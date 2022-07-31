Euro 2022 final LIVE: England v Germany latest updates as Lionesses taken to extra time at Wembley

England host Germany in the final of Euro 2022 tonight, with Wembley hosting the Lionesses in pursuit of ending 56 years of hurt. A thrilling run to the final, tonight will see a record-breaking crowd at Wembley, while many millions will be watching around the country on television and in pubs. Sarina Wiegman could coach an England team to a first major tournament victory since England men won the World Cup in 1966.

And in a fitting repeat of history, the Three Lions’ opponents 56 years ago were Germany, also at Wembley, meaning there is another layer of intrigue to this storied rivalry. England have both been impressive and entertaining to watch over the last few weeks, putting in a brilliant performance to thrash Sweden 4-0 in the semi-finals. While Germany have instead paced themselves, improving their performances throughout the Euros, defeating France 2-1 to set up this mouth-watering clash against England.

England enjoyed a final training session on Saturday in preparation for tonight. Meanwhile, millions around the country are getting behind England ahead of the final as Euros fever takes hold. Follow all the latest Euro 2022 final updates:

England vs Germany: Euro 2022 final

FULL-TIME! England 1-1 Germany - game goes to extra-time

79’ - GOAL! Magull finishes off a great team move to equalise (ENG 1-1 GER)

62’ - GOAL! Exquisite Toone lob from stunning Walsh through ball puts Lionesses ahead (ENG 1-0)

39’ - CHANCE! White fires a glorious opportunity over the bar (ENG 0-0 GER)

27’ - CLOSE! England survive mad goalmouth scramble (ENG 0-0 GER)

5’ - CHANCE! White’s header from Kirby’s precise cross well-saved by Frohms (ENG 0-0 GER)

Both teams initially name unchanged line-ups but German supstar Popp injured in warm-up so Schuller starts instead

England one game away from biggest on-pitch achievement since 1966 and greatest ever off it

ET Second half: England 1-1 Germany

19:15 , Michael Jones

Kick off: 15 minutes to go in the Euro 2022 final. A goal at either end would surely be a winning one right now. Germany bossed the ball in the first half of the extra-time and England need to control play more.

Story continues

There’s a massively tense atmosphere inside the stadium as England restart the match for the final time.

ET Half-time: England 1-1 Germany

19:13 , Michael Jones

105+1 mins: Jill Scott and Sydney Lohmann have a bit of a barney in the middle of the pitch with Scott making the initial foul for a shirt pull before Lohmann lunges out and brings down the Englishwomen in the follow through.

The first half of extra-time comes to an end. No goals and still nothing to separate the teams.

ET England 1-1 Germany

19:10 , Michael Jones

104 mins: Lucy Bronze gives away a free kick in the middle of the pitch after a well-timed diving tackle that saw her win the ball but catch the player in her follow through.

Marina Hegering is taken off for Germany with Sara Doorsoun brought on.

ET England 1-1 Germany

19:07 , Michael Jones

101 mins: Germany have looked more composed in extra-time as fatigue is showing on the England players. There’s a VAR check happening for a potential handball against England but nothing come from it.

ET England 1-1 Germany

19:04 , Michael Jones

98 mins: Rauch curls a corner into the box for Germany but it gets flicked on to Anyomi. She dinks it back into the middle but England - through a number of headers - manage to work it clear.

There are some tired looking players out there now.

ET England 1-1 Germany

19:01 , Michael Jones

95 mins: The corner is whipped into the box and headed up into the air. Lucy Bronze fancies striking one on the volley but Millie Bright gets in the way and the ball rolls away to safety.

ET England 1-1 Germany

19:00 , Michael Jones

93 mins: Linda Dallmann has come on for Germany replacing goalscorer Lina Magull. There’s a more tentative, watchful nature to the start of extra-time.

Chloe Kelly bursts down the left side and wins a corner for England.

ET Kick off: England 1-1 Germany

18:58 , Michael Jones

Ecstasy.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Agony.

(Getty Images)

30 more minutes to go. Extra time gets underway.

Full-time: England 1-1 Germany

18:52 , Michael Jones

90+4 mins: Lina Magull sends a long free kick into the England box but Lauren Hemp clears and then comes the full-time whistle.

This one is heading into extra-time!

England 1-1 Germany

18:50 , Michael Jones

90+2 mins: Alessia Russo draws a foul from Kathrin-Julie Hendrich and England have a free kick on the edge of the box. Chloe Kelly, Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp all stand over the dead ball before Hemp moves away.

Ella Toone arrives and floats the ball into Lucy Bronze but Germany intercept and clear their lines.

England 1-1 Germany

18:48 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Four minutes of added time to play. Are we in for some late drama at Wembley?

Lucy Bronze swings in a cross from the right side but Merle Frohms strongly punches it away.

England 1-1 Germany

18:46 , Michael Jones

88 mins: Alex Greenwood and Jill Scott come on for England. Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway are the players replaced.

Jill Scott is the only player in this squad who played in the Euro 2009 defeat to Germany. Will she play a big part in the remainder of this match?

England 1-1 Germany

18:43 , Michael Jones

85 mins: It’s patient play from England. The cheering excitement of the crowd has turned to nervous near-silence. Alessia Russo spins away from a defender and attempts to send the ball over to the far wing where Lauren Hemp is driving forward.

Kathrin-Julia Hendrich takes an elbow to the face from Russo’s turn and goes to ground.

England 1-1 Germany

18:40 , Michael Jones

82 mins: The final of Euro 2022 is going down to the final few minutes. Either team can win this yet, both teams look likely to.

