Euro 2022 fixtures: match dates, kick-off times and TV channel schedule

Tom Garry
·4 min read
Euro 2022 fixtures: match dates, kick-off times and TV channel schedule - GETTY IMAGES
Euro 2022 fixtures: match dates, kick-off times and TV channel schedule - GETTY IMAGES

Euro 2022 has reached the semi-final stage, with hosts England facing Sweden in Sheffield on Tuesday, before Germany and France show down in Milton Keynes 24 hours later.

The two winners will then face off in a Wembley showpiece on Sunday, July 31, where the winner of this year's tournament will be crowned.

Groups (final standings)

Group A: 1. England, 2. Austria, 3. Norway, 4. Northern Ireland

Group B: 1. Germany, 2. Spain, 3. Denmark, 4. Finland

Group C: 1. Sweden, 2. Holland, 3. Switzerland, 4. Portugal

Group D: 1. France, 2. Belgium, 3. Iceland, 4. Italy

Full fixtures

All kick-off times are BST

Wednesday, July 6

Thursday, July 7

  • Group A: Norway 4 Northern Ireland 1

Friday, July 8

Saturday, July 9

Sunday, July 10

  • Group D: Belgium 1 Iceland 1

  • Group D: France 5 Italy 1

Monday, July 11

Tuesday, July 12

Wednesday, July 13

Thursday, July 14

Friday, July 15

Saturday, July 16

Sunday, July 17

  • Group C: Switzerland 1 Holland 4

  • Group C: Sweden 5 Portugal 0

Monday, July 18

Wednesday, July 20

Thursday, July 21

Friday, July 22

Saturday, July 23

Tuesday, July 26

  • Semi-final 1: England vs Sweden, 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

  • Semi-final 2: Germany vs France, 8pm, Stadium MK

Sunday, July 31

  • Final: Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2, 5pm, Wembley

When did Euro 2022 start?

The tournament kicked off on, Wednesday, July 6, when England beat Austria 1-0 at Old Trafford in front of a record crowd.

How can I watch?

BBC is the place for the Women's Euros, with all England matches live on BBC One. All 31 matches are also on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Who are the reigning champions?

Holland won the tournament in 2017.

Who has the best record in the tournament?

Germany have been by far the most dominant team historically and have won a record eight European titles (out of a possible 12). England reached the semi-finals in 2017 and were beaten finalists in both 2009 and 1984.

What is the latest news?

Sarina Wiegman says England want to "inspire the nation" when they face Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-finals - and has stressed the need to "be in the now".

The Lionesses, having last week beaten Spain in a thrilling last-eight contest at the Amex Stadium, take on the Swedes at Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening for a place in the Wembley final five days later.

Boss Wiegman told a press conference in Sheffield: "The England team is ready to play their best game tomorrow against Sweden, and hopefully we inspire the nation.

"I hope the fans are going to bring us lots of energy again. We'll do that ourselves, but it was really an extra thing, an extra dimension, what we got in our last games, and that's really exciting. We hope we're going to make them proud again."

England have lost in the semi-finals at each of their last three major tournaments - Euro 2017, where they were beaten by hosts and eventual winners the Netherlands, then managed by Wiegman, and the World Cups of 2019 and 2015.

When asked about those previous last-four exits, Wiegman - in charge of England since last September - said: "I think it's necessary to be in the now.

"I do think you always have to learn from your experience and take out the things that you can take, to become better and learn.

"But it's no use now to talk about that all the time, because it's now, it is now. So why should we talk about that all the time?"

What venues are being used?

Brighton's Community Stadium, St Mary's, Stadium MK, Brentford Community Stadium, Bramall Lane, Leigh Sports Village, New York Stadium, Manchester Academy Stadium, Old Trafford and Wembley.

Overall there are 10 stadiums across nine host cities.

Where will the final be played?

Wembley Stadium on July 31.

What are the latest odds?

  • England 7/4

  • Germany 5/2

  • France 10/3

  • Sweden 5/1

All odds correct as of July 21 2022 but subject to change

