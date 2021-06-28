Euro 2020: World champions France knocked out of Euro 2020 by Switzerland

France have been knocked out of Euro 2020 after losing on penalties to Switzerland.

The French won the World Cup in 2018 and were the favourites to win the Euros.

But Switzerland will now go through to face Spain in the quarter finals in St Petersburg on Friday after winning 5-4 in a penalty shoot out.

It was Kylian Mbappe's final miss that brought French hopes of a Euro victory to an end in Bucharest on Monday evening.

Switzerland took an early 1-0 lead in the first half, but Karim Benzema's two goals in quick succession put France back in front.

The French looked sure to go through with yet another goal from Paul Pogba in the 75th minute, but an extraordinary recovery from Switzerland saw both Haris Seferovic and Mario Gavranovic score with just minutes to go, securing them another 30 minutes.

But with no goals after extra time, it came down to penalties.

It was the second game of the day to end in a dramatic finish after Spain beat Croatia 5-3 following another round of extra time in Copenhagen.

England will play Germany at Wembley on Tuesday for their chance to go through to the quarter finals.

There will be 40,000 fans to cheer them on at Wembley, with games part of the government's coronavirus large events pilot scheme.

All attendees have to prove they have tested negative for COVID or have proof of full vaccination status to be allowed in.