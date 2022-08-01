Euro 2022 final: Queen leads praise for ‘inspirational’ Lionesses as tributes pour in after historic win

The Queen has led the praise for the England Women’s team after their historic Euro 2022 win, hailing the group as “an inspiration for girls and women” across the nation.

England won the European Women’s Football Championships as they were cheered on by the Duke of Cambridge and an 87,000-strong crowd at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The team beat Germany 2-1 after extra time, securing the first major tournament title for any England team since 1966.

Following their triumph, the Queen praised the team, saying their “success goes far beyond the trophy”. She said in a statement: “My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women’s Football Championships.

England’s Ellen White with the trophy (PA)

“It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff. The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise.

“You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations. It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today.”

Prince William said it had been “wonderful to see history in the making”, while captain Leah Williamson dubbed it “the proudest moment of my life”. Those also in the crowd at Wembley included the men's captain Harry Kane and Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss.

Following their historic win, multi-award-winning singer Adele described the achievement as a “game changer”.

She shared a photo of the England women’s team celebrating their win on Instagram and wrote: “You did it!! It’s come home!! Congratulations @lionesses what a game changer!! So proud.”

The Spice Girls praised the Lionesses for their “girl power” as they posted a photo of the team celebrating their win on Twitter. The British girl group captioned the post: “Congratulations @Lionesses True #GirlPower right there.”

Prime minister Boris Johnson, who watched the match from home with his children Wilfred and Romy, praised the team for their “stunning” victory. He said in a tweet: “Football has come home! A stunning victory by the Lionesses. Huge congratulations to Sarina, Leah and the whole team. Football pitches across the country will be filled as never before by girls and women inspired by your triumph.”

Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak tweeted a photograph of himself cheering on the team and said the Lionesses had “won the hearts” of the country. The former chancellor wrote: “Huge congratulations to the Lionesses on their Euros win.

“They haven't just won the tournament they've won the hearts of the whole country. What a great day to be an England fan.”

Coleen Rooney, who also celebrated a win this week in the Wagatha Christie trial, joined in the celebrations praising the Lionesses for a “well deserved” win.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the England Women’s team had made history with their win, adding that football had come home in a tweet.

Singer Niall Horan described the women’s win as “inspirational”, adding: “What a great tournament! Incredible advert for women’s football and sport in general.”

Actress Dame Joan Collins also shared her congratulations, saying “#BringItHome they did!”, while TV presenter Les Dennis described the team as “amazing”.

TV presenter and former sports pundit Dan Walker added: “Wonderful stuff from the @Lionesses What a performance over the last few weeks. So happy that my kids are experiencing an England football team winning a major tournament.”

Comedian Miranda Hart revealed she was emotional over the victory, writing: “Crying. So brilliant. So important. Too emotional to articulate more. I am glad there are seven-year-olds watching this who wanted to be a goalkeeper like I did! But didn’t think it was ‘appropriate’ or ‘allowed’ to voice it. Thank you Lionesses.”