revealing she dedicated the win to her late sister who passed away before the tournament.

Wiegman’s team ended 56 years of hurt by defeating Germany 2-1 after extra time in front of over 87,000 fans at Wembley, a record crowd for any match at the European Championships, becoming the first England manager since Sir Alf Ramsey in 1966 to win a major international tournament.

The Dutchwoman was only appointed as England manager 10 months ago but has now won successive Euros after leading the Netherlands to glory five years ago.

Wiegman also revealed that the wristband she kissed at full-time was in dedication to her late sister, who passed away in June. Wiegman was forced to miss part of England’s training camp due what the FA said at the time was a “close family bereavement”.

“She would have been here,” Wiegman said. “She would have been really proud of me and I would have been proud of her too.”

Sarina Wiegman dedicates England’s Euro 2022 triumph to late sister

Players gatecrash Wiegman press conference

09:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

England beat Germany 2-1 to win the Euro final after a dramatic extra-time goal by Chloe Kelly at Wembley.

The team interrupted England manager Sarina Wiegman’s press conference and started singing Three Lions. The Lionesses gathered around Wiegman and started dancing to celebrate their victory.

Sarina Wiegman praised the impact her squad’s historic win has on women and society while revealing she dedicated the victory to her late sister, who passed away before the tournament.

‘It’s coming home’: England team crash Sarina Wiegman’s press conference

Wiegman and players given freedom of the city

09:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

England’s players and head coach Sarina Wiegman will be awarded the Freedom of the City of London following their Euro 2022 triumph.

Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal sealed a 2-1 victory over Germany as the Lionesses claimed the first major trophy in their history and the first for a senior England side since the 1966 World Cup.

The 23-strong team and Wiegman will be invited to attend their Freedom ceremony later this year after being nominated by Lord Mayor of the City of London, Vincent Keaveny, and chair of the City of London Corporation’s civic affairs sub-committee, Edward Lord OBE.

Keaveny said: “The rise and rise of the Lionesses has been an incredible success story and it gives me great pleasure to nominate the team for the Freedom of the City of London.

“Last night’s triumphant win against Germany has cemented the team’s place in sporting history and as a nation, we couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Lord added: “Watching last night’s match was a thrilling experience, and it was a stunning victory for the Lionesses, showing their quality, determination, teamwork, and sheer love of the game.

“On behalf of the whole Square Mile, I offer them our warmest congratulations on such an incredible performance in a tournament that made the whole country proud.”

One of the City of London’s ancient traditions, the Freedom is believed to have begun in 1237 and enabled recipients to carry out their trade. Recent recipients include former England cricketer Sajid Mahmood and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

Victory celebration at Trafalgar Square today

09:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

Thousands are expected to join the players of England women’s football team to celebrate their momentous win at the Euros.

The Lionesses took home the trophy after beating Germany 2-1 in extra time at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The day after, thousands of fans are being given the opportunity to join the winning team at an event in central London.

Here are the details:

How to watch Lionesses celebrate Euro 2022 victory in Trafalgar Square

Queen leads praise for ‘inspirational’ Lionesses

09:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

The Queen has led the praise for the England Women’s team after their historic Euro 2022 win, hailing the group as “an inspiration for girls and women” across the nation.

England won the European Women’s Football Championships as they were cheered on by the Duke of Cambridge and an 87,000-strong crowd at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The team beat Germany 2-1 after extra time, securing the first major tournament title for any England team since 1966.

Following their triumph, the Queen praised the team, saying their “success goes far beyond the trophy”. She said in a statement: “My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women’s Football Championships.

“It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff. The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise.

“You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations. It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today.”

Sweet Caroline, England’s new soundtrack

09:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ rang out across Wembley on Sunday evening as England fans celebrated their team’s victory in the Euro 2022 final.

Lionesses matchwinner Chloe Kelly dropped the mic to cut short her post-match television interview in order to take part in the singalong with her team-mates.

It has become an anthem for many sports in England, from darts to rugby league, with fans revelling in the thought that “good times never seemed so good”.

Yet its origin as a sporting anthem appears to be across the Atlantic, where Major League Baseball team the Boston Red Sox lays claim to sparking its popularity.

It is claimed that during a game at the Red Sox’s Fenway Park stadium in 1997, Amy Tobey, an employee in charge of ball-park music, played ‘Sweet Caroline’ because someone she knew had just had a baby named Caroline.

For the next few years, the song would be played on select occasions but that all changed when Dr Charles Steinberg joined the Red Sox as executive vice president of public affairs in 2002 and came to the conclusion that the song had transformative powers, so ordered it to be played during every game.

On April 20, 2013, in the emotional first game back at Fenway Park following the Boston Marathon bombings, Diamond came out to the diamond to play his song live.

It was at that time that Super League side Castleford, who had appointed a new head coach in Daryl Powell, began to look at ways to introduce some razzamatazz to an ageing Wheldon Road, which became the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Then chief executive Steve Gill, a Neil Diamond fan, had become aware of the crowd reaction to ‘Sweet Caroline’ at the Red Sox and segments were played, along with Tom Jones’ ‘Delilah’ and Oasis’ ‘Wonderwall’, post match to gauge fans’ views.

The Tigers’ media manager Tom Maguire explained: “Sweet Caroline got the biggest reaction and it stuck.”

Maguire says it was played in full for the first time after full-back Luke Dorn scored a last-minute, match-winning try against Wigan on March 9, 2014 and, coincidence or not, Diamond’s catchy tune became something of a lucky charm as Castleford enjoyed a remarkable upturn in fortunes under Powell.

The Tigers turned back the clock to the era of the ‘Classy Cas’ side of the 1960s and 70s, reaching the Challenge Cup final at Wembley in 2014 and a maiden Super League Grand Final three years later after finishing top of the table for the first time in the club’s 91-year history.