Gwinn curls a cross into the box and finds Wassmuth who’s pressured well by Williamson. The German can only get a faint touch and she knocks the ball straight to Mary Earps.

GOAL! England 1-1 Germany (79’, Magull)⚽️

18:36 , Michael Jones

79 mins: Lina Magull levels for Germany!

Annoyingly this is a great goal from Germany. They send it down the right wing before knocking it inside to Sydney Lohmann. She slides it into the right side of the box to Tabia Wassmuth who plays a pass to near post where Magull arrives to turn it home.

All square, 10 minutes to play.

England 1-0 Germany

18:33 , Michael Jones

76 mins: 87,192 people have come to Wembley to watch this game today. It’s a new European Championship final record for both the men’s and women’s game.

Can England reward them with a victory?

Germany won’t let this game go easily. Giulia Gwinn fizzes a cross into the six-yard box but the lunging substitute, Sydney Lohmann, can’t turn it towards goal.

England 1-0 Germany

18:29 , Michael Jones

73 mins: Lina Magull shoots once more from outside the England box but the ball takes a deflection and goes out for a corner. This one is played short to Magull who curls the cross in and who is there to head it away?

It’s Millie Bright.

England 1-0 Germany

18:27 , Michael Jones

71 mins: Nicole Anyomi comes on to replace Lea Schuller for Germany. Tabia Wassmuth has moved into the centre with Svenja Huth on the left so that Anyomi can slot into the right winger position.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is urging her players up the pitch, Germany are strong in possession and they’ll make it tricky for England to see out this game.

England 1-0 Germany

18:24 , Michael Jones

68 mins: Chance! Lina Magull is slipped the ball as she darts in from the right side. She blasts her effort at goal and Mary Earps tips it onto the crossbar.

The ball bounces out to Lea Schuller who has an almost open net but she can only manage to slot her effort back at the England goalkeeper who smothers the ball safely.

That’s a warning for England.

England 1-0 Germany

18:22 , Michael Jones

65 mins: When England go in front they have the tendancy to add to their tally. Can they do so again today?

Beth Mead is replaced with Chloe Kelly.

How important will Ella Toone’s goal be?

GOAL! England 1-0 Germany (62’ Toone)⚽️

18:19 , Michael Jones

62 mins: England have the lead! What a goal from Ella Toone!

Georgia Stanway receives the ball in midfield before knocking it across to Keira Walsh. Walsh spots Toone making a driving run through the middle and threads it beautifully through the lines.

Toone collects the ball, carries it into the box then flicks it over the goalkeeper to send Wembley going crazy!

England 0-0 Germany

18:18 , Michael Jones

60 mins: This is worrying for England. Beth Mead and Marina Hegering are involved in a collision as the German looks to clear her lines and Mead dives in to stop her.

Chloe Kelly is told to get ready on the sidelines as Mead hobbles off the pitch.

England 0-0 Germany

18:15 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Finally Leno Oberdorf is shown a yellow card. Mary Earps sends Georgia Stanway free down the right channel and she cuts inside before getting hacked down by the German midfielder.

The referee pulls out the card and puts her in the book.

Lea Schuller quickly joins her there after she flicks out at Mary Earps after the English goalkeeper scoops up the ball in her own box.

England 0-0 Germany

18:12 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Germany win a corner that Rauch swings once more into the six-yard box. Earps leaps at the ball and takes it away from Lea Schuller before the striker can turn it at goal. Great blocking from Millie Bright too.

Sarina Wiegman’s seen enough though.

Ellen White and Fran Kirby are hooked with Ella Toone and Alessia Russo brought on.

England 0-0 Germany

18:09 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Wassmuth’s introduction has been a good one for Germany. She’s providing a target for the German crosses in England’s box.

The Lionesses are still half asleep, they’ve not been able to get on the ball since the restart.

England 0-0 Germany

18:05 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Brilliant from Mary Earps!

Germany start the second half on the front foot and move the ball out to the right wing. Earps shouts loudly and plucks the ball out of the air to cut short the attack.

Again England’s goalkeeper is in command of her box, Felicitas Rauch swings one in from the left this time but Earps grabs hold of the cross.

Chance! There’s a breakdown in communication between Lucy Bronze and Millie Bright allowing Tabia Wassmuth to sprint in behind and drive into the box. She takes a shot but Earps is on hand to dive low and smother the ball to her right.

Second half: England 0-0 Germany

18:02 , Michael Jones

45 minutes to play at Wembley.

Germany make a change at the break with Jule Brand going of in favour of Tabia Wassmuth, Sarina Wiegman sticks with the same XI for England.

The visitors get the match back underway.

Half-time: England 0-0 Germany

17:55 , Michael Jones

Half-time: England 0-0 Germany

17:51 , Michael Jones

(Getty Images)

(PA)

(Getty Images)

Half-time: England 0-0 Germany

17:47 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: Nothing to separate the sides as they head into the break. Both teams have had spells of dominance in the opening 45 minutes but neither have managed to break the deadlock.

On average England have probably edged it in terms of chances at goal. More to come in the second half.

England 0-0 Germany

17:43 , Michael Jones

42 mins: England are ending the half well. Ellen White tussles with Marina Hegering before Lucy Bronze wins a corner. Lauren Hemp swings it in but the ball is pumped clear.

The Lionesses recycle it to Bronze who curls a cross back into the box towards Fran Kirby but she can’t square a pass with an attempted volley and the ball bounces through for a goal kick.

