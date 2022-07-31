Euro 2022: England players gatecrash Sarina Wiegman’s press conference to sing ‘Football’s Coming Home’

The Lionesses gatecrashed Sarina Wiegman’s press conference after England beat Germany in the Euro 2022 final, signing “Football’s coming home” while dancing around their manager.

Chloe Kelly scored the winner of a famous day at Wembley as Wiegman took England to their first major women’s international trophy and a first the country as a whole since the victorious 1966 final against the same opposition.

Sunday marked a momentous day for women’s football in this country, with BBC Sport pundit and former Lioness Alex Scott declaring: “This moment reminds me of the 1999 World Cup, it changed the face of soccer/football in America forever. I feel this is the moment in England.

Wiegman herself said her England team had “changed society” after winning a tournament to have broken all manner of records both on TV and in stadia throughout its course.

Wiegman’s press conference has been gatecrashed… pic.twitter.com/YtXsgGVElE — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) July 31, 2022

Away from legacies and records, however, the England team took the moment to finally give the iconic song – first written for Euro 1996 – its true meaning.