Euro 2020 opening ceremony: When, start time and how to watch on TV and online

The Euro 2016 opening ceremony in Paris (Getty Images)

Euro 2020 finally gets under way this week five years after the last European Championship tournament, and Rome will put on the tournament’s opening ceremony to mark the occasion before the opening match.

Eleven cities will play host in the first pan-continental competition in Euros history. It all begins on Friday night at the Stadio Olimpico where Turkey take on Group A favourites Italy, before games at Glasgow’s Hampden Park, Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena, Seville’s Stadium La Cartuja, Munich’s Allianz Arena, Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium, Budapest’s Puskas Arena, St Petersburg’s Krestovsky Stadium, Bucharest’s National Arean, Baku’s Olympic Stadium and London’s Wembley Stadium.

The tournament wraps up on Sunday 11 July at Wembley, where the winners will be crowned.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the Euro 2020 opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony takes place on Friday 11 June in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.

What time does it start?

The ceremony is set to take place from around 7pm BST, ahead of kick-off at 8pm.

What is the first game?

The ceremony takes place before the first match of the tournament: Italy vs Turkey. It is the only match on Friday, before multiple games every day for the following couple of weeks.

How can I watch the opening ceremony?

The event will be shown live on TV in the UK on BBC One from 7pm, and will be streamed online via the BBC iPlayer app.