England 0-0 Germany

17:39 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Chance! A throw in come up to Ellen White who brings the ball under control and slots it down the right side for Beth Mead to sprint in behind.

She brings the ball into the box and pulls it to the striker who side-foots a shot narrowly over the crossbar. It’s missed by a couple of inches at best.

England 0-0 Germany

17:38 , Michael Jones

36 mins: England slow the game down and maintain possession. They’re trying to play through the German press and create some space up top for their runners to get into.

England 0-0 Germany

17:35 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Giulia Gwinn swings a cross into the box from the right side that Mary Earps comes out and claims confidently. She’s clipped by Lea Schuller who gets a talking to by the referee for the late arrival.

It’s not a yellow card offence but the majority of the crowd want the referee to pull one out. When she doesn’t she’s rewarded with a chorus of boos.

England 0-0 Germany

17:32 , Michael Jones

30 mins: England have a penalty appeal of their own after Stanway’s scuffed shot strikes Lea Schuller on the top of the arm in the box. She couldn’t do much about it and her arms where by her side so no penalty is forthcoming.

The English fans are not at all happy with the referee. England have been punished for a few soft engagements in the last 10 minutes or so.

England 0-0 Germany

17:27 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Germany are trying to take advantage of this dip in concentration from England. They win a corner and whip it into the six-yard box.

Stanway flicks it on and Mary Earps sticks out a hand to stop it crossing the line. There’s a mad scramble resulting in Leah Williamson making a block on the line before Earps leaps on top of it to smother the ball.

There’s a potential VAR check for a handball against England during that melee but nothing more comes of it.

England 0-0 Germany

17:24 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Georgia Stanway lunges into a 50/50 challenge with Sara Dabritz but the German gets to the ball first. Stanway catches her and she goes down. The referee sees it as a cynical tackle to stop a counter-attack and pulls out a yellow card.

Another poorly-timed tackle gifts Germany another free kick and Ellen White is happy about it. She has a word with the referee who puts her in the book too. This time for dissent.

England need to keep cool heads here.

England 0-0 Germany

17:21 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Close! Mead delivers it once again but this cross is flatter and has more pace. She finds Bronze again who whips a header straight into the goalkeeper’s hands.

Fantastic pressure from England. They’ve started brilliantly.

England 0-0 Germany

17:19 , Michael Jones

19 mins: Mead is tripped by Rauch as she attempts to drive into the right side of the box. England are awarded a free kick just outside the area and the noise level inside Wembley rockets up.

Hemp swings in the free kick and Hendrich nods it behind for a corner. The English fans think this is the moment. Mead floats this one over to Bronze who lays the ball off to Georgia Stanway who scuffs her volley at goal.

Merle Frohms is put under pressure from Ellen White and the goalkeeper has to flap the ball behind for another corner.

England 0-0 Germany

17:17 , Michael Jones

17 mins: Lena Oberdorf likes to commit to a tackle but she’s a little forceful taking on Fran Kirby and gives England a free kick in the middle of the pitch.

Mead boots it forward and targets Millie Bright in the box. Lea Muller sticks to the tall English defender and manages to hold her off allowing the ball to go out for a goal kick.

England 0-0 Germany

17:14 , Michael Jones

14 mins: Another run down the right wing from Huth wins Germany a corner after Daly blocks the cross behind. Felicitas Rauch swings the set piece into the middle but Lucy Bronze leaps up and heads it clear.

Lauren Hemp collects the clearance but she’s caught in midfield and the counter-attack breaks down.

England 0-0 Germany

17:12 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Chance! Svenja Huth’s first real foray down the right side of Germany yields some success as she manages to get the better of Rachel Daly before squaring the ball into the box.

It’s a quick move that Sara Dabritz almost finishes off with her side-footing effort at goal but Lucy Bronze is well positioned on the edge of the six-yard area and blocks the effort with a solid header.

England 0-0 Germany

17:10 , Michael Jones

10 mins: Beth Mead and Lauren Hemp have switched sides as they have done in every game so after about 10 minutes.

A sedate build-up from England - who pass the ball gentle around the back - is burst into life by Keira Walsh with a long first time through ball that sends Mead sprinting in behind.

Mead carries it to the byline before attempting to pull it back. She’s too close to the goalkeeper though and Merle Frohms clings onto it.

England 0-0 Germany

17:06 , Michael Jones

7 mins: Svenja Huth is forced into an error as Germany attempt to dispossess White on the byline. Hemp presses forward and wins England a corner.

Beth Mead delivers it into the middle of the box and Germany deal with the cross easily enough.

England 0-0 Germany

17:05 , Michael Jones

5 mins: Chance! Rachel Daly receives the ball on the left side and flicks it between the lines to play Fran Kirby into the inside channel. She runs at Kathrin-Julia Hendrich before cutting inside and curling a cross over to the back post for Ellen White.

White leaps and wins the free header but fires her effort straight into the hands of Merle Frohms.

That’s a big opportunity early on for England.

England 0-0 Germany

17:03 , Michael Jones

3 mins: The referee is letting things go. There’s a lot of contact involved in these early tackles, Lena Oberdorf shoving Fran Kirby off the ball before Lauren Hemp tracks back to take it from Svenja Huth.

This game is already a physical battle.

Kick off: England 0-0 Germany

17:01 , Michael Jones

England kick off the final of Euro 2022. It’s booted long to Lauren Hemp on the left wing who brings the ball down and has to pass it back to Rachel Daly to avoid an early tackle.

Alexandra Popp’s absence is going to be a big one for Germany.

