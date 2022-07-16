Euro 2022 fixtures: Which matches are on today and what time are they?

Euro 2022 is finally underway after the tournament was postponed by a year due to the pandemic.

England are aiming to claim victory on home soil after falling short at the semi-final stage in the 2019 World Cup and the Lionesses remain unbeaten since head coach Sarina Wiegman took charge - and Wiegman herself took Netherlands to the final of that tournament.

The summer has started well for England with a 1-0 win over Austria, with the boss praising the home support which could prove pivotal throughout the tournament.

“It’s a good win, and this start is so important. It gives such a boost to the team and the crowd,” she said. “We had some very good moments in the game, we created a lot of chances and we should have scored a little more. But we had also some hard moments in the game and got through, so that’s really good I think.”

Spain are considered the slight favourites to clinch glory, though their hopes have been hit by captain and Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas missing the tournament with an ACL injury, sustained on the eve of kick-off. France and the Netherlands will also provide a major threat - although the Lionesses hammered the reigning European champions 5-1 in a warm-up match - while England must nullify Ada Hegerberg and avoid a slip-up against Norway in the group stage.

Here’s all you need to know about how to watch the tournament and which matches are on each day.

Where can I watch Euro 2022?

Every game is being shown exclusively live across the BBC, including their main TV channels as well as digital platforms.

The vast majority of games will be shown on BBC One or BBC Two, and all matches will be available to watch via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

England’s fixtures and results

Wednesday 6 July

Group A: England 1-0 Austria

Monday 11 July

Group A: England 0-8 Norway (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Friday 15 July

Group A: Northern Ireland 0-5 England (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Results so far

Wednesday 6th July

Group A: England 1-0 Austria

Thursday 7th July

Group A: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland (20:00, Southampton)

Friday 8th July

Group B: Spain 4-0 Finland (5pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group B: Germany 4-1 Denmark (8pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Saturday 9th July

Group C: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland (5pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group C: Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Sunday 10th July

Group D: Belgium 1-1 Iceland (5pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group D: France 5-1 Italy (8pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Monday 11th July

Group A: Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland (5pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group A: England 8-0 Norway (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Tuesday 12th July

Group B: Denmark 1-0 Finland (5pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group B: Germany 2-0 Spain (8pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Wednesday 13th July

Group C: Sweden 2-1 Switzerland (5pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group C: Netherlands 3-2 Portugal (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Thursday 14th July

Group D: Italy 1-1 Iceland (5pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group D: France 2-1 Belgium (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Friday 15th July

Group A: Northern Ireland 0-5 England (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group A: Austria 1-0 Norway (8pm, BBC Three / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Full match schedule

(All kick-off times BST )

Group stage:

Saturday 16th July

Group B: Finland vs Germany (8pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group B: Denmark vs Spain (8pm, BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Sunday 17th July

Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands (5pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group C: Sweden vs Portugal (5pm, BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Monday 18th July

Group D: Iceland vs France (8pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group D: Italy vs Belgium (8pm, BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 20th July

QF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (8pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Thursday 21st July

QF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (8pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Friday 22nd July

QF3: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (8pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Saturday 23rd July

QF4: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (8pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 26th July

SF1: Winners QF1 vs Winners QF3 (8pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Wednesday 27th July

SF2: Winners QF2 vs Winners QF4 (8pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Final

Sunday 31st July

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (5pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Match venues

  • Brighton & Hove (Brighton & Hove Community Stadium)

  • London (Brentford Community Stadium & Wembley Stadium – final only)

  • Manchester (Manchester City Academy Stadium)

  • Milton Keynes (Stadium MK)

  • Rotherham (New York Stadium)

  • Sheffield (Bramall Lane)

  • Southampton (St Mary’s Stadium)

  • Trafford (Old Trafford – opening game only)

  • Wigan & Leigh (Leigh Sports Village)

