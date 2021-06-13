Euro 2020 TV schedule: What channel is every game on?

(Alan Shearer / Twitter)

Euro 2020 are finally here and fans will be treated to live international football on TV for an entire month.

BBC and ITV have the broadcast rights in the UK and they will be bringing supporters every single match so no action will be missed.

The group matches and knock-out stages have been divided between the channels but which knock-out games will be on which channel is yet to be decided.

The BBC will have first and second pick of the round of 16 matches and quarter-finals while ITV will be able to choose their top two semi-finals.

And the final will be shown on both the BBC and ITV.

Pundits

ITV have the usual suspects in their punditry team with Ian Wright, Roy Keane and Gary Neville among them.

However, they also have Emma Hayes, Andros Townsend and Eni Aluko.

Full ITV pundits and presenters: Mark Pougatch, Seema Jaswal, Reshmin Chowdhury, Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Patrick Vieira, Graeme Souness, Ashley Cole, Eni Aluko, Robert Earnshaw, Emma Hayes, Nigel de Jong, John Collins, Joe Ledley, Nadia Nadim, Scott Brown, Andros Townsend.

The BBC have also employed familiar faces in their presenters with Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour and Mark Chapman fronting the coverage.

Their pundits include Alex Scott, Cesc Fabregas and Micah Richards.

Full BBC pundits and presenters: Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour, Mark Chapman, Alan Shearer, Alex Scott, Rio Ferdinand, Micah Richards, Ashley Williams, Mark Hughes, James McFadden, Shelley Kerr, Charlie Adam, Cesc Fabregas, Jurgen Klinsmann.

Full schedule:

Gabby Logan is among the presenters for the BBC (Getty Images)

Friday, June 11

Turkey vs Italy, 8pm, BBC

Saturday, June 12

Wales vs Switzerland, 2pm, BBC

Denmark vs Finland, 5pm, BBC

Belgium, vs Russia, 8pm, ITV

Sunday, June 13

England vs Croatia, 2pm, BBC

Austria vs North Macedonia. 5pm, ITV

Netherlands vs Ukraine, 8pm, ITV

Monday, June 14

Scotland vs Czech Republic, 2pm, BBC

Poland vs Slovakia, 8pm, ITV

Spain vs Sweden, 8pm, ITV

Tuesday, June 15

Hungary vs Portugal, 5pm, ITV

France vs Germany, 8pm, ITV

Wednesday, June 16

Finland vs Russia, 2pm, BBC

Turkey vs Wales, 5pm, BBC

Italy vs Switzerland, 8pm, ITV

Thursday, June 17

Ukraine vs North Macedonia, 2pm, ITV

Denmark vs Belgium, 5pm, ITV

Netherlands vs Austria, 8pm, BBC

Friday, June 18

Sweden vs Slovakia, 2pm, BBC

Croatia vs Czech Republic, 5pm, BBC

England vs Scotland, 8pm, ITV

Saturday, June 19

Hungary vs France, 2pm, BBC

Portugal vs Germany, 5pm, ITV

Spain vs Poland, 8pm, BBC

Sunday, June 20

Italy vs Wales, 5pm, ITV

Switzerland vs Turkey, 5pm, ITV

Monday, June 21

North Macedonia vs Netherlands, 5pm, ITV

Ukraine vs Austria, 5pm, ITV

Russia vs Denmark, 8pm, BBC

Finland vs Belgium, 8pm, BBC

Tuesday, June 22

Czech Republic vs England, 8pm, ITV

Croatia vs Scotland, 8pm, ITV

Wednesday, June 23

Slovakia vs Spain, 5pm, ITV

Sweden vs Poland, 5pm, ITV

Germany vs Hungary, 8pm, BBC

Portugal vs France, 8pm BBC

Saturday, June 26

Round of 16, TBC

Sunday, June 27

Round of 16, TBC

Monday, June 28

Round of 16, TBC

Tuesday, June 29

Round of 16, TBC

Friday, July 2

Quarter-final, TBC

Quarter-final, TBC

Saturday, June 3

Quarter-final, TBC

Quarter-final, TBC

Tuesday, July 6

Semi-final, TBC

Wednesday, July 7

Semi-final, TBC

Sunday, July 11

Final, TBC