England vs Germany

16:57 , Michael Jones

Leah Williamson leads the Lionesses out of the tunnel and onto the pitch at Wembley, Svenja Huth has been given the armband for Germany.

The national anthems are played.

Kick off for the Euro 2022 final is up next...

Alexandra Popp out of Euro 2022 final!

16:54 , Michael Jones

Alexandra Popp, Germany’s captain and leading goalscorer, has aggrivated a pre-exisiting injury in the warm-up and is out of the starting XI.

Lea Schuller has replaced her.

England vs Germany

16:53 , Michael Jones

The Lionesses have only conceded one goal in their entire Euro 2022 campaign (2-1 versus Spain in the quarter-final) which is the same amount as Germany who conceded in the previous round against France.

The Germany star out to deny England and complete her own Euro 2022 fairytale

16:48 , Michael Jones

Timing. For so long, Germany’s Alexandra Popp had been on the wrong end of its uncontrollable twists, but now she is mastering them.

As Popp arrived into the box to score Germany’s opening goal against France in the Euro 2022 semi-finals, the sense of inevitability masked the wonder that it was happening at all. It was the fifth game in a row in which she had scored, the first time in the history of the European Championships a player had done so, and it was followed by another perfectly calculated winner to set up a final against England at Wembley.

Just weeks after she had been plunged into a familiar cycle of heartbreak, the striker now finds herself level with England’s Beth Mead in the Golden Boot standings on six goals.

Before the tournament, to play at a Euros, let alone score in one, signified a remarkable feat of perseverance. One of the standout players of her generation had yet to make an appearance in the European Championships by the age of 31.

Serious injuries had ruled her out of the previous two tournaments: in 2013 she suffered a torn ankle ligament and four years later it was a torn meniscus. There was a further knee injury last year and if the Euros had been played last summer, as originally planned, it would have certainly ruled her out once more.

Germany’s Alexandra Popp out to deny England and complete her own Euro fairytale

The highlights of Euro 2022 in pictures

16:45 , Michael Jones

Euro 2022 draws to a close with England facing Germany in the final at Wembley.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the highlights of the tournament in pictures:

The highlights of Euro 2022 in pictures

Williamson on ‘fairytale fixture'

16:42 , Michael Jones

England captain, Leah Williamson, branded today’s Euro 2022 final as a ‘fairytale fixture’ and spoke about the legacy of the Lionesses’ campaign on wider society saying:

“It’s a fairtytale fixture with the history behind it but you wouldn’t expect to get to the final without playing the best team in the tournament. We’ve got the two teams that have had the best tournaments in the final.

“What we’ve seen in the tournament already is that this hasn’t just been a change for women’s football but society in general, how we’re looked on.

“Naturally it’s my job to go out for 90 minutes and play and win but we’ve really started something.”

Wiegman’s pre-match thoughts

16:39 , Michael Jones

England boss Sarina Wiegman speaking on BBC One: “It’s very important we start well. It’s going to be a very exciting game. It will be really tight with two very good teams. This final will be great.

“They’ll be physical. We hope to have the ball a little more. We know everything. Our plan is really clear. The players are really prepared.”

White on playing at Wembley

16:36 , Michael Jones

Ellen White spoke to the BBC ahead of kick of for this crucial match saying: “I got a little bit [of sleep last night]. It’s incredible to be in this stadium in the final with this group and these fans.

“It’s a mixture of both [nerves and excitement]. This group is ready. We’ve been on an incredible journey and grown as this tournament has gone on.

“We’re so lucky to have the support we do. It’s so special. I’ll soak in every moment. We can’t wait for this game and hopefully make the nation as proud as possible.”

Euro 2022 lives up to the hype with stunning summer of football

16:33 , Michael Jones

This summer’s Women’s Euros was billed as the “biggest and best-ever” incarnation of the competition – something hard to argue with as it reaches its conclusion.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin used those words on the day the 13th edition – delayed by a year from its original scheduled date by the coronavirus pandemic – got under way.

At that point ticket sales had broken the 500,000 mark, indicating the competition’s overall attendance record of 240,000 from Euro 2017 in the Netherlands was set to be smashed.

Euro 2022 lives up to the hype with stunning summer of football

Warm-ups underway

16:30 , Michael Jones

(PA)

(The FA via Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

England vs Germany latest odds

16:27 , Michael Jones

England are the odds of favourites to defeat Germany and win Euro 2022 today. According to Betfair the Lionesses are the 8/11 favourites with Germany at Evens in the betting stakes.

Beth Mead is also 3/1 to score in an England win with striker Ellen White at 5/2.

Wiegman vs Voss-Tecklenburg

16:24 , Michael Jones

History is waiting to be made by Sarina Wiegman or Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

England boss Wiegman’s record is formidable, winning all 11 games she has taken charge of at the Euros. She led the Netherlands to an unlikely triumph on home soil five years ago and is unbeaten during this campaign with England.

She could become the first coach to win the tournament with two different teams. Wiegman’s record since taking charge of England is a near-flawless one too, unbeaten in her 19 games, drawing just two of those.

On the other hand, Germany coach Voss-Tecklenburg will become just the second woman, after former team-mate Silvia Neid, to win the competition as both a player and coach.

Having won the 2009 Champions League with Duisburg, she is also aiming to become the first coach to win Europe’s top club and national team competitions.

The key battles which could determine outcome of Euro 2022 final

16:19 , Michael Jones

England have a chance to make history when they take on Germany in the Euro 2022 final at a sold-out Wembley on Sunday.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses will be looking for a first-ever European Championship crown and England’s first major tournament title – men’s or women’s – since 1966.