Graham Norton Show – London (PA Archive)
Graham Norton Show – London (PA Archive)

Ella Toone celebrates Wembley triumph

08:56 , Lawrence Ostlere

England’s first goalscorer – and what a goal – is enjoying life as a European champion:

Alexandra Popp missed final with injury

08:52 , Lawrence Ostlere

Spare a thought for Germany striker Alexandra Popp. This was supposed to be her date with destiny after injury cruelly ruled her out of the 2013 and 2017 editions of the tournament. The 31-year-old had been the star for Germany, just months after returning after almost a year out with a knee injury, and her six goals meant it was a shootout between her and Beth Mead for the Golden Boot.

But in a cruel twist, Popp suffered yet more injury heartbreak as she sustained a muscle problem in the warm-up and had to be replaced. In a career blighted by injury, this one was probably the most painful yet.

England in the papers this morning

08:39 , Lawrence Ostlere

All over the front pages...

Wiegman wins and keepers shine: what we learned from Euro 2022

08:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

After a captivating three-and-a-half weeks of action, England were crowned Euro 2022 champions after a 2-1 extra-time win over Germany in the Wembley final.

Here, we look at five things we learned from the tournament.

Wiegman keeps winning and goalkeepers shine – What we learned from Euro 2022

England’s Euro 2022 win is not an ending – it’s just the start

08:27 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here’s our correspondent Mark Critchley, from Wembley, on what comes next:

The morning after the historic night before, it is worth checking in on the Football Association’s eight-point Women’s & Girls’ Football Strategy, 2020-2024: Inspiring Positive Change, with particular attention paid to point six. “England: win an international tournament,” it reads. Well, there you go. Job done. A whole two years ahead of schedule as well.

Except it isn’t job done, actually. Far from it. And you could tell that much at Wembley, too.

England’s Euro 2022 win is not an ending – it’s just the start

England to take trophy on victory parade

08:22 , Lawrence Ostlere

Thousands are expected to join the players of England women’s football team to celebrate their momentous win at the Euros.

The Lionesses took home the trophy after beating Germany 2-1 in extra time at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The day after, thousands of fans are being given the opportunity to join the winning team at an event in central London.

Veteran player Alex Scott is hosting a celebration in Trafalgar Square from 11am.

Up to 7,000 supporters will be allowed to join the free event on a first-come first-serve basis.

The celebration will include live music from DJ Monki, a showing of tournament highlights and a Q&A involving the players and manager, Sarina Wiegman, before the trophy is lifted.

For those who want to watch from home, the event will be broadcast line on the BBC from 12.40pm.

The coverage - hosted by Scott - is expected to end at around 2pm.

England fans make their way from the stadium after the final (PA) (PA Wire)
England fans make their way from the stadium after the final (PA) (PA Wire)

England glory will 'turbo-charge’ women’s game

08:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham insists England’s Euro 2022 success will “turbo charge” the women’s game in this country.

Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal sealed a 2-1 victory as the Lionesses claimed the first major trophy in their history and the first for a senior England side since the 1966 World Cup triumph over West Germany.

“The last few years have been incredible. We have invested really heavily and the Lionesses have taken their opportunity and they have produced something incredible. It’s been an amazing month and an amazing day yesterday,” Bullingham told BBC Breakfast.

“I think it will really turbo charge everything we have been doing in the women’s game.

“There is no reason why we shouldn’t have the same number of girls playing as boys and it will inspire a whole new generation of players.”

Bullingham continued: “We have worked incredibly hard to make a lot of new opportunities for girls and to make sure clubs and schools are embracing opportunities and schools are using football in the curriculum and for them to see it as normal for girls to play football like boys do.

“We have been preparing for this moment for years. We have got clubs throughout the country ready to take girls on, we have been investing in schools, we have created opportunities for girls to come forward and we are ready and willing to do that.”

England Germany Euro 2022 Women Soccer (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
England Germany Euro 2022 Women Soccer (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

England players gatecrash Sarina Wiegman’s press conference

08:01 , Lawrence Ostlere

England coach Sarina Wiegman’s news conference after their Women’s European Championship win on Sunday was interrupted by her celebrating players, who danced into the room belting out a rendition of the “Three Lionesses” anthem.

Wiegman had just finished answering a question about tactics and where the game was won and lost when the players made their surprise entrance, with goalkeeper Mary Earps leaping onto the table and being joined by defender Lucy Bronze.

“We haven’t sung this at all, this is something from English culture,” Dutchwoman Wiegman told reporters after the interruption.

“I think we won the Cup. I don’t think this is the home of the Cup, that’s in Switzerland somewhere with UEFA but we won it and we’re really happy.”

The “Three Lions” song by comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner and band The Lightning Seeds was originally written for the men’s Euro ‘96 tournament which England hosted, and has since been rewritten for the women’s team.

Baddiel retweeted a clip of the England players’ celebrations, writing: “This makes me very proud. Thanks again Lionesses.”

England win Euro 2022

07:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

England are champions of Europe after beating Germany at Wembley to be crowned Euro 2022 champions.

Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal sealed a 2-1 victory as the Lionesses claimed the first major trophy in their history and the first for a senior England side since the 1966 World Cup triumph over West Germany.

Kelly prodded past Merle Frohms in the 110th minute to restore the tournament hosts’ lead after fellow substitute Ella Toone’s wonderful lobbed opener just after the hour mark was cancelled out by Lina Magull with 11 minutes of normal time remaining.

The dramatic contest was watched by a crowd of 87,192 at the national stadium - the biggest-ever attendance for any Euros game, men’s or women’s.

Follow all the reaction...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

