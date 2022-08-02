Euro 2022: England and Germany dominate Uefa’s team of the tournament

Four of England's triumphant Euro 2022 side have been named in Uefa's Team of the Tournament, bettered by losing finalists Germany’s five representatives.

Goalkeeper Mary Earps, captain Leah Williamson, midfielder Keira Walsh and striker Beth Mead are all in the XI released by Uefa's technical observer panel.

An extra-time strike from forward Chloe Kelly gave England a 2-1 win over Germany on Sunday as they secured their first major trophy in front of a record crowd at Wembley Stadium.

There are also five players from runners-up Germany and one each from France and Spain.

Mead, named as Player of the Tournament, is joined by Germany's 20-year-old Lena Oberdorf, who was the Young Player of the Tournament.

Alexandra Popp, Germany's six-goal forward who missed the final through injury, is also included with team-mates Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering and Klara Buhl.

France defender Sakina Karchaoui and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati complete the line-up.

Mary Earps, Keira Walsh and Leah Williamson of England. (The FA via Getty Images)

Additional reporting by Press Association and Reuters.