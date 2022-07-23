Euro 2022 fixtures: match dates, kick-off times and TV channel schedule

euro womens 2022 fixtures match dates times tv channel schedule - REUTERS

Chelsea defender Magdalena Eriksson says Sweden face their toughest test against England in the Euros semi-final but will do everything they can to make it difficult for the host nation.

Olympic finalists Sweden booked their spot in Tuesday’s showdown at Bramall Lane courtesy of Juventus defender Linda Sembrant’s scrappy winner from a 92nd-minute corner against Belgium at Leigh Sports Village on Friday night.

Eriksson was full of praise for England, acknowledging the way they showed they could handle adversity by coming from behind to beat Spain in extra time on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old centre-half, who has been at Chelsea for five years, added: “I have so much respect for England. They will be incredibly tough, and we’re going to have to bring our A game and we’re going to have to be really, really on it and have a bit of luck at times as well.

“They are really strong, they look really strong as a collective. They had a tough game against Spain and they were faced with some adversity but they showed they can handle that as well and have game-changers that can come on from the bench and make a big difference. So they are a really, really big team and it’s going to be our toughest test on Tuesday.

Eriksson helped Chelsea to a third consecutive Women’s Super League title last season alongside England pair Millie Bright and Fran Kirby. Looking ahead to Tuesday’s sold-out contest, where a place in the Wembley final will be on the line, she said England fans can expect Sweden to do everything they can to win, adding: “You saw it [against Belgium], we never give up, we always fight, we run for each other and we work really, really hard.”

Sweden, the four-times finalists who are ranked second in the world, were frustrated by a stubborn Belgian defence for the first 91 minutes of their quarter-final before Sembrant’s last-gasp intervention.

Peter Gerhardsson, the Sweden head coach, said of Sarina Wiegman’s side: “They have a lot of speed, really skilful players in the midfield and also players who have a variety in the way they play. The wingers are really good one-versus-one and they defend well. They’re a really good team. It’s going to be an interesting challenge for us.”

Asked what kind of contest he expected, the 62-year-old added: “It’s always a tactical thing, we can look at England’s games before, then you have to [ask], in a tactical way, what can we do to stop them from playing well? And what is our opportunity to beat them? We’re going to discuss it, we’re going to have a plan. I assure you we’re going to have a plan, and we need a very good plan – maybe we need an extremely good plan.

“We have some players here who play in England, they know what it’s about. That experience from playing here, it’s important. They know what they’re going to meet, they meet them in the league. Then we have some players who have some very good skills – what’s most important is not the coaches, it’s the individual skills, and we have some very good players. We have checked on them and they have checked on us, so we will see what they come out with.”

Sweden, the 1984 Euros champions, were missing former Chelsea full-back Jonna Andersson, Hanna Glas and Emma Coolberg, all with Covid, and will desperately hope that the trio are available and that more cases do not emerge within their group.

Groups (final standings)

Group A: 1. England, 2. Austria, 3. Norway, 4. Northern Ireland

Group B: 1. Germany, 2. Spain, 3. Denmark, 4. Finland

Group C: 1. Sweden, 2. Holland, 3. Switzerland, 4. Portugal

Group D: 1. France, 2. Belgium, 3. Iceland, 4. Italy

Full fixtures

All kick-off times are BST

Wednesday, July 6

Group A: England 1 Austria 0

Thursday, July 7

Group A: Norway 4 Northern Ireland 1

Friday, July 8

Saturday, July 9

Sunday, July 10

Group D: Belgium 1 Iceland 1

Group D: France 5 Italy 1

Monday, July 11

Tuesday, July 12

Group B: Denmark 1 Finland 0

Group B: Germany 2 Spain 0

Wednesday, July 13

Group C: Sweden 2 Switzerland 1

Group C: Holland 3 Portugal 2

Thursday, July 14

Group D: Italy 1 Iceland 1

Group D: France 2 Belgium 1

Friday, July 15

Group A: Northern Ireland 0 England 5

Group A: Austria 1 Norway 0

Saturday, July 16

Group B: Finland 0 Germany 3

Group B: Denmark 0 Spain 1

Sunday, July 17

Group C: Switzerland 1 Holland 4

Group C: Sweden 5 Portugal 0

Monday, July 18

Group D: Iceland 1 France 1

Group D: Italy 0 Belgium 1

Wednesday, July 20

Thursday, July 21

Friday, July 22

Saturday, July 23

Quarter-final 4: France vs Holland, 8pm, New York Stadium

Tuesday, July 26

Semi-final 1: England vs Sweden, 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Germany vs Winners quarter-final 4, 8pm, Stadium MK

Sunday, July 31

Final: Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2, 5pm, Wembley

When did Euro 2022 start?

The tournament kicked off on, Wednesday, July 6, when England beat Austria 1-0 at Old Trafford in front of a record crowd.

How can I watch?

BBC is the place for the Women's Euros, with all England matches live on BBC One. All 31 matches are also on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Who are the reigning champions?

Holland won the tournament in 2017.

Who has the best record in the tournament?

Germany have been by far the most dominant team historically and have won a record eight European titles (out of a possible 12). England reached the semi-finals in 2017 and were beaten finalists in both 2009 and 1984.

What is the latest news?

Millie Bright hailed England's "unbelievable" mentality to fight back from a goal behind to clinch an extra-time winner in their quarter-final against Spain in Brighton.

The tournament hosts' future in the competition had been threatened when Esther Gonzalez's 54th-minute goal handed Spain the lead before Ella Toone took the game to extra time with an equaliser with six minutes of normal time remaining.

Georgia Stanway then made it a night the 28,994 fans in the Amex Stadium would remember by firing a stunner in extra time to send England into the semi-finals in a fourth successive major tournament.

"I think that everyone can see the talent of the Spanish team and can see what they have to offer in the game and we knew that we wouldn't have the ball that much," Bright, who was voted player of the match, said after the win.

"I think our mentality to stay ruthless throughout every minute of the game was unbelievable and I think we showed what we were about."

What venues are being used?

Brighton's Community Stadium, St Mary's, Stadium MK, Brentford Community Stadium, Bramall Lane, Leigh Sports Village, New York Stadium, Manchester Academy Stadium, Old Trafford and Wembley.

Overall there are 10 stadiums across nine host cities.

Where will the final be played?

Wembley Stadium on July 31.

What are the latest odds?

England 7/4

Germany 5/2

France 10/3

Sweden 5/1

Holland 12/1

All odds correct as of July 21 2022 but subject to change