Euro 2020: Slovakia pin their hopes on seasoned skipper Marek Hamsik, again

After reaching the last 16 at the European Championship five years ago, Slovakia's hopes for success at this year's tournament will be pinned on the same player as last time.

Five different coaches have been in charge and a handful of regulars have retired since Euro 2016, but captain Marek HamÅ¡Ã­k remains the team's figurehead.

Now without the likes of Martin Å krtel, Stanislav Å estÃ¡k, Adam Nemec, and JÃ¡n Äurica, Milan Å kriniar leads the defence while the team relies on HamÅ¡Ã­k's creativity and vision for its attacking game.

No one has played more games (126) or scored more goals (26) for Slovakia than HamÅ¡Ã­k, who made his international debut in 2007.

The big question for Slovakia coach Å tefan TarkoviÄ, however, is whether HamÅ¡Ã­k can still produce on the biggest stages.

The attacking midfielder, who turns 34 in July, disappeared from the spotlight after ending his 11-year stint at Napoli in early 2019 to join Chinese club Dalian.

Travel issues amid the coronavirus pandemic and his aim to get playing time ahead of Euro 2020 prompted him to return to European football this year.

He joined IFK Gothenburg in March on a half-year contract. Gothenburg hoped HamÅ¡Ã­k would bring the club closer to its first domestic title since 2007, but a calf injury forced him to sit out the start of the Swedish league season in April.

Slovakia will face Poland and Sweden in St Petersburg and Spain in Sevilla in Group E.

Euro 2020 marks Slovakia's third appearance at a major tournament since becoming an independent country in 1993. It advanced from its group on both previous occasions, and HamÅ¡Ã­k was an essential part of the team's success each time.

At the 2010 World Cup, HamÅ¡Ã­k and forward RÃ³bert Vittek helped Slovakia to a crucial 3-2 win over Italy, which sent the defending champions home after the group phase. Slovakia ended up losing to eventual finalists Netherlands in the last 16.

At Euro 2016, Slovakia upset Russia 2-1, with HamÅ¡Ã­k scoring the second goal, before holding England to a 0-0 draw. Slovakia advanced as one of the best third-placed teams but lost to Germany in the first knockout round.

Story continues

Slovakia has been struggling since. The team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, finished last in its Nations League group last year, and only made it to Euro 2020 by beating Ireland on penalties and Northern Ireland in extra time in the qualifying playoffs.

Without HamÅ¡Ã­k, Slovakia got off to a poor start in its 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign in March when it failed to beat Cyprus and Malta. The team recovered a bit with a 2-1 win over Russia.

In search for more consistency at the European Championship, TarkoviÄ, who was an assistant to JÃ¡n KozÃ¡k at Euro 2016 and replaced Pavel Hapal in October, will turn to HamÅ¡Ã­k " again.

Also See: Euro 2020: First-timers North Macedonia hope to give Goran Pandev a fitting goodbye

Euro 2020: In-form striker Teemu Pukki's fitness a concern as Finland build up for Championship

Euro 2020: Leaving World Cup failure in past, transformed Italy aim for the title

Read more on Sports by Firstpost.