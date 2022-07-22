Euro 2022 fixtures: match dates, kick-off times and TV channel schedule

Phoebe Southworth
euro womens 2022 fixtures match dates times tv channel schedule - REUTERS

The Lionesses were at the heart of a desperate scramble for tickets on Thursday after their dramatic quarter-final victory at Euro 2022 was watched by more than seven million viewers.

An extra 2,000 tickets for England's semi-final at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane next Tuesday were snapped up minutes after going on sale.

Trafalgar Square is to host a giant screen for 5,000 supporters with councils across the country urged to host public events to get behind the women's national team.

Amid unprecedented demand for women's football, the BBC reported a peak audience of 7.6 million viewers tuned in to watch the Lionesses' dramatic extra-time victory against Spain on Wednesday evening, beating the men's Wimbledon final as one of the most watched sporting events on the BBC this year.

Julian Knight, chair of Parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee, said he was not surprised that the women's team had attracted an increasing number of followers throughout the tournament.

"We know that the great British public love their sport and clearly the Lionesses have more than covered themselves in glory," he told Telegraph Sport. "Fans are really warming to them - people flock to success. The team's technical prowess and training is incredible."

Excitement is expected to build ahead of the Lionesses' semi-final in South Yorkshire, where they will await the victors of Friday's match between Sweden and Belgium.

At 9am on Thursday an extra 2,000 tickets were put on sale only to sell out in less than 10 minutes. Resale websites were yesterday advertising tickets for as much as €1,000 (£852). Tickets were originally sold by official sellers at £15 for adults and £7.50 for concessions.

London mayor Sadiq Khan declared Trafalgar Square will host a screening of Tuesday's semi-final and the final at Wembley on Sunday, July 31.

Up to 5,000 fans will be welcomed into the fan park outside the National Gallery as England's Lionesses contest their fourth consecutive semi-final in a major tournament. The move was praised by key sporting figures, who said it will help raise the profile of women's football even further.

Gerry Sutcliffe, former parliamentary under-secretary for sport, said: "Most big cities have very large screens and we have to continue raising the profile of women's football. We need to make sure that goes down to grass roots.

"I'm pleasantly surprised by the improved skills and quality of play in all positions of the England team. Sport is so big in our country and we need to see teams do well. It is a draw for the whole nation. That's why the Trafalgar Square screening is so important, to keep women's football in the news and raise its profile."

Richard Caborn, former Minister of Sport and Sheffield MP, agreed that local councils in the UK should try to organise screenings of the women's semi-final.

"It has impacted Sheffield in an incredible and positive way. The women's team and fans are an example that should be followed by male football," he said.

"Women's football has brought a whole new dimension to enjoying the sport. There's no loutishness, thuggishness, ugliness. There are no arguments with the officials. It has shown how football should be played."

Groups (final standings)

Group A: 1. England, 2. Austria, 3. Norway, 4. Northern Ireland

Group B: 1. Germany, 2. Spain, 3. Denmark, 4. Finland

Group C: 1. Sweden, 2. Holland, 3. Switzerland, 4. Portugal

Group D: 1. France, 2. Belgium, 3. Iceland, 4. Italy

Full fixtures

All kick-off times are BST

Wednesday, July 6

Thursday, July 7

  • Group A: Norway 4 Northern Ireland 1

Friday, July 8

Saturday, July 9

Sunday, July 10

  • Group D: Belgium 1 Iceland 1

  • Group D: France 5 Italy 1

Monday, July 11

Tuesday, July 12

Wednesday, July 13

Thursday, July 14

Friday, July 15

Saturday, July 16

Sunday, July 17

  • Group C: Switzerland 1 Holland 4

  • Group C: Sweden 5 Portugal 0

Monday, July 18

Wednesday, July 20

Thursday, July 21

Friday, July 22

  • Quarter-final 3: Sweden vs Belgium, 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Saturday, July 23

  • Quarter-final 4: France vs Holland, 8pm, New York Stadium

Tuesday, July 26

  • Semi-final 1: England vs Winners quarter-final 3, 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

  • Semi-final 2: Germany vs Winners quarter-final 4, 8pm, Stadium MK

Sunday, July 31

  • Final: Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2, 5pm, Wembley

When did Euro 2022 start?

The tournament kicked off on, Wednesday, July 6, when England beat Austria 1-0 at Old Trafford in front of a record crowd.

How can I watch?

BBC is the place for the Women's Euros, with all England matches live on BBC One. All 31 matches are also on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Who are the reigning champions?

Holland won the tournament in 2017 and are among the favourites, along with Germany, France, Spain, Sweden and hosts England.

Who has the best record in the tournament?

Germany have been by far the most dominant team historically and have won a record eight European titles (out of a possible 12). England reached the semi-finals in 2017 and were beaten finalists in both 2009 and 1984.

What is the latest news?

Millie Bright hailed England's "unbelievable" mentality to fight back from a goal behind to clinch an extra-time winner in their quarter-final against Spain in Brighton.

The tournament hosts' future in the competition had been threatened when Esther Gonzalez's 54th-minute goal handed Spain the lead before Ella Toone took the game to extra time with an equaliser with six minutes of normal time remaining.

Georgia Stanway then made it a night the 28,994 fans in the Amex Stadium would remember by firing a stunner in extra time to send England into the semi-finals in a fourth successive major tournament.

"I think that everyone can see the talent of the Spanish team and can see what they have to offer in the game and we knew that we wouldn't have the ball that much," Bright, who was voted player of the match, said after the win.

"I think our mentality to stay ruthless throughout every minute of the game was unbelievable and I think we showed what we were about."

What venues are being used?

Brighton's Community Stadium, St Mary's, Stadium MK, Brentford Community Stadium, Bramall Lane, Leigh Sports Village, New York Stadium, Manchester Academy Stadium, Old Trafford and Wembley.

Overall there are 10 stadiums across nine host cities.

Where will the final be played?

Wembley Stadium on July 31.

What are the latest odds?

  • England 7/4

  • Germany 5/2

  • France 10/3

  • Sweden 5/1

  • Holland 12/1

  • Belgium 100/1

All odds correct as of July 21 2022 but subject to change

