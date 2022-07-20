Euro 2022 fixtures: match dates, kick-off times and TV channel schedule

euro womens 2022 fixtures match dates times tv channel schedule - REUTERS
euro womens 2022 fixtures match dates times tv channel schedule - REUTERS

England have cantered into the knockout stages of Euro 2022 after winning all three group games without conceding a goal.

We now enter the quarter-final stage and, with every match shown live on the BBC, make sure you don't miss a single minute of the action with our comprehensive fixtures guide.

Groups (final standings)

Group A: 1. England, 2. Austria, 3. Norway, 4. Northern Ireland

Group B: 1. Germany, 2. Spain, 3. Denmark, 4. Finland

Group C: 1. Sweden, 2. Holland, 3. Switzerland, 4. Portugal

Group D: 1. France, 2. Belgium, 3. Iceland, 4. Italy

Full fixtures

All kick-off times are BST

Wednesday, July 6

Thursday, July 7

  • Group A: Norway 4 Northern Ireland 1

Friday, July 8

Saturday, July 9

Sunday, July 10

  • Group D: Belgium 1 Iceland 1

  • Group D: France 5 Italy 1

Monday, July 11

Tuesday, July 12

Wednesday, July 13

Thursday, July 14

Friday, July 15

Saturday, July 16

Sunday, July 17

  • Group C: Switzerland 1 Holland 4

  • Group C: Sweden 5 Portugal 0

Monday, July 18

Wednesday, July 20

  • Quarter-final 1: England vs Spain, 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Thursday, July 21

  • Quarter-final 2: Germany vs Austria, 8pm, Brentford Community Stadium

Friday, July 22

  • Quarter-final 3: Sweden vs Belgium, 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Saturday, July 23

  • Quarter-final 4: France vs Holland, 8pm, New York Stadium

Tuesday, July 26

  • Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 vs Winners quarter-final 3, 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

  • Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 vs Winners quarter-final 4, 8pm, Stadium MK

Sunday, July 31

  • Final: Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2, 5pm, Wembley

When did Euro 2022 start?

The tournament kicked off on, Wednesday, July 6, when England beat Austria 1-0 at Old Trafford in front of a record crowd.

How can I watch?

BBC is the place for the Women's Euros, with all England matches live on BBC One. All 31 matches are also on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Who are the reigning champions?

Holland won the tournament in 2017 and are among the favourites, along with Germany, France, Spain, Sweden and hosts England.

Who has the best record in the tournament?

Germany have been by far the most dominant team historically and have won a record eight European titles (out of a possible 12). England reached the semi-finals in 2017 and were beaten finalists in both 2009 and 1984.

What is the latest news?

Alessia Russo struck twice as England maintained their flawless start to Euro 2022 with a commanding 5-0 win over Northern Ireland at St Mary's.

The Lionesses have now scored 14 times without reply in their three Group A matches to finish in top spot and will face the runners-up from Group B - either Spain or Denmark - in the quarter-finals.

Northern Ireland started defensively looking to contain already-qualified England, and managed to keep them at bay until the 40th minute when Fran Kirby's lofted curled strike broke the deadlock.

Beth Mead quickly doubled the host nation's advantage with her fourth goal of the tournament just before half-time before an impressive England eased further clear after the break in front of 30,785 fans in Southampton.

Russo, having replaced Ellen White at half-time, epitomised the impact substitute role, finding the net twice in quick succession soon after the restart.

England's fifth and final goal came in unfortunate fashion for Northern Ireland, Kelsie Burrows slicing the ball over goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns and into her own net.

What venues are being used?

Brighton's Community Stadium, St Mary's, Stadium MK, Brentford Community Stadium, Bramall Lane, Leigh Sports Village, New York Stadium, Manchester Academy Stadium, Old Trafford and Wembley.

Overall there are 10 stadiums across nine host cities.

Where will the final be played?

Wembley Stadium on July 31.

What are the latest odds?

  • Sweden 1/10

  • Germany 1/10

  • France 19/50

  • England 1/2

  • Spain 6/4

  • Holland 19/10

  • Belgium 11/2

  • Austria 11/2

This article is regularly updated with the latest information.

