Euro 2021 fixtures: match dates, kick-off times and group-stage schedule

Euro 2020 fixtures 2021 match dates kick-off times group-stage schedule tv channel - GETTY IMAGES

The 16th European Championship is finally starting on Friday, a trans-continental tournament encompassing 51 matches over 31 days in 11 countries, ranging from Baku in the east to Glasgow, 2,600 miles to the Azerbaijan capital's west. All the squads have been finalised, late withdrawals notwithstanding, and England, who will play all their group games at Wembley, where both semi-finals and the final will also be staged, are second-favourites behind the world champions, France.

Euro 2020 was postponed last year because of the global Covid pandemic, but the tournament returns this summer with the same teams and nearly the same host cities - Seville replacing Bilbao and Saint Petersburg, already a host, taking on Dublin's games as well.

England will play Scotland in the group stages in what will be the first tournament outing for international football's oldest fixture since Euro 96 - a mouth-watering prospect.

The tournament consists of 24 teams, split across six groups. The top 16 teams will progress to the knockout stages, with the top two in each group plus four best third-placed teams qualifying. The competition then enters a traditional knockout format.

England have been drawn in the same group as Scotland, Croatia and the Czech Republic. The group of death looks to be Group F, containing Germany, France, Portugal and Hungary.

When is Euro 2021?

The 2020 tournament, which was postponed by a year due to the global pandemic, will now take place from June 11 to July 11, 2021.

Follow Euro 2020 live updates and latest news daily

Which teams have qualified?

Euro 2021 groups:

Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland

Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland

Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Slovakia

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Hungary

Read more: Euro 2021 teams, player lists and rankings of all 24 countries

How big will each squad be?

Story continues

Expanded squads of 26 players - up from 23 - have been given the green light for this summer’s European Championship due to the possibility of players being forced to pull out at short notice due to failed Covid tests.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has already had to exit England's final 26-man squad for the European Championship after being injured in the warm-up game against Austria and the Liverpool right-back has been replaced by Brighton's Ben White. Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson are included after fitness concerns.

Maguire missed the final five games of Manchester United's season because of an ankle ligament injury while Henderson, Liverpool's captain, has only played 45 minutes, in the warm-up game against Romania, since February due to a groin problem.

Mason Greenwood withdrew from contention "in order to recover fully from an underlying injury," his club, Manchester United, said.

When do England play Scotland?

England will play Scotland in their second group fixture on June 18, with Croatia their opening match of the competition.

Here is the complete fixture list:

Euro 2021 fixtures and match dates

Group stage

Friday 11 June

Group A: Turkey vs Italy (20:00, Rome, BBC)

Saturday 12 June

Group A: Wales vs Switzerland (14:00, Baku, BBC) Group B: Denmark vs Finland (17:00, Copenhagen, BBC) Group B: Belgium vs Russia (20:00, St Petersburg, ITV)

Sunday 13 June

Group D: England vs Croatia (14:00, London, BBC) Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia (17:00, Bucharest, ITV) Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine (20:00, Amsterdam, ITV)

Monday 14 June

Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic (14:00, Glasgow, BBC) Group E: Poland vs Slovakia (17:00, Dublin, ITV) Group E: Spain vs Sweden (20:00, Seville, BBC)

Tuesday 15 June

Group F: Hungary vs Portugal (17:00, Budapest, ITV) Group F: France vs Germany (20:00, Munich, ITV)

Wednesday 16 June

Group B: Finland vs Russia (14:00, St Petersburg, BBC) Group A: Turkey vs Wales (15:00, Baku, BBC) Group A: Italy vs Switzerland (20:00, Rome, ITV)

Thursday 17 June

Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (14:00, Bucharest, ITV) Group B: Denmark vs Belgium (17:00, Copenhagen, ITV) Group C: Netherlands vs Austria (20:00, Amsterdam, BBC)

Friday 18 June

Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia (14:00, St Petersburg, BBC) Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic (17:00, Glasgow, BBC) Group D: England vs Scotland (20:00, London, ITV)

Saturday 19 June

Group F: Hungary vs France (14:00, Budapest, BBC) Group F: Portugal vs Germany (17:00, Munich, ITV) Group E: Spain vs Poland (20:00, Seville, BBC)

Sunday 20 June

Group A: Italy vs Wales (15:00, Rome, ITV) Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey (17:00, Baku, ITV)

Monday 21 June

Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands (17:00, Amsterdam, ITV) Group C: Ukraine vs Austria (17:00, Bucharest, ITV) Group B: Russia vs Denmark (20:00, Copenhagen, BBC) Group B: Finland vs Belgium (20:00, St Petersburg, BBC)

Tuesday 22 June

Group D: Czech Republic vs England (20:00, London, ITV) Group D: Croatia vs Scotland (20:00, Glasgow, ITV)

Wednesday 23 June

Group E: Slovakia vs Spain (17:00, Seville, ITV) Group E: Sweden vs Poland (17:00, St Petersburg, ITV) Group F: Germany vs Hungary (20:00, Munich, BBC) Group F: Portugal v France (20:00, Budapest, BBC)

Knockout phase

Round of 16

Saturday 26 June

1: 2A vs 2B (17:00, Amsterdam) 2: 1A vs 2C (20:00, London)

Sunday 27 June

3: 1C vs 3D/E/F (17:00, Budapest) 4: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (20:00, Seville)

Monday 28 June

5: 2D vs 2E (17:00, Copenhagen) 6: 1F vs 3A/B/C (20:00, Bucharest)

Tuesday 29 June

7: 1D vs 2F (17:00, London) 8: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (20:00, Glasgow)

Quarter-finals

Friday 2 July

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (17:00, St Petersburg) QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (20:00, Munich)

Saturday 3 July

QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (17:00, Baku) QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (20:00, Rome)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 6 July

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (20:00, London)

Wednesday 7 July

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (20:00, London)

Final

Sunday 11 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, London)