Record winners Germany, in contrast, will be seeking to become champions for the seventh time in the last eight editions and for the ninth time overall.

Here we take a look at three key on-field battles that could decide the match:

The key battles which could determine outcome of Euro 2022 final

Leah Williamson says Euro 2022 has changed society and women’s football

16:14 , Michael Jones

England captain Leah Williamson believes that this summer’s Women’s European Championship has not only changed women’s football but society at large.

Williamson will lead the Lionesses out against Germany at Sunday’s Euro 2022 final with the hope of becoming the first England captain since Bobby Moore to win a major international tournament.

A record crowd of 87,000 is expected at Wembley – with another 30 million set to watch at home – and the 25-year-old claimed that after a summer where England have captured their public’s imagination, this is only the start of greater recognition for the sport.

England captain Leah Williamson says Euro 2022 has changed society

One last push

16:09 , Michael Jones

Can England lift the Euro 2022 trophy?

One more game. One last push. Together. pic.twitter.com/6mKHq0W9f7 — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 30, 2022

England are ‘prepared for everything’ when they take on Germany, says Sarina Wiegman

16:04 , Michael Jones

England boss Sarina Wiegman has emphasised ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2022 final against Germany that the Lionesses fear nobody and are “prepared for everything”.

The tournament hosts, bidding to claim their first-ever major trophy, take on a Germany outfit at Wembley who have won the Euros on eight occasions.

The last time England reached a major final, they were beaten 6-2 by the Germans at Euro 2009.

The most recent meeting was a 3-1 victory for England in February at Molineux in the Arnold Clark Cup, part of an unbeaten run for the team under Wiegman that now stands at 19 games, with 17 wins, since she took charge last September.

England are ‘prepared for everything’ when they take on Germany – Sarina Wiegman

How England reached Euro 2022 final

15:58 , Michael Jones

Take a look back at England’s matches in the run up to tonight’s showpiece match against Germany at Wembley.

England vs Germany: Team changes

15:53 , Michael Jones

No changes at all.

Sarina Wiegman names the same starting XI for England’s sixth game in a row. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg also punts for the same German XI that defeated France in the semi-finals.

Klara Buhl has tested negative for Covid but will not feature in the game, instead she’ll watch on with her teammates in the stands.

England vs Germany: Line-ups

15:51 , Michael Jones

England XI: Earps, Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly, Walsh, Stanway, Mead, Kirby, Hemp, White

Germany XI: Frohms, Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch, Magull, Oberdorf, Dabritz, Huth, Popp, Brand

Lionesses arrive at Wembley

15:46 , Michael Jones

The Lionesses have arrived at Wembley ahead of kick off at 5pm. The official team news will be out soon.

Sarina Wiegman has named an unchanged starting XI in each of England’s matches so far, will she do so again today?

England one game away from biggest on-pitch achievement since 1966 and greatest ever off it

15:42 , Michael Jones

Twenty goals scored, just one conceded. Winning margins of four, five and eight. Ahead for 282 of 480 minutes, behind for only half an hour. Only once have they been taken beyond the 90th minute.

Most of their other games at Euro 2022 have been over as a contest long before that point. It is hard to see how England’s journey to Sunday’s final against Germany and arguably the biggest night in their history could realistically have gone any better.

There has been a strange, bordering on disconcerting serenity to it all and if that’s down to any one individual, it’s Sarina Wiegman. Her reputation for not just matching but surpassing expectations through careful, methodical preparation – punctuated by yoga sessions and afternoon naps – has only been enhanced over the last three-and-a-half weeks. England have made their way to Wembley with the calm, steady assuredness of their unflappable manager.

Even on the rare occasions when her players have faced something approaching adversity, they have quickly risen to the challenge and responded.

England one game away from huge achievements on and off the pitch

Ones to watch: Fran Kirby

15:36 , Michael Jones

Fran Kirby has been slightly overlooked in the Lionesses’ campaign before she dominated the game semi-final against Sweden and chipped Hedvig Lindahl to make it 4-0 in a neat echo to her international debut in which she scored in another 4-0 victory against Sweden.

Deployed in a playmaking role by Sarina Wiegman, Kirby has shown her versatility as well as exploiting her pace and guile, and has scored more than one goal ï»¿in a major tournament forï»¿ the first time after also netting against Norther Ireland.

Her resurgence has been all the more remarkable as Kirby has suffered a series of health issues in recent years, a fatigue problem ending her Chelsea season in February.

She had an oxygen tent installed in her home to aid recovery and like Millie Bright, Kirby scored against Germany in February.

(Getty Images)

90,000 fans expected at Wembley

15:30 , Michael Jones

They’re turning up in droves! Fans from all over the country are arriving at Wembley to support the Lionesses and Wembley Way is packed with an hour and a half left until kick off.

Team news will be coming out soon.

(AP)

(REUTERS)

‘Everyone is excited’ says Huth ahead of Euro 2022 final

15:24 , Michael Jones

Svenja Huth says that her German teammates are ‘excited’ for tonight’s Euro 2022 final despite their being a mix of relaxation and tension throughout the group.

“There is a good mix between relaxation and tension. Everyone is excited and the closer we get to the game, the more focused we are.” said the midfielder,

“But within the team I haven’t noticed any more anxiety than before any other game. We are excited to be here, to be rewarded for our hard work over the last few months – blood, toil, tears and setbacks. We are excited more than anything else.

“For me it is my first time [at Wembley]. In 2019 I was injured when Germany played here, so that’s why I am very excited like everyone else.

