Euro 2022 final: Sarina Wiegman insists she has ‘no secrets’ to success as England make history

Sarina Wiegman insists she has “no secrets” after winning back-to-back European Championships.

The Dutch woman, a champion with her native Netherlands in 2017, took England to their first major women’s international trophy on Sunday as the Lionesses overcame Germany on a famous day at Wembley.

Chloe Kelly scored her first competitive goal for England to win Euro 2022 after Lina Magull had cancelled out Ellan Toone’s superb opener.

Under Wiegman’s watch, the Lionesses have gone 20 games unbeaten, scoring over 100 goals in the process. With a World Cup next year, England could hardly ask for a stronger position from which to head into it.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the historic win, Wiegman said: "We won the cup. It is unbelievable. It is incredible.

"If you really want to win and become better every single day, that is what I have noticed, and it is incredible, they want to do it together.

"We agreed on a couple of things about behaviour and they weren’t just words, we lived it. The game was so tight, there was a little bit of fight in there, but who cares, we won 2-1. We are European champions.

"We broke through barriers against Spain and we had to do it again. I don’t have any secrets. I don’t think I have realised what is going on, I need some time."