Euro 2020 top scorer odds: Current standings in race for golden boot

England international Jack Grealish celebrates with Harry Kane (The FA via Getty Images)

Euro 2020 will showcase some of the best forwards in the world with an in-form marksman likely to position a side well to win it all.

In 2016, it was Antoine Griezmann who picked up the coveted award, scoring six times for the runners-up, with Portugal denying them in the final, while the Barcelona star is among the favourites to land the prize once again.

There will be no shortage of contenders among Didier Deschamps’ squad alone, Kylian Mbappe is now joined by Karim Benzema in attack, with the Real Madrid striker out of his international exile.

Nani and Cristiano Ronaldo had three apiece five years ago too for the Selecao, and the latter is back for more and currently listed as the fourth favourite off the back of 36 goals in all competitions for Juventus.

England’s Harry Kane enters the tournament as co-favourite with Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku, who is fresh from firing Inter Milan to the scudetto, with 24 goals in Serie A.

If you want to look for a longer shot, then The Independent’s writers have included some tips among their predictions for Euro 2020.

Memphis Depay could fire the Netherlands far, with his form for Lyon in recent months impressive, while in the absence of a dependable scorer for Italy could open the door for Jorginho, given the likelihood that he will be on spot-kick duty - the Chelsea maestro was indeed the top scorer with seven in the Premier League for the European champions.

Read more:

Euro 2020 fantasy football: 20 players to pick in your squad this summer

Euro 2020 kits: Every home and away shirt ranked and rated

Euro 2020 schedule: All dates, fixtures and everything you need to know

Euro 2020 predictions: Winner, top scorer, one to watch and how far will England go?

Kane finished up the qualifying campaign as the top scorer on 12 goals and Gareth Southgate will hope the likes of Jack Grealish, Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford can supply the bullets for the Tottenham striker.

Story continues

A midfielder could also emerge as the top scorer, given the potential for a low-scoring tournament, as proven when six players tied on three goals at Euro 2012, including Mario Mandzukic, Mario Gómez, Mario Balotelli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alan Dzagoev and Fernando Torres.

Here are the current standings in the race to land the golden boot, plus selected odds for the top scorer prize this summer.

Current standings

1 - Ciro Immobile, Italy

1 - Lorenzo Insigne, Italy

1 - Breel Embolo, Switzerland

1 - Kieffer Moore, Wales

Top scorer odds

Via Betfair

Harry Kane 11/2

Romelu Lukaku 11/2

Kylian Mbappe 8/1

Cristiano Ronaldo 12/1

Memphis Depay 14/1

Karim Benzema 14/1

Ciro Immobile 16/1

Antoine Griezmann 18/1

Robert Lewandowski 25/1

Alvaro Morata 25/1

Timo Werner 25/1

Serge Gnabry 30/1

Raheem Sterling 33/1

Olivier Giroud 33/1

Diogo Jota 33/1

Kai Havertz 33/1

Thomas Muller 33/1

Ferran Torres 33/1

Read More

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny not holding breath over Patrick Bamford

Man City push for Harry Kane in player-swap deal? Transfer news, rumours and gossip

Wales vs Switzerland LIVE: Euro 2020 result and reaction from fixture today