“Ninety thousand people will be there, most will be against us, but for us it is a great feeling. There is hype in Germany at the moment and we hope to keep that up.”

(REUTERS)

‘History in the making’: Lionesses’ Euros success sparks booming interest in women’s football

15:18 , Michael Jones

The Lionesses’ success in the Women’s Euros is spurring an increased interest in women’s football and overhauling a “history” of their exclusion from the game, leading figures have claimed.

Women’s football clubs date back to the 1890s in the UK, but the FA banned women’s football in 1921, saying the sport was “quite unsuitable for females” and warning that it should not be “encouraged”. The FA council revoked the ban in 1971.

Prominent charities told The Independent that increasing numbers of Britons had been engaging in the “drama and spectacle” of the Lionesses’ wins as they concluded that their success would inspire more girls to play football.

‘History in making’: Lionesses’ success sparks booming interest in women’s football

David De Gea on Mary Earps

15:12 , Michael Jones

Goalkeeper Mary Earps has been one of England’s unsung heroes during this Euro 2022 campaign.

More often than not she’s been a passenger in England’s dominating performances as their opponents struggle to get the ball into the final third but when danger has arrived Earps has stepped up to meet it.

She made some incredible saves in the quarter and semi-finals tp keep England in both matches before the Lionesses turned the switch, began to control play and eventually won the games.

Earps plays her domestic football for Manchester United and the men’s No. 1 goalkeeper David De Gea wasn’t surprised by her fantastic performances.

“It’s been amazing to see Mary doing fantastic during the euros and reaching the final.” he wrote in The Telegraph, “It’s true we’ve been exchanging some messages and I wish her every luck on Sunday. Everyone agrees the save she made to deny Sofia Jakobsson in the semi final against Sweden was outstanding.

“Throughout the tournament she’s demonstrated superb reflexes, an ability to adjust quickly and excellent footwork. She deserves all the accolades she gets. Although I was disappointed with their result earlier in the tournament against Spain, I wish Mary, Ella [Toone] and Alessia [Russo] the best of luck for the game.

“It will be a great final between two great teams and nations. I hope the result is the right one for my teammates in Manchester.”

England in another European Championship final

15:06 , Michael Jones

England have reached another final of the European Championships. It’s the second in as many years following the Men’s team’s effort in the delayed Euro 2020 last summer.

Italy bested England on that occasion with the match also played at Wembley but can the Lionesses go one better today against Germany?

Beth Mead: The star aiming to fire England to victory in the Euro 2022 final

15:00 , Michael Jones

The smoke was still rising long after Beth Mead led England’s demolition of Norway. “Beth Mead’s on fire!” echoed into the night in Brighton but the individual performance of Euro 2022 did not end there.

England’s breakout star continued to show the way towards the final at Wembley. Mead’s stunning hat-trick in the record-breaking 8-0 win lit the torch for what would follow: the thrilling comeback against Spain, the triumphant dismissal of Sweden, and with six goals so far she now carries England’s hopes heading into Sunday’s showdown against Germany as well.

It was a crushing disappointment 12 months ago, however, that sparked the flame that has driven Mead at the Euros this month – or, as Ian Wright labelled it, kick-started the “Beth Mead revenge tour”.

It is unthinkable now that the top scorer in the England squad would be omitted from a major tournament just last year, but Team GB coach Hege Riise’s decision to overlook Mead ahead of the Tokyo Olympics last summer served as the motivation the 27-year-old needed to “go up another gear”, and the transformation since has been extraordinary.

Beth Mead: The star aiming to fire England to victory in the Euro 2022 final

Ones to watch: Lena Oberdorf

14:54 , Michael Jones

Lena Oberdorf only turned 20 three days after Wolfsburg defeated Chelsea 4-0 in the Women’s Champions League in December, but has been part of the Germany set-up since the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

With Germany she does the unglamorous work in midfield that allows the likes of Svenja Huth and Alexandra Popp to capture the headlines further forward.

England have an Oberdorf of their own in Keira Walsh. Which of the two is best able to disrupt the opposing strike force, and supply balls to their own, could well decide who leaves Wembley with the trophy.

If it is Oberdorf, that success would likely become one of many of what is shaping up to be a great career for the German midfielder.

(Getty Images)

Russo’s brilliant backheel

14:48 , Michael Jones

Alessia Russo’s incredible backheel against Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-finals has been voted goal of the round.

It was an outrageous decision from the striker to have a pop from that position and angle but she was rewarded with one of the most replayable goals of the competition.

If England win tonight, they’ll be showing this on tv for years.

Buhl to miss Euro final

14:42 , Michael Jones

Germany winger, Klara Buhl, will miss tonight’s Euro 2022 final. She tested positive for Covid-19 before the semi-final clash with France and has not recovered in time to feature in the squad for this evening’s match.

Jule Brand is expected to keep her place in the starting line-up on the left side of the front three.

Unfortunately, Klara Bühl has not recovered in time to be part of tonight's squad 😞



She will still be with our girls in spirit though 🤗 Let's do it for Klara! 🖤❤️💛



WIR #IMTEAM 🇩🇪 #hungriGER #WEURO2022 #ENGGER pic.twitter.com/sSoQGZRVhB — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) July 31, 2022

Voss-Tecklenburg on dreaming of Wembley final

14:36 , Michael Jones

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg says that facing England in the final of a European Championship at Wembley is like a dream and something to apsire to for her players.

