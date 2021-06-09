Euro 2020 news LIVE: Latest England updates, Spain’s Diego Llorente tests positive for Covid-19

(REUTERS)

Euro 2020 news - LIVE!

We are now just two days away from the start of the delayed European Championship as the build-up continues to Friday night’s Group A opener between Italy and Turkey in Rome.

England start their campaign against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday, with Gareth Southgate admitting that the “incredibly complicated” build-up to the tournament has been his toughest test as a manager.

Elsewhere, Spain’s preparations for the Euros have been thrown into further chaos after Diego Llorente became the second player to test positive for Covid-19.

The Leeds defender’s positive test follows that of captain Sergio Busquets, with both players leaving camp and Spain’s youngsters having to step in for a friendly against Lithuania on Tuesday night.

Spain have called up six standby players to train in a parallel bubble before the tournament and it remains to be seen if they will be hit by further cases before Monday’s Group E opener against Sweden in Seville.

Sweden duo Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg have also tested positive for Covid, while the likes of Donny van de Beek and Arkadiusz Milik will both miss the tournament through injury.

France also got a scare on Tuesday when Karim Benzema was injured early in their final warm-up victory over Bulgaria.

Follow all the latest Euro 2020 news and build-up with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Read More

Spain add 11 U21 players to ‘parallel training bubble’ before Euros

Llorente becomes second Spain player to test positive for Covid-19

Giroud hits brace in final Euros warm-up as France beat Bulgaria