The Germany coach said: “We have dreamt of this, to have a final against England here at Wembley, I don’t know if there are many bigger aspiring moments for our players. We really want to embrace everything.

“There is a clear idea by Sarina Wiegman and her coaching staff on how they want to play football. They have a lot of speed, a lot of confidence and they have several players who are dangerous in front of goal.

“They look to finish with crosses, long shots or set-pieces. They have a good physical presence, and they have everything that a team needs to win a game. They’re unbeaten for a very long time, it would be a good time to change that.”

Kateryna Monzul to officiate Euro 2022 final tonight

14:31 , Michael Jones

Ukrainian Kateryna Monzul will referee the Euro 2022 final between England and Germany at Wembley on Sunday.

The 41-year-old became the first woman to take charge of an England men’s game in October 2021 for their World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

She will become the first from her country to referee a Women’s Euros final, having already made history as the first female official to oversee matches in the Ukraine men’s Premier League in 2016.

Meet Kateryna Monzul, the referee in charge of England vs Germany tonight

Ones to watch: Svenja Huth

14:25 , Michael Jones

An unused squad member when Germany won Women’s Euro 2013, and ruled out of the 2017 finals by an injury in the first half of their opening game, 2022 has been Huth’s opportunity to shine at the European Championships.

A winger equally comfortable pinging in crosses for Alexandra Popp to turn in or moving into the middle to provide her own goal threat, Huth will look to give the same problems to England left-back Rachel Daly that Spain’s Athenea del Castillo did in the quarter-final.

Keeping England’s full-backs from overlapping will be crucial for Germany and if Huth can improve her ruthlessness in front of goal she’ll be a lot for England to handle tonight.

(PA)

Ones to watch: Millie Bright

14:19 , Michael Jones

Millie Bright has been a strong performer at centre-back for the Lionesses and Chelsea over several years, but in recent months she’s secured her world-class status.

Her positioning, decision-making and physical presence show few flaws and she combines excellently with captain Leah Williamson, who contributes pace to a formidable defensive partnership.

Bright did not score in her first 39 England appearances up to September 2021, but since then she has five goals, including in February’s 3-1 defeat of Germany, when she gave England the lead with six minutes left after being moved up front by Sarina Wiegman.

She has also captained England twice this season in the absence of Williamson.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Fans arriving at Wembley

14:13 , Michael Jones

Kick off isn’t for another three hours but the atmosphere on Wembley way is already building nicely.

England and Germany fans are arriving in bunches and the excitement for tonight’s final is bubbling away.

(PA)

(REUTERS)

Sarina Wiegman talks Germany

14:07 , Michael Jones

England coach, Sarina Wiegman, believes tonight’s match is going to be ‘great’ and expects a tough challenge from a German team back on top form.

“Germany have done incredibly over the years. They were struggling a little bit around 2017, but now they’re totally back.” she said,

“Where we are, at the moment, we’re in a very good place too. We’ve done really well in this tournament and so have Germany, so I think it’s going to be a great match.

“At some point it might be physical, Germany can play direct. We did see some things that we might want to exploit – but we’ll see!”

VIDEO: Young England fan Tess gets tickets to Euro 2022 final

14:01 , Luke Baker

You may remember Tess, the young England fan who went viral with her gleeful and frankly adorable belting out of Sweet Caroline after the semi-final win over Sweden.

She’ll be at Wembley today after being given tickets to the final.

Alexandra Popp: The Germany star out to deny England and complete her own Euro 2022 fairytale

13:55 , Luke Baker

Timing. For so long, Germany’s Alexandra Popp had been on the wrong end of its uncontrollable twists, but now she is mastering them, writes Jamie Braidwood.

As Popp arrived into the box to score Germany’s opening goal against France in the Euro 2022 semi-finals, the sense of inevitability masked the wonder that it was happening at all. It was the fifth game in a row in which she had scored, the first time in the history of the European Championships a player had done so, and it was followed by another perfectly calculated winner to set up a final against England at Wembley.

Just weeks after she had been plunged into a familiar cycle of heartbreak, the striker now finds herself level with England’s Beth Mead in the Golden Boot standings on six goals. Before the tournament, to play at a Euros, let alone score in one, signified a remarkable feat of perseverance. One of the standout players of her generation had yet to make an appearance in the European Championships by the age of 31.

Serious injuries had ruled her out of the previous two tournaments: in 2013 she suffered a torn ankle ligament and four years later it was a torn meniscus. There was a further knee injury last year and if the Euros had been played last summer, as originally planned, it would have certainly ruled her out once more.

Germany’s Alexandra Popp out to deny England and complete her own Euro fairytale

Mark Critchley: England one game away from biggest on-pitch achievement since 1966 and greatest ever off it

13:47 , Luke Baker

Twenty goals scored, just one conceded. Winning margins of four, five and eight. Ahead for 282 of 480 minutes, behind for only half an hour. Only once have they been taken beyond the 90th minute.

Most of their other games at Euro 2022 have been over as a contest long before that point. It is hard to see how England’s journey to Sunday’s final against Germany and arguably the biggest night in their history could realistically have gone any better.

There has been a strange, bordering on disconcerting serenity to it all and if that’s down to any one individual, it’s Sarina Wiegman. Her reputation for not just matching but surpassing expectations through careful, methodical preparation – punctuated by yoga sessions and afternoon naps – has only been enhanced over the last three-and-a-half weeks. England have made their way to Wembley with the calm, steady assuredness of their unflappable manager.

England one game away from huge achievements on and off the pitch

VIDEO: All of England’s major football finals

13:36 , Luke Baker

What better way to get in the mood for tonight’s final than by reliving all of England’s previous major football finals. In fairness, there’s more heartbreak than success on her though...

Euro 2022 lives up to the hype with stunning summer of football

13:28 , Luke Baker

This summer’s Women’s Euros was billed as the “biggest and best-ever” incarnation of the competition – something hard to argue with as it reaches its conclusion.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin used those words on the day the 13th edition – delayed by a year from its original scheduled date by the coronavirus pandemic – got underway.

At that point ticket sales had broken the 500,000 mark, indicating the competition’s overall attendance record of 240,000 from Euro 2017 in the Netherlands was set to be smashed.

And on Wednesday the turn-out for the second semi-final, between Germany and France at Stadium MK, took the total attendance to just shy of 490,000, with a sold-out Wembley final still to come.

Euro 2022 lives up to the hype with stunning summer of football

The highlights of Euro 2022 in pictures

13:19 , Luke Baker

Euro 2022 draws to a close with England facing Germany in the final at Wembley.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the highlights of the tournament in pictures.

The highlights of Euro 2022 in pictures

VIDEO: Sarina Wiegman says Lionesses don’t fear anyone

13:10 , Luke Baker

England coach Sarina Wiegman was talking to the world’s media at her pre-match press conference yesterday and was quietly confident in the ability of her side.

She was adamant the Lionesses don’t fear anyone as they prepare to take on Germany.

Euro 2022 goals of the tournament: Mead on fire and Russo’s cheeky backheel

13:01 , Luke Baker

England captured the hearts and attention of the nation at Euro 2022 and scored some stunning goals along the way.

Three of the Lionesses’ star performers – Beth Mead, Alessia Russo and Georgia Stanway – are surely in the running for goal of the tournament.

Other contenders include Delphine Cascarino, Guro Reiten and Danielle van de Donk.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the tournament’s finest strikes.

Mead on fire and Russo’s cheeky backheel – Euro 2022 goals of the tournament

England vs Germany referee: Kateryna Monzul to officiate Euro 2022 final tonight

12:52 , Luke Baker

Ukrainian Kateryna Monzul will referee the Euro 2022 final between England and Germany at Wembley tonight.

The 41-year-old became the first woman to take charge of an England men’s game in October 2021 for their World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

She will become the first from her country to referee a Women’s Euros final, having already made history as the first female official to oversee matches in the Ukraine men’s Premier League in 2016.

Monzul has also taken charge at three Women’s World Cups including the 2015 final when the United States beat Japan 5-2, as well as men’s matches in the Europa League and Europa Conference League in addition to the Nations League.

Meet Kateryna Monzul, the referee in charge of England vs Germany tonight

VIDEO: Prince William and daughter Charlotte wish Lionesses good luck

12:43 , Luke Baker

More famous faces backing the Lionesses today, as Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte are getting behind the England team.

VIDEO: Lewis Hamilton sends message of support to Lionesses

12:34 , Luke Baker

The Lionesses’ run through Euro 2022 has captured the imagination of the nation and plenty of famous faces have been wishing them luck, including seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

Past five meetings: Germany stand in England’s way of European glory

12:26 , Luke Baker

England finally ended their recent victory drought against Germany earlier this year as Sarina Wiegman guided the Lionesses to victory.

England 3 Germany 1 (Feb 2022)

England lifted the Arnold Clark Cup after late goals from Bright and Fran Kirby secured victory at Molineux.

The Lionesses took the lead when record scorer White buried her 49th England goal, before Germany hit back before half-time through Lina Magull’s free-kick.

Bright put the hosts back in front with six minutes remaining, pouncing after Lauren Hemp’s shot was blocked, and Kirby sealed the win in stoppage time.

Past five meetings: Germany stand in England’s way of European glory

12:19 , Luke Baker

The Germans again got the better of England in front of a record-breaking crowd a couple of months before the Covid-19 pandemic

England 1 Germany 2 (Nov 2019)

Klara Buhl’s late winner ensured Germany spoiled the party in front of a record-breaking crowd of 77,768 at Wembley.

White had hauled England level after Alexandra Popp headed an eighth-minute opener.

But Buhl’s low shot beat Mary Earps in the 90th minute to condemn Neville’s side to a fifth defeat in seven matches.

Past five meetings: Germany stand in England’s way of European glory

12:11 , Luke Baker

A captivating draw between the sides occurred in the early days of the Phil Neville era

England 2 Germany 2 (Mar 2018)

White scored a brace as England twice fought back for a draw at the SheBelieves Cup in Phil Neville’s second match at the helm.

They fell behind in New York to Hasret Kayikci’s opener before White was credited with the equaliser after the ball deflected in off her.

An own goal from Millie Bright put Germany back in front before Ellen White’s breakaway goal ensured a battling draw.

Past five meetings: Germany stand in England’s way of European glory

12:03 , Luke Baker

Continuing the look at the last five meetings between England and Germany, there was tight loss five years ago

Germany 1 England 0 (Mar 2017)

Mark Sampson’s side slipped to a narrow defeat at the SheBelieves Cup in Washington.

Anja Mittag scored the winner just before half-time with a neat finish from 12 yards.

Jordan Nobbs, Demi Stokes and Jill Scott had chances to equalise in a frantic second half but European champions Germany held out.

VIDEO: Former Lionesses join Lightning Seeds to perform Three Lions

11:52 , Luke Baker

The anthem of the England football team, for so long a tale of woe, has been co-opted ahead of the final with a number of former Lionesses joining the Lightning Seeds for a performance.